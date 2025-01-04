Negligence Paved the Way for Tragedy: Law Firm Says It Will File Suit Against NOPD Over Terror Attack

As we sort out the aftermath of the horrific New Year's Day terror attack in New Orleans, one of the things we'll start hearing are stories from the survivors -- both those who were injured and those who were present when the attack unfolded.

We'll also learn more about how New Orleans authorities failed the residents and visitors on Bourbon Street in the early hours of 2025, and maybe hold them accountable.

The lawsuit comes after police superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said she had no clue the city had sidewalk barriers.



'Because of the negligence of the NOPD and the City of New Orleans, 14 innocent lives were lost. Dozens more were injured, and the courses of their lives forever changed,' the Maples & Connick, LLC said in a release. While speaking to reporters, Kirkpatrick said she didn’t know about the existence of ‘Yellow Archer’ sidewalk barriers. According to video footage, the New Orleans terror attack suspect appeared to get around police barricades by going on the sidewalk.