HA! WTF Was He Thinking? MSNBC Analyst Shares Chart Showing Biden/Harris 'Reining In Illegals' and HOOBOY

Former Obama lackey and MSNBC analyst Steven Rattner shared his fancy-schmancy chart showing how Biden/Harris DID actually 'reigned' in illegals crossing the border BUT they did it too late and stuff for it to matter to voters. Shucky darn. If only they could have convinced voters EARLIER ...

Guess opening the border and letting God only KNOWS who cross into our country for three years wasn't a great look.

Side note: Going forward the Left will point to this chart claiming Trump should thank Biden for fixing the crisis at the border (bookmark this story, save it, whatever it is you do). You watch.

In 2024, the Biden administration finally managed to reign in encounters at the Southern border — but the results were too late to convince voters before the election.



My @Morning_Joe chart pic.twitter.com/GeUlwGdRpf — Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) January 2, 2025

Also, dude, it's REIN

Not reign.

Oh man.

Why did Biden open the boarder in the first place? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 2, 2025

Took 4 years but they “finally managed.” Do you even believe yourself? — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) January 2, 2025

Yes, yes he does, which makes this even funnier.

Convince the voters of what? The prior three years were someone else’s fault?



Do you people ever listen to yourselves? Three years of crushing inflation and an open border. Like being smacked around for 45 minutes and 15 minute lecture makes that forgivable.



You got what you… — Michael Arturo (@QuietPart_Loud) January 2, 2025

No, no they do not listen to themselves.

Clearly.

1) Arsonist starts a fire.



2) Arsonist puts out the fire he started after it's done a lot of damage.



3) @SteveRattner – "What a great firefighter he is!" — Ranjit Singh (@AuthorSingh) January 2, 2025

And fin.

