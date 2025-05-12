Dem Sen. Alex Padilla Says Trump Would Waste Billions by Cutting Calf. High Speed Rail Funding

Last week the California High Speed Rail Authority posted a video bragging about the "real progress" that's been made with the project that's seemingly been going on forever at this point.
California High-Speed Rail: Real Progress, Real Jobs, Real Results 🚄— CA High-Speed Rail 🚄💨 (@CaHSRA) May 6, 2025
✔50+ major structures complete
✔15,000+ good-paying jobs created
✔The largest clean energy transportation project in the nation
California is proving that we can still build big things in America. #BuildCA pic.twitter.com/rsnKG0wQRj
Not pictured: Rails, trains or any measure of "real progress" other than billions and billions of dollars being dumped down a hole.
Originally promised LA to SF by 2020.— Storm (@stormrobinson) May 6, 2025
Now we get Bakersfield to Merced in 2033.
Palmdale to Gilroy in 2045.
We’ll all be dead by the time this thing connects LA and SF.
Just turn it into a freeway…
The California Dems' "the train will be completed by ____" dates are not unlike the Left's "we'll all be dead from climate change by _____" predictions that are constantly shifting goalposts.
But California Sen. Alex Padilla apparently sees this as a tremendous success so far and has slammed Trump and his administration for calling out the waste of taxpayer money. Not wasting more taxpayer money on this "train to nowhere" project would be a waste of taxpayer money, or something like that:
California's high-speed rail is the most audited public works project in the country.— Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) May 12, 2025
Trump and his admin are hellbent on killing the project. Why? Because they'd rather waste billions and lose jobs for political games.
California is leading the nation in realizing the… pic.twitter.com/koh1ISCJi1
The ratio is STRONG with this one!
Oh my gosh delete this pathetic tweet.— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 12, 2025
This cartoonish boondoggle started before I was born and will only be partially finished when I’m *58*
You should be embarrassed for defending it.
California has spent approximately $11.2–17 billion on its high-speed rail project, with no track laid.— theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) May 12, 2025
So far, spending on California’s High-Speed Rail
Total Investment (2006–2023): The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CaHSRA) has invested approximately $11.2 billion from… pic.twitter.com/bd933KD4RF
As usual, spending the money and doing so for as long as possible is the primary objective -- the actual project and its completion isn't really a top concern.
Nothing says being a Democrat, like wasting billions of dollars on nothing! https://t.co/01michChR7— 🚀Lori🇺🇸Lu7🇺🇸 (@grouse77) May 12, 2025
If they've been able to waste tens of billions of dollars, then the Democrats will consider it a "success."
