Superintendent of New Orleans Police Also a DEI Instructor

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on January 01, 2025
We've been getting updates throughout the day about the terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans that killed 10 people celebrating New Year's. Shamsud Din Jabbar, who was carrying an ISIS flag with him, rammed a pickup truck into the crowd and then shot at police officers, wounding two.

The FBI is also saying it has security video of three men and a woman placing IEDs around the French Quarter.

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick has called the incident an intentional attack.

Hey now … don't discriminate.

The FBI has taken charge of the investigation, but Robby Starbuck looked into Kirkpatrick's career. It seems she's involved with DEI training for the FBI.

"In addition to executive leadership experience, Kirkpatrick is a National Instructor for the FBI's Law Enforcement Executive Association's Leadership Training Program, where she instructs on topics including, but not limited to, Bias and Diversity, Emotional Intelligence and Leading Generations."

Boy, we sure hope the FBI incorporates that bias and diversity training as it investigates a man named Shamsud Din Jabbar who was carrying an ISIS flag in the pickup truck he used to kill 10 people on Bourbon Street.

That's her.

None of that means she's any less capable at her job, but it certainly doesn't instill confidence in the New Orleans police department and the FBI investigating the incident.

Tags: BIAS DIVERSITY FBI NEW ORLEANS TERRORIST ATTACK DEI

