Negligence Paved the Way for Tragedy: Law Firm Says It Will File Suit Against NOPD Over Terror Attack

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on January 04, 2025
Sarah D.

As we sort out the aftermath of the horrific New Year's Day terror attack in New Orleans, one of the things we'll start hearing are stories from the survivors -- both those who were injured and those who were present when the attack unfolded.

We'll also learn more about how New Orleans authorities failed the residents and visitors on Bourbon Street in the early hours of 2025, and maybe hold them accountable.

WATCH:

And here's more:

The entire post reads:

'Because of the negligence of the NOPD and the City of New Orleans, 14 innocent lives were lost. Dozens more were injured, and the courses of their lives forever changed,' the Maples & Connick, LLC said in a release.

While speaking to reporters, Kirkpatrick said she didn’t know about the existence of ‘Yellow Archer’ sidewalk barriers.

According to video footage, the New Orleans terror attack suspect appeared to get around police barricades by going on the sidewalk.

Broadcaster: Elon Musk 'Trying to Start Race Riots in Britain Again'
Brett T.
This is where we remind you Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick was also the first woman to lead the Oakland, CA police force. That didn't work out and Kirkpatrick was fired after three years on the job. She's a DEI instructor, too (that explains A LOT) and she hit two pedestrians with her vehicle while on duty.
We don't have 'leadership', we have DEI hires.

A lawsuit is just the beginning.

People need to be fired.

The FBI warned of attacks around the holidays at the end of last year.

And New Orleans removed the bollards on Bourbon Street in November anyway.

Yes.

They did not.

And until governments feel the pinch from hiring incompetents like Kirkpatrick, they'll keep doing it.

Voters also need to hold the politicians accountable.

