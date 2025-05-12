Dem Sen. Alex Padilla Says Trump Would Waste Billions by Cutting Calf. High Speed Rail Funding

Monday Morning Meme Madness
Doug P. | 8:42 AM on May 12, 2025
ImgFlip

Last week the California High Speed Rail Authority posted a video bragging about the "real progress" that's been made with the project that's seemingly been going on forever at this point.

Not pictured: Rails, trains or any measure of "real progress" other than billions and billions of dollars being dumped down a hole.

The California Dems' "the train will be completed by ____" dates are not unlike the Left's "we'll all be dead from climate change by _____" predictions that are constantly shifting goalposts. 

But California Sen. Alex Padilla apparently sees this as a tremendous success so far and has slammed Trump and his administration for calling out the waste of taxpayer money. Not wasting more taxpayer money on this "train to nowhere" project would be a waste of taxpayer money, or something like that: 

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The ratio is STRONG with this one!

As usual, spending the money and doing so for as long as possible is the primary objective -- the actual project and its completion isn't really a top concern.

If they've been able to waste tens of billions of dollars, then the Democrats will consider it a "success."

