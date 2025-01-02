FBI Did the Meme, AGAIN! NOLA Suspect Pledged Allegiance to ISIS on Facebook...
WHOA, Missed It! WATCH Police Chief's Face as New Orleans Mayor Says 'Terror Attack' During Early Presser

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:10 PM on January 02, 2025
AP Photo/George Walker IV

We've all watched the footage of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was one of the first to call the terror attack on Bourbon Street EXACTLY what it was. Even the FBI didn't want to call it that AT FIRST until it seemed they had no other choice.

What's interesting is the face the crotchety old Police Chief makes when Cantrell says terror attack.

Full disclosure, we didn't notice this until @DC_Draino pointed it out and now we can't stop seeing it.

Watch:

Now, we don't know if the ISIS flag thing he talks about in this post is why she made that face but we can absolutely tell she MADE a face and it looks as if she is outraged or even angry that the mayor would dare tell America the truth when it so rarely happens these days.

Usually they draw these things out for a few days after pretending it was the vehicle itself that waged the attack.

This has been a whole new world as far as this news cycle is concerned, not to mention the bizarre tie to the Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas. Something strange is afoot, folks.

And he's been warning us for the past four years under Biden. Sure, the terrorist is a citizen but who radicalized him? Did he act alone? So many questions.

Hrm.

What's happening here and what did they know and when?

Maybe for once we'll actually have the answers because of X.

