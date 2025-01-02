Cybertruck Bomber & New Orleans Attacker Served at Same Military Base!
HA! WTF Was He Thinking? MSNBC Analyst Shares Chart Showing Biden/Harris 'Reining In Illegals' and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:00 PM on January 02, 2025
Meme

Former Obama lackey and MSNBC analyst Steven Rattner shared his fancy-schmancy chart showing how Biden/Harris DID actually 'reigned' in illegals crossing the border BUT they did it too late and stuff for it to matter to voters. Shucky darn. If only they could have convinced voters EARLIER ...

Guess opening the border and letting God only KNOWS who cross into our country for three years wasn't a great look.

Side note: Going forward the Left will point to this chart claiming Trump should thank Biden for fixing the crisis at the border (bookmark this story, save it, whatever it is you do). You watch. 

Also, dude, it's REIN

Not reign.

Oh man.

Yes, yes he does, which makes this even funnier.

No, no they do not listen to themselves.

Clearly.

And fin.

