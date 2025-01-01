Superintendent of New Orleans Police Also a DEI Instructor

We've been getting updates throughout the day about the terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans that killed 10 people celebrating New Year's. Shamsud Din Jabbar, who was carrying an ISIS flag with him, rammed a pickup truck into the crowd and then shot at police officers, wounding two.

The FBI is also saying it has security video of three men and a woman placing IEDs around the French Quarter.

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick has called the incident an intentional attack.

This is the most qualified applicant for Police Chief that New Orleans could hire? pic.twitter.com/r8X3ACq2kq — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) January 1, 2025



The FBI has taken charge of the investigation, but Robby Starbuck looked into Kirkpatrick's career. It seems she's involved with DEI training for the FBI.

New Orleans Superintendent of Police Anne Kirkpatrick is ALSO an instructor for the FBI’s Leadership Training Program, where she instructs on "Bias and Diversity". She’s the chief of New Orleans Police Dept and a DEI teacher.



DEI is a danger to the security of our country. pic.twitter.com/SEzFfFmvU0 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 1, 2025

"In addition to executive leadership experience, Kirkpatrick is a National Instructor for the FBI's Law Enforcement Executive Association's Leadership Training Program, where she instructs on topics including, but not limited to, Bias and Diversity, Emotional Intelligence and Leading Generations."

Boy, we sure hope the FBI incorporates that bias and diversity training as it investigates a man named Shamsud Din Jabbar who was carrying an ISIS flag in the pickup truck he used to kill 10 people on Bourbon Street.

My gawd! This is more ridiculous than anyone could imagine. — Elle (@lrgist10) January 1, 2025

Oh it gets more ridiculous, she hit two pedestrians with her car this year. 😳 pic.twitter.com/mWur8Xq5Ho — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 1, 2025

@robbystarbuck Unbelievable. The same Anne Kirkpatrick who's pushing DEI nonsense as an FBI instructor is now leading the New Orleans Police Department. How can we trust our law enforcement to keep us safe when they're being indoctrinated with divisive ideologies? — The Scoop (@TheScoopUS) January 1, 2025

The same one that was Chief of Police in Oakland and previously fired before being hired as Chief of Police for New Orleans. — 🇺🇸🦅𝗠𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗚. 𝗨𝗦𝗔𝗙 (𝐑𝐞𝐭)🦅🇺🇸 (@MikeGoodlander) January 1, 2025

That's her.

Wow. No wonder she said “eye rolling things” in the press conference — haveaskippyday (@haveaskippyday) January 1, 2025

I was able to figure that out from the angry grandmother look and the red glasses — Isaac Seliger (@SeligerGrants) January 1, 2025

None of that means she's any less capable at her job, but it certainly doesn't instill confidence in the New Orleans police department and the FBI investigating the incident.

