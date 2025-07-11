Oh NO! Not SOCCER! Canadian Learns the HARD Way Americans Don't GAF What...
Harry Sisson's Prediction for a Hypothetical Vance vs. Newsom Race Might Thrill JD...
VIP
They're SOOOOO Easy: White House's Latest Troll of Our Pals on the Left...
Wanna See John Fugelsang Cry? Check Out Scott Jennings' Post Mocking Him for...
Megyn Kelly Tears Chelsea Clinton a NEW ONE in Savage Back-and-Forth Over Her...
Salena Zito Gives an Inside Look at Her New Book 'Butler'
Bill Melugin Torpedoes Dem Rep's Dishonest Post About ICE Raid at Calif. 'Strawberry'...
POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All...
Don't Burst Our Bubble! The NYT and Joyce Carol Oates Are Terrified of...
Shots Fired at Federal Agents as ICE Raids a Weed Farm in California
DNC Chair Ken Martin Says the Dem Party Tent is Big Enough to...
Lunatic Fringe Benefits? Victor Davis Hanson Asks If Zohran Mamdani’s Cons are Actually...
VIP
ICE Agents Under Gunfire as Democrats Continue to Demonize Them for Enforcing Immigration...
'Africa Is a Continent That Is 12 Million Miles Long' Leads off One...

Sen. Cory Booker's Complaint About Criminal Investigations of Comey and Brennan Sure Sounds Familiar

Doug P. | 10:45 AM on July 11, 2025
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

This week we learned that the Justice Department and FBI will be launching criminal investigations into former CIA Director John Brennan and ex FBI director and beach shell formation enthusiast James Comey. 

Advertisement

We'll have to wait and see where this leads, if anywhere:

Former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey are under criminal investigation for potential wrongdoing related to the Trump–Russia probe, including allegedly making false statements to Congress, Justice Department sources told Fox News Digital. 

CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred evidence of wrongdoing by Brennan to FBI Director Kash Patel for potential prosecution, DOJ sources told Fox News Digital. 

The sources said that the referral was received and told Fox News Digital that a criminal investigation into Brennan was opened and is underway. 

After years and years of Democrat lawfare in attempts to keep Donald Trump from running for president and even throw him in jail, watching the Left get triggered by a legitimate investigation is rich indeed.

Democrat Sen. Cory Booker is now saying the Justice Department has been "weaponized." Yeah, senator, we noticed that a few years ago. Roll tape (via @WesternLensman): 

Recommended

POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All Got to Watch
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Where would Trump have ever gotten that idea, Spartacus? And this is actually a legitimate probe as opposed to the invented BS the Left threw at Trump, all so they could call him a felon ahead of the 2024 election (how'd that work out for the Dems?). 

This is no different than when the Democrats said "no one is above the law." They did NOT mean for that to apply to them, only Trump and other Republicans. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Every single day here at Twitchy we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All Got to Watch
Grateful Calvin
Oh NO! Not SOCCER! Canadian Learns the HARD Way Americans Don't GAF What Other Countries Think of Us
Sam J.
Megyn Kelly Tears Chelsea Clinton a NEW ONE in Savage Back-and-Forth Over Her Corrupt, Grifting Family
Sam J.
Wanna See John Fugelsang Cry? Check Out Scott Jennings' Post Mocking Him for Cherry Picking Bible Verses
Sam J.
Harry Sisson's Prediction for a Hypothetical Vance vs. Newsom Race Might Thrill JD (for Good Reason)
Doug P.
Bill Melugin Torpedoes Dem Rep's Dishonest Post About ICE Raid at Calif. 'Strawberry' Farm
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All Got to Watch Grateful Calvin
Advertisement