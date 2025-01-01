Comedian Whitney Cummings Roasts Democrats and CNN On-Air During Network’s New Year’s Eve...
FBI, Mayor of New Orleans Give Conflicting Takes on If Attack was a 'Terrorist Event'

Doug P.  |  8:56 AM on January 01, 2025
meme

In New Orleans, Louisiana early this morning, a man plowed an SUV through a crowd at a New Years Eve celebration on Bourbon Street. According to police the man killed at least ten people and injured more than two dozen, then fired a weapon from the vehicle intent on killing more. The driver is now dead, and that's all the information available at the moment. According to the police chief "this is not a DUI situation," meaning it was an intentional attack. 

Currently there are conflicting reports about the incident being a terrorist attack.

New Orleans' mayor called it a terrorist attack:

Then an FBI agent said the killings were "not a terrorist event":

Well, all the investigative bases are covered with those conflicting statements.

The FBI leadership these last few years hasn't exactly gone out of their way to earn the trust of citizens.

We'll find out more as the investigation unfolds. Prayers for the victims and their families. 

