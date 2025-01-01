FBI, Mayor of New Orleans Give Conflicting Takes on If Attack was a 'Terrorist Event'

In New Orleans, Louisiana early this morning, a man plowed an SUV through a crowd at a New Years Eve celebration on Bourbon Street. According to police the man killed at least ten people and injured more than two dozen, then fired a weapon from the vehicle intent on killing more. The driver is now dead, and that's all the information available at the moment. According to the police chief "this is not a DUI situation," meaning it was an intentional attack.

Advertisement

Currently there are conflicting reports about the incident being a terrorist attack.

New Orleans' mayor called it a terrorist attack:

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell describes incident in which vehicle struck crowd on Bourbon Street, killing 10 people and injuring 30 others, as a “terrorist attack.”



The strike appears to be intentional, police told ABC News. pic.twitter.com/kLw01y20al — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 1, 2025

Then an FBI agent said the killings were "not a terrorist event":

FBI takes over investigation into the New Orleans attack



The special agent went on to say that the 'event' is not a 'terrorist event'... pic.twitter.com/ZK1TvjDLgO — RT (@RT_com) January 1, 2025

Well, all the investigative bases are covered with those conflicting statements.

New Orleans police official declares it's a terrorist attack. Moments later FBI official says it's not a terrorist attack. Investigation is off to a poor start. — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) January 1, 2025

This is unbelievable. The mayor of New Orleans confirmed it was a terrorist attack, and literally minutes later, at the same press conference, an FBI spokesperson stated it was not a terrorist attack. pic.twitter.com/FbTyG3VNXt — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 1, 2025

I have noticed over the years, that the FBI often says attacks are not terror attacks before they know if it was a terrorist attack. Then you find out it was a terror attack.



Why is the first thing the FBI always says is, it was not a terrorist attack?! pic.twitter.com/rEznQ3izug — ETM (@1exposethemedia) January 1, 2025

The FBI leadership these last few years hasn't exactly gone out of their way to earn the trust of citizens.

NO Major: “This was a terrorist attack”



Local FBI Agent: “This was not a terrorist attack”



Thank God they cleared that up. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) January 1, 2025

We'll find out more as the investigation unfolds. Prayers for the victims and their families.