WHOA, Missed It! WATCH Police Chief's Face as New Orleans Mayor Says 'Terror Attack' During Early Presser

We've all watched the footage of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was one of the first to call the terror attack on Bourbon Street EXACTLY what it was. Even the FBI didn't want to call it that AT FIRST until it seemed they had no other choice.

What's interesting is the face the crotchety old Police Chief makes when Cantrell says terror attack.

Full disclosure, we didn't notice this until @DC_Draino pointed it out and now we can't stop seeing it.

Watch:

Watch the Chief’s reaction when the Mayor says it was a terrorist attack



She gives a look of “wait, she wasn’t supposed to say that”



Why? B/c the woke FBI wanted to brush this under the rug



But too many pics of the ISIS flag got out



We forced them to call this what it is… pic.twitter.com/EmX6Qz5Jgh — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 2, 2025

Now, we don't know if the ISIS flag thing he talks about in this post is why she made that face but we can absolutely tell she MADE a face and it looks as if she is outraged or even angry that the mayor would dare tell America the truth when it so rarely happens these days.

Usually they draw these things out for a few days after pretending it was the vehicle itself that waged the attack.

This has been a whole new world as far as this news cycle is concerned, not to mention the bizarre tie to the Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas. Something strange is afoot, folks.

Trump warned about this 10 years ago. pic.twitter.com/OhXZnwN4hB — vlad42o (@vlad42o146969) January 2, 2025

And he's been warning us for the past four years under Biden. Sure, the terrorist is a citizen but who radicalized him? Did he act alone? So many questions.

Watch these two make eye contact. pic.twitter.com/rqBYCDtnkv — Whatsup - The Purple Whale (@80strolls) January 2, 2025

Hrm.

What's happening here and what did they know and when?

Maybe for once we'll actually have the answers because of X.

