This Is ADORABLE: UK Police Commissioner Says They'll Extradite, Jail Americans for Social Media Posts

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on August 09, 2024
Twitter

The UK is really unhappy with Americans right now. Emboldened by our right to free speech, we have encouraged our brothers and sisters across the Pond to stand up to the immigration insanity. This time, it stems from a stabbing at a Taylor Swift dance class, where three young girls were killed and several more wounded.

Brits have every right to be angry, and we Americans have every right to call the British authorities who are siding with the roving bands of Muslims beating citizens in the streets the wankers that they are.

Now one UK police commissioner says they're not above extraditing Americans and jailing us over social media posts.

Good luck, mate.

Elon Musk will not be arrested and sent to the UK.

Neither will any other American who hurts their feels.

He must have.

(Aside, '1776', the 1972 musical, definitely worth a watch)

They're not, and they have no authority here.

Be sure to say hi when you do.

And we'll do it again.

We know. Y'all need to vote these guys -- and the people who appoint them -- out of office ASAP.

Can never go wrong with a Ron Swanson meme.

We're shaking in our boots.

Not.

Let's go.

There is no way the State Department cooperates with this nonsense. Not even under Biden.

That being said:

If you do this while in the UK, things may play out differently. So travel and post accordingly.

Yes, it would be.

They'll have to. 

Speaking of Elon, this writer didn't see him address this threat (she uses that term loosely), but he did post this:

Amen.

