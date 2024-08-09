This Is ADORABLE: UK Police Commissioner Says They'll Extradite, Jail Americans for Social Media Posts

The UK is really unhappy with Americans right now. Emboldened by our right to free speech, we have encouraged our brothers and sisters across the Pond to stand up to the immigration insanity. This time, it stems from a stabbing at a Taylor Swift dance class, where three young girls were killed and several more wounded.

Brits have every right to be angry, and we Americans have every right to call the British authorities who are siding with the roving bands of Muslims beating citizens in the streets the wankers that they are.

Now one UK police commissioner says they're not above extraditing Americans and jailing us over social media posts.

Good luck, mate.

Met Police Commissioner Mark Rowley threatens to EXTRADITE and imprison American citizens over online posts.



He does not rule out Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/AUJhEgTTtJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 9, 2024

Elon Musk will not be arrested and sent to the UK.

Neither will any other American who hurts their feels.

He must have forgot about 1776 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 9, 2024

He must have.

(Aside, '1776', the 1972 musical, definitely worth a watch)

Guy still thinks the UK is a global empire, got news for you buddy. — MRCTV (@mrctv) August 9, 2024

They're not, and they have no authority here.

COME ON OVER BABE pic.twitter.com/WTvDJuzCu5 — Lady Maga USA 🇺🇸 (@LadyMagaUSA) August 9, 2024

Be sure to say hi when you do.

He should try that.. we rowed across a frozen river in the night to fight them once.. — The Original Lord Straw Smuggler (@ethebuilder) August 9, 2024

And we'll do it again.

Trust me, Mark Rowley does NOT speak for the vast majority of sane Brits. He’s not fit for purpose & needs to resign — Martin Daubney 🇬🇧 (@MartinDaubney) August 9, 2024

We know. Y'all need to vote these guys -- and the people who appoint them -- out of office ASAP.

Can never go wrong with a Ron Swanson meme.

We're shaking in our boots.

Not.

Hey, @metpoliceuk and Mark Rowley, extradite this. I think you may be in violation of some of our laws regarding abuse of office and violation of civil rights under color of law. We may come over and arrest you. https://t.co/w8nbMzXy2E — Mac the Cop (Retired) (@mcmurray4835) August 9, 2024

Let's go.

Y’all laugh about this but if you think the State Dept won’t help them do this, you don’t understand what time it is. https://t.co/QrdczUCgBs — DAMMIT WALTER (@Bravo24Actual) August 9, 2024

There is no way the State Department cooperates with this nonsense. Not even under Biden.

That being said:

Well, it looks like it's not safe for Americans to travel to England. What a shame. @10DowningStreet @GOVUK @HistoricEngland https://t.co/MRSZ8URgyO — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) August 9, 2024

If you do this while in the UK, things may play out differently. So travel and post accordingly.

It would be funny to watch him try that. 😂 https://t.co/ns4X0EuYse — Baste Records (@basterecords) August 9, 2024

Yes, it would be.

INTOLERABLE: Top UK government official threatens to arrest @ElonMusk and American citizens for exercising their God-given rights to free speech. The Biden administration will object to the UK government, sanction this thuggery, and defend our rights, right? https://t.co/GG4UzpmfBo — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 9, 2024

They'll have to.

Speaking of Elon, this writer didn't see him address this threat (she uses that term loosely), but he did post this:

Support freedom of speech in the UK! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 9, 2024

Amen.