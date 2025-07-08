FBI Launching Criminal Investigation Into John Brennan and James Comey

Here's some good news. The Department of Justice says it's opening an investigation into John Brennan and James Comey over their handling of the Russian collusion hoax.
NEW: The FBI is launching a criminal investigation into John Brennan and James Comey for their role in the Russian collusion hoax. pic.twitter.com/VZqiVK5A1N— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 8, 2025
Here's a video from Fox News:
BREAKING: The FBI has launched criminal investigations into former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey for potential wrongdoing related to the Trump–Russia probe, including making false statements to Congress, according to Fox News.— RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) July 8, 2025
Fox News: “CIA… pic.twitter.com/5zG2oW4LHF
The post continues:
… Director John Ratcliffe referred evidence of wrongdoing by Brennan to FBI Director Kash Patel for potential prosecution, DOJ sources told Fox News Digital.”
“The sources said that the referral was received and told Fox News Digital that a criminal investigation into Brennan was opened and is underway. DOJ sources declined to provide further details. It is unclear, at this point, if the investigation spans beyond his alleged false statements to Congress.”
“As for Comey, DOJ sources told Fox News Digital that an investigation into the former director is underway, but could not share details of what specifically is being probed.”
It's about time.
HOLY CRAP pic.twitter.com/KHyKYDD0QB— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 8, 2025
Nothing will come of it. I'd wager a LOT.— Perfunctory (@pfunkin1) July 8, 2025
Now it's their turn to be investigated and dismissed. Move along, nothing to see here.— Peeking Turtle (@turtle_peeking) July 8, 2025
I'm 55 years old, and I've finally accepted this is how Washington works.
This should be a quick investigation. The American public has access to 1/10th of the information the DOJ/FBI does and we all know they’re as corrupt as it gets.— Clint Lord (@lord_clint) July 8, 2025
We already know the conclusion.— PanAmericanRenaissance (@almostonlyfacts) July 8, 2025
No wrongdoing was found.
That's what we're afraid of. We're not getting our hopes up for any perp walks.
