Regina Spektor's Concert Disrupted by Anti-Israel Protest: A Jewish Artist's Stand Against Hate

justmindy
justmindy | 10:45 AM on July 29, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Regina Spektor is an alternative music artist who also happens to be Jewish. She was performing for an adoring audience until an anti-Israel idiot had to interrupt her. They will never allow us to have nice things.

   As the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza continues to rage and claim lives, protests in support of Palestine have been growing around the world — including at concerts. On Saturday, Regina Spektor’s concert in Portland, Oregon, at Revolution Hall was disrupted after a handful of attendees yelled “Free Palestine!” and caught the attention of the singer, according to Stereogum.

   Spektor, who is Jewish and emigrated from Russia when she was a child, has been public in her support of Israel. In October, on the anniversary of the day when Hamas led an attack from Gaza into Israel, including at Israel’s Nova Festival, Spektor performed at a pro-Israel gathering in New York. In 2023, she rebuked Björk for her pro-Palestine post.

   As fan footage captured from the concert showed and posted by Stereogum, Spektor was onstage performing when someone yelled “Free fucking Palestine!” which disrupted the show, forcing the singer to stop performing and address the situation. “You’re just yelling at a Jew,” she said. “I don’t know what he thinks he’s doing. I really appreciate the security.” Many in the audience applauded and cheered in support of Spektor. “We had a really hard time last night, when I said, ‘Shalom aleichem,’” a Hebrew phrase meaning “peace be upon you.” Audience members responded with, “Am Yisrael Chai,” which translates to “the people of Israel live.”    

It's not as if Spektor is some government official with the ability to make decisions about the war. What Hamas could do is release the hostages. That would lead to the end of the war. This idiot protestor should go yell about that. 

Pro-Palestine zealots are awful people.

It's disgusting to see this happening in America.

Bingo!

Let's be honest, it's 'Rolling Stone'. Expectations should be very low. 

