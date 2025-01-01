DNC Presents Their 'Favorite Moments From 2024,' GOP Counters Hilariously
Pete Buttigieg Comparing Biden Admin Accomplishments to Construction of Hoover Dam Is a...
FBI, Mayor of New Orleans Give Conflicting Takes on If Attack was a...
Comedian Whitney Cummings Roasts Democrats and CNN On-Air During Network’s New Year’s Eve...
Presidential Pennsylvania! Scott Presler Rings in the New Year with his Favorite Memory...
The New Media: White House Press Briefings to Include Podcasters and Independent Journalis...
Model Ella Emhoff Posts a New Year's Selfie
Cheers to the New Year
Bulwark: Biden Supporters Say He Should Have Stayed in the Race, But They're...
Has Star Trek: Discovery Been Wiped From Continuity?
Report: Mexico Sending Hundreds of Lawyers to US to Assist Illegals
Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder for Allegedly Pushing Man in Front of NYC...
WATCH: Marc Lamont Hill Says Criticizing Hamas Is White Supremacy While Cori Bush,...
Champagne, Grapes, and Pickled Herring: New Year's Traditions From Around The World

Trump Releases Statement After More Is Learned About the New Orleans Attacker; Updated

Doug P.  |  11:28 AM on January 01, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Early this morning a man drove a truck through a crowd celebrating New Years on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing at least ten people and injuring dozens more. The driver is dead, and now more information about him and the vehicle he drove is coming to light.

The truck the attacker drove reportedly entered the U.S. from Mexico into Eagle Pass, Texas two days ago: 

As of this time the killer's citizenship status is not being reported.

Donald Trump posted this on his Truth Social account

When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the Fake News Media, but it turned out to be true. The crime rate in our country is at a level that nobody has ever seen before. Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department. The Trump Administration will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil!

More information should come out as the day goes on, but the longer it takes the more people might assume that a certain narrative is trying to be avoided.

President Biden's @POTUS account put out this statement saying that the FBI is taking the lead, which means more info could be slow in coming:

An FBI agent initially claimed this was not a "terrorist incident," which is absolutely ridiculous.

It was obviously a terrorist attack but we'll see what the FBI ends up saying at the next briefing.

Update:

Fox News is reporting that the person who drove the truck across the border into Eagle Pass, Texas is not the same person who was at the wheel during the attack in New Orleans. Information is slow to come out about the man who was at the wheel early this morning. 

