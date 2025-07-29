Zohran ‘Defund the Police’ Mamdani Is Ratioed on X After Weighing In on NYPD Officer’s Shooting Death

On Monday night, a man went on a shooting spree in a New York City skyscraper. Police say 27-year-old Shane Devon Tamura killed four people, including an NYPD officer, before turning his gun on himself and ending his own life. Democrat Party NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani decided to weigh in on the tragedy and the loss of life, including officer Didarul Islam. His post on X drew immediate outrage because he’s been vocal in the past about defunding the police and ridiculing officers.

Advertisement

Here’s the post that sparked the firestorm. (READ)

I’m heartbroken to learn of the horrific shooting in midtown and I am holding the victims, their families, and the NYPD officer in critical condition in my thoughts.



Grateful for all of our first responders on the ground. https://t.co/ixEeqnPdD5 — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) July 29, 2025

His “thoughts”. That’s rather ambiguous. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 29, 2025

Yep, no prayers, just thoughts. Mamdani is in Uganda celebrating his recent wedding nuptials at his parents’ multimillion-dollar estate in pure hypocritical socialist fashion.

Posters were merciless. They pulled up old posts on X where Mamdani called for abolishing the New York City Police Department and, by extension, all police.

Zohran hates cops! We all know Zohran is smiling and laughing at this news. The Prince of Uganda wants a lawless NYC — DittoPost (@DittoPost) July 29, 2025

Amazing, isn’t it?

But there wasn’t just one post. Here’s another. When Mamdani says he wants to 'defund the police,' he means stripping them of everything.

This you? pic.twitter.com/RTcnuwisBn — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 29, 2025

He’s hanging out in Uganda, so what does he know. — Jim Town🐊 (@RealJimTown) July 29, 2025

Nope, that's a another Zohran Kwame Mamdani. Easy mistake. — Swell (@EvilSubhuman) July 29, 2025

That’s him as well. We’re detecting a pattern.

Here’s a third one where Mamdani makes fun of a police officer who is weeping. Many officers are weeping right now, as posters point out. Is natural still healing, Mamdani?

Imagine how many brothers in Blue were mourning the loss of a brother today and see this post.



You are fcking pathetic. pic.twitter.com/yTZO6umWIK — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 29, 2025

More people need to call out these far-left ideologues who disguise themselves as 'progressive'. They're tearing down America from within. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican45) July 29, 2025

Maybe now New Yorkers will pay attention to who’s going to be their next mayor… the timing is very bad for Zohran-Moron. — Bella A (@BDragonflyg) July 29, 2025

That guy is the next Mayor of NYC. They will elect him. — Eternal Optimism (@x_h_1b) July 29, 2025

Hopefully, this will open New Yorkers’ eyes to what a terrible person Mamdani is. But this is New York, so they’ll probably elect him anyway.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.