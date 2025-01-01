Trump Releases Statement After More Is Learned About the New Orleans Attacker; Updated

Early this morning a man drove a truck through a crowd celebrating New Years on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing at least ten people and injuring dozens more. The driver is dead, and now more information about him and the vehicle he drove is coming to light.

The truck the attacker drove reportedly entered the U.S. from Mexico into Eagle Pass, Texas two days ago:

BREAKING: Fox News reports sources as having told them the truck in the likely terror attack on New Orleans during New Year's Eve celebrations came up FROM Mexico and INTO the U.S. from Eagle Pass, Texas two days ago

As of this time the killer's citizenship status is not being reported.

Donald Trump posted this on his Truth Social account:

When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the Fake News Media, but it turned out to be true. The crime rate in our country is at a level that nobody has ever seen before. Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department. The Trump Administration will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil!

More information should come out as the day goes on, but the longer it takes the more people might assume that a certain narrative is trying to be avoided.

Crossing the border doesn’t mean he was illegal. The truck has a Texas license plate. He may have crossed to arm up with weapons/explosives.



But that said, obviously it would still stress the shittiness of our border security. — Sunny (@sunnyright) January 1, 2025

President Biden's @POTUS account put out this statement saying that the FBI is taking the lead, which means more info could be slow in coming:

I have been continually briefed since early this morning regarding the horrific incident that occurred in New Orleans overnight.



I have been continually briefed since early this morning regarding the horrific incident that occurred in New Orleans overnight.

The FBI is taking the lead in the investigation and is investigating this incident as an act of terrorism. I will continue to receive updates…

An FBI agent initially claimed this was not a "terrorist incident," which is absolutely ridiculous.

Having just seen a pretty credible photo of the NOLA terrorist attacker post-mortem, the FBI is about to look even more ridiculous for its immediate claim this wasn't a terrorist attack.



They knew before that lady ever went to the podium.



We'll see. I'm open to being wrong. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 1, 2025

It was obviously a terrorist attack but we'll see what the FBI ends up saying at the next briefing.

Update:

Fox News is reporting that the person who drove the truck across the border into Eagle Pass, Texas is not the same person who was at the wheel during the attack in New Orleans. Information is slow to come out about the man who was at the wheel early this morning.