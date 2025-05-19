Joy Reid’s Warns Project 2025 Is Meant to Elevate White Christian Men to a Higher Tier

Joy Reid really misses her show on MSNBC. She used to get paid millions to go on rants just like this one, but now she's doing it on TikTok from the driver's seat of her car. Our apologies: This is a long clip — 4:13 — but she has a lot to cover, from the Trump administration disappearing brown people and sending them to gulags in El Salvador, to admitting fake refugees from South Africa, to banning books and erasing all mention of black people from government websites. (That was debunked, by the way — they just eliminated the special categories for blacks and women and put everyone on the same web page.)

If you can make it to 2:37, you can even hear her rant about Project 2025, which is "a wholesale takeover of the country by a fascist ideology that is attempting to raise white Christian men … to a higher tier than any other kind of person."

She's so serious that she takes off her sunglasses.

Joy Reid says Trump is a fascist for deporting pedos, m*rderers, and gang members and wanting p**n out of schools



She’s not coping well… pic.twitter.com/wOTJDhbkuY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 19, 2025

We like the source she cites: PBS SoCal.

What does she even do these days? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) May 19, 2025

She's reduced to posting TikTok videos made in her car. 😂 — Citizen Caller (@CitizenCallerUS) May 19, 2025

I would think Joy could afford a nice home production studio. — Old Bearded Man (@1OldBeardedMan) May 19, 2025

Only in Joy Reid’s world is deporting pedophiles a hate crime and protecting kids a war crime. She’s not reporting the news…. she’s auditioning for a psych eval. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 19, 2025

This video gave me a jump scare as I scrolled over it. — Jimmy (@jimmy2_thymes) May 19, 2025

It must be tough going through life being that miserable. — SteveHogan (@stephenshogan1) May 19, 2025

I forgot about her. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) May 19, 2025

Left’s out-of-touch outrage shows they lost the culture war. — Pregnant Redhead (@PregnantRedhead) May 19, 2025

This editor wondered if the media could ever top the freakout it had during President Donald Trump's first term, but they've certainly cleared the bar they set for themselves. Then it was Russian collusion … now it's full-on fascism and disappearing black and brown people.

I’m sure her 10 viewers enjoyed the commentary — Going To Zero (@BrettKenwood26) May 19, 2025

When not even @msnbc can put up with your crap and fired you, it’s time really reassess your life choices. — booker9e1 (@booker9e1) May 19, 2025

I hope she invested her inflated salary well. — Barry Zalma, Esq., CFE (@bzalma) May 19, 2025

She probably has millions stashed thanks to the geniuses at MSNBC who hired her.

