Sen. Cory Booker's Complaint About Criminal Investigations of Comey and Brennan Sure Sounds Familiar

This week we learned that the Justice Department and FBI will be launching criminal investigations into former CIA Director John Brennan and ex FBI director and beach shell formation enthusiast James Comey.

We'll have to wait and see where this leads, if anywhere:

Former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey are under criminal investigation for potential wrongdoing related to the Trump–Russia probe, including allegedly making false statements to Congress, Justice Department sources told Fox News Digital. CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred evidence of wrongdoing by Brennan to FBI Director Kash Patel for potential prosecution, DOJ sources told Fox News Digital. The sources said that the referral was received and told Fox News Digital that a criminal investigation into Brennan was opened and is underway.

After years and years of Democrat lawfare in attempts to keep Donald Trump from running for president and even throw him in jail, watching the Left get triggered by a legitimate investigation is rich indeed.

Democrat Sen. Cory Booker is now saying the Justice Department has been "weaponized." Yeah, senator, we noticed that a few years ago. Roll tape (via @WesternLensman):

Cory Booker is upset that Comey/Brennan might have their lives destroyed by a “weaponized” DOJ investigation:



“Causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal bills and reputational damages."



Gee, Spartacus — all of that sounds eerily familiar. pic.twitter.com/OjRe7HJL6B — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 11, 2025

Where would Trump have ever gotten that idea, Spartacus? And this is actually a legitimate probe as opposed to the invented BS the Left threw at Trump, all so they could call him a felon ahead of the 2024 election (how'd that work out for the Dems?).

Basically, Cory Booker is saying that they can't do to us what we did to them.



The difference is there is evidence that Comey/Brennan committed real crimes (Russian collusion hoax, lying to Congress, etc.), not phony manufactured crimes like they tried to pin on Trump. https://t.co/A8xPKYbyJp — CatDog99 (@dog99_cat) July 11, 2025

This is no different than when the Democrats said "no one is above the law." They did NOT mean for that to apply to them, only Trump and other Republicans.

*****

