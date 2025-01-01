Asparagus Fortune Teller Says Vegetable Told Her Donald Trump Will Have 'Health Scare'...
FBI Announces It Has Found IEDs Planted in the French Quarter
POLICY SHIFT: Reporter's Spin on Fewer Border Crossings Proves Biden Could've Addressed Is...
'Human Rights Horror': Check Out Despicable Whataboutism From Jimmy Carter About Author Sa...
ABC News Reports Tesla Cybertruck Explosion Outside Las Vegas Trump Tower Possible Act...
Really, Dude? Dem Strategist Gets BODIED After Claiming Democrats Fix Economies Wrecked by...
Biden Providing $3.7 Billion for First Responder, Teacher and Healthcare Worker Salaries (...
Injuries Reported As Tesla Cybertruck 'Explodes' Outside Trump Tower in Las Vegas; Police...
NOLA: New Orleans Attacker Identified and 'Source Said He Was Carrying an ISIS...
DNC Presents Their 'Favorite Moments From 2024,' GOP Counters Hilariously
Trump Releases Statement After More Is Learned About the New Orleans Attacker; Updated
VIP
Pete Buttigieg Comparing Biden Admin Accomplishments to Construction of Hoover Dam Is a...
FBI, Mayor of New Orleans Give Conflicting Takes on If Attack was a...
Comedian Whitney Cummings Roasts Democrats and CNN On-Air During Network’s New Year’s Eve...

Yikes: New Orleans Removed Bourbon Street Barriers in November As Part of Security Overhaul

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on January 01, 2025
ImgFlip

In the early hours of 2025, a man now identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar drove a pickup truck through a crowd. At least a dozen are dead and many more injured.

Donald Trump released a statement on the attack, too.

Advertisement

With all breaking news, the situation remains fluid for the first 24 to 48 hours, but here's something that's going to get a lot of scrutiny in the coming days and weeks:

More from The New York Post:

Protective barriers intended to prevent terrorist attacks along New Orleans’ Bourbon Street were being replaced and were not set up when a truck fatally plowed into New Year’s revelers early Wednesday.

The stainless-steel bollards were removed in November as part of an overhaul of the security system, Nola.com reported.

That overhaul was due to take three months, and was brought on by what French Quarter Management District head Bob Simms called an “ineffective” old system.

'The track was always full of crap, beads and doubloons and God knows what else. Not the best idea,' Simms told Nola.com. 'Eventually everybody realized the need to replace them. They’re in the process of doing that, but the new ones are not yet operational.'

Recommended

FBI Announces It Has Found IEDs Planted in the French Quarter
Brett T.
Advertisement

This writer lives in Wisconsin and in 2021, Darrell Brooks drove an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six people and injuring 70. After that, authorities made sure to block off parade routes so no one else could do what Brooks did.

But New Orleans appears to have dropped the ball on this.

Honestly, they probably had an eye on Mardi Gras.

Safest guess ever.

He or she won't be.

Like we said, they were thinking about Mardi Gras -- Fat Tuesday is March 4.

Advertisement

As it should be.

Because government.

Once again: government.

Bingo.

Tags: LOUISIANA NEW ORLEANS TERROR ATTACK TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FBI Announces It Has Found IEDs Planted in the French Quarter
Brett T.
'Human Rights Horror': Check Out Despicable Whataboutism From Jimmy Carter About Author Salman Rushdie
Amy Curtis
ABC News Reports Tesla Cybertruck Explosion Outside Las Vegas Trump Tower Possible Act of Terror
Amy Curtis
POLICY SHIFT: Reporter's Spin on Fewer Border Crossings Proves Biden Could've Addressed Issue YEARS Ago
Amy Curtis
Really, Dude? Dem Strategist Gets BODIED After Claiming Democrats Fix Economies Wrecked by Republicans
Amy Curtis
Biden Providing $3.7 Billion for First Responder, Teacher and Healthcare Worker Salaries (NOT Here)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
FBI Announces It Has Found IEDs Planted in the French Quarter Brett T.
Advertisement