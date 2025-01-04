Negligence Paved the Way for Tragedy: Law Firm Says It Will File Suit Against NOPD Over Terror Attack

As we sort out the aftermath of the horrific New Year's Day terror attack in New Orleans, one of the things we'll start hearing are stories from the survivors -- both those who were injured and those who were present when the attack unfolded.
We'll also learn more about how New Orleans authorities failed the residents and visitors on Bourbon Street in the early hours of 2025, and maybe hold them accountable.
The first lawsuit is being filed against the city of New Orleans and the New Orleans Police Department for failure to implement safety measures that could’ve prevented the New Year’s terror attack.— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 4, 2025
NEW: New Orleans faces first lawsuit relating to the New Year’s Day terror attack, law firm alleges negligence by the New Orleans Police Department.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 4, 2025
The lawsuit comes after police superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said she had no clue the city had sidewalk barriers.
'Because of the negligence of the NOPD and the City of New Orleans, 14 innocent lives were lost. Dozens more were injured, and the courses of their lives forever changed,' the Maples & Connick, LLC said in a release.
While speaking to reporters, Kirkpatrick said she didn’t know about the existence of ‘Yellow Archer’ sidewalk barriers.
According to video footage, the New Orleans terror attack suspect appeared to get around police barricades by going on the sidewalk.
We don't have 'leadership', we have DEI hires.
Leadership is a mess across America.— Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) January 4, 2025
This is good. They need to be held accountable. Enough is enough.— Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) January 4, 2025
A lawsuit is just the beginning.
People need to be fired.
The city dropped the ball in protecting pedestrians in the French Quarter.— SMHonk (@SMHonk1983) January 4, 2025
They may as well settle out of court with these people because there is evidence in a threat assessment report from 2017 that warned of this very thing.
The FBI warned of attacks around the holidays at the end of last year.
And New Orleans removed the bollards on Bourbon Street in November anyway.
The Superintendent of the police needs to resign immediately as does the mayor. Their criminal incompetence allowed this to happen.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 4, 2025
Yes.
Yeah.. New Orleans risk management probably didn’t approve that answer lol https://t.co/P0aXSDayiT— Jay Jackson (@jaybjackson) January 4, 2025
They did not.
New Orleans Police Superintendent should resign. This failing up DEI we hired a woman thing is not good. Especially when you hire incompetent useful idiots like her. https://t.co/yyr2fSOuNT— Tim (@Timothy18257987) January 4, 2025
And until governments feel the pinch from hiring incompetents like Kirkpatrick, they'll keep doing it.
Voters also need to hold the politicians accountable.
