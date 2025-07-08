Daily Beast EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ted 'Cancun' Cruz Was on Vacation When Flash Flood...
FBI Launching Criminal Investigation Into John Brennan and James Comey

Brett T. | 7:35 PM on July 08, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

Here's some good news. The Department of Justice says it's opening an investigation into John Brennan and James Comey over their handling of the Russian collusion hoax.

Here's a video from Fox News:

The post continues:

… Director John Ratcliffe referred evidence of wrongdoing by Brennan to FBI Director Kash Patel for potential prosecution, DOJ sources told Fox News Digital.”

“The sources said that the referral was received and told Fox News Digital that a criminal investigation into Brennan was opened and is underway. DOJ sources declined to provide further details. It is unclear, at this point, if the investigation spans beyond his alleged false statements to Congress.”

“As for Comey, DOJ sources told Fox News Digital that an investigation into the former director is underway, but could not share details of what specifically is being probed.”

It's about time.

That's what we're afraid of. We're not getting our hopes up for any perp walks.

