Joy Reid’s Warns Project 2025 Is Meant to Elevate White Christian Men to a Higher Tier

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on May 19, 2025
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Joy Reid really misses her show on MSNBC. She used to get paid millions to go on rants just like this one, but now she's doing it on TikTok from the driver's seat of her car. Our apologies: This is a long clip — 4:13 — but she has a lot to cover, from the Trump administration disappearing brown people and sending them to gulags in El Salvador, to admitting fake refugees from South Africa, to banning books and erasing all mention of black people from government websites. (That was debunked, by the way — they just eliminated the special categories for blacks and women and put everyone on the same web page.)

If you can make it to 2:37, you can even hear her rant about Project 2025, which is "a wholesale takeover of the country by a fascist ideology that is attempting to raise white Christian men … to a higher tier than any other kind of person."

She's so serious that she takes off her sunglasses.

We like the source she cites: PBS SoCal.

This editor wondered if the media could ever top the freakout it had during President Donald Trump's first term, but they've certainly cleared the bar they set for themselves. Then it was Russian collusion … now it's full-on fascism and disappearing black and brown people.

She probably has millions stashed thanks to the geniuses at MSNBC who hired her.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOY REID RACISM WHITE PEOPLE LIBS OF TIK TOK

