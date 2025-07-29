Regina Spektor's Concert Disrupted by Anti-Israel Protest: A Jewish Artist's Stand Against Hate

Regina Spektor is an alternative music artist who also happens to be Jewish. She was performing for an adoring audience until an anti-Israel idiot had to interrupt her. They will never allow us to have nice things.

Advertisement

As the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza continues to rage and claim lives, protests in support of Palestine have been growing around the world — including at concerts. On Saturday, Regina Spektor’s concert in Portland, Oregon, at Revolution Hall was disrupted after a handful of attendees yelled “Free Palestine!” and caught the attention of the singer, according to Stereogum. Spektor, who is Jewish and emigrated from Russia when she was a child, has been public in her support of Israel. In October, on the anniversary of the day when Hamas led an attack from Gaza into Israel, including at Israel’s Nova Festival, Spektor performed at a pro-Israel gathering in New York. In 2023, she rebuked Björk for her pro-Palestine post. As fan footage captured from the concert showed and posted by Stereogum, Spektor was onstage performing when someone yelled “Free fucking Palestine!” which disrupted the show, forcing the singer to stop performing and address the situation. “You’re just yelling at a Jew,” she said. “I don’t know what he thinks he’s doing. I really appreciate the security.” Many in the audience applauded and cheered in support of Spektor. “We had a really hard time last night, when I said, ‘Shalom aleichem,’” a Hebrew phrase meaning “peace be upon you.” Audience members responded with, “Am Yisrael Chai,” which translates to “the people of Israel live.”

It's not as if Spektor is some government official with the ability to make decisions about the war. What Hamas could do is release the hostages. That would lead to the end of the war. This idiot protestor should go yell about that.

Don’t know what fools think they’re doing when they harass women, these are some of the lunatic messages I got today on the ig Q&A, such people are just abusive. https://t.co/VjewdtfwDs pic.twitter.com/H16Rf1Ilyx — Effie (@houseofeffie) July 29, 2025

Pro-Palestine zealots are awful people.

“The only reason I even speak English is because I came here to escape this sh#t. I only speak English because I came from a country where people were treating Jews as others, and now I’m being othered here, and it sucks. It’ll be nice if one of my family’s generation didn’t have… https://t.co/DVIlroSfuW — Michaela Lehr (@MichaelaLehr) July 29, 2025

It's disgusting to see this happening in America.

Yelling "Free Palestine" at a Jewish musician at a concert in Oregon is not Anti Zionist... it's pure Antisemitism. https://t.co/I068IxxjPM — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) July 29, 2025

Advertisement

Bingo!

Exactly right. Regina Spektor is not the prime minister of Israel. She does not work at the Israeli embassy. She’s a Jewish singer. When you scream “Free Palestine” at her all you are doing is yelling at a Jew because you’re an antisemite. https://t.co/TboLkPiXhs — 🤟📟🎗️ג׳ניפר🇮🇱🚁🫶 (@jk006d) July 29, 2025

A lame write up, but kudos to Regina Spektor for speaking up. https://t.co/8mTrdvju08 — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) July 29, 2025

Let's be honest, it's 'Rolling Stone'. Expectations should be very low.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.