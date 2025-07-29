Who’s That? Fox News Fans Shocked to See What Bret Baier Looks Like...
It’s Mirror Time! Pete Buttigieg Says Trump Has Appointed 'Incompetent People' to Cabinet...
Democrat Ritchie Torres Calls for National Ban on ‘Weapons of War’ Minutes After...
VIP
CNN: Palestinians Condemn Humiliation of Chasing Air-Dropped Aid
No Way José! Dem Alex Padilla Wants to Award Citizenship to Illegal Aliens...
Sen. Chris Van Hollen Holds Intimate Sit-In After Being Barred From ICE Facility
Inside the $50 Million Shadow Agency That Tried to Censor Americans
Letitia James Suing to Keep Illegals Getting SNAP Benefits
'Possibly White': It Took CNN About Two Minutes to Disgrace Itself Covering NYC...
Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg Dead at 65
Atlantic Writer Says 33 of Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Colleagues Declined to be Interviewed
Chris Cillizza Thinks AOC Has the Best Chance of Being the 2028 Dem...
WaPo Digs Into Claims That Sydney Sweeney Doing Ads for American Eagle Is...
Keith Olbermann Stealing Jokes From Middle Schoolers Now

Zohran ‘Defund the Police’ Mamdani Is Ratioed on X After Weighing In on NYPD Officer’s Shooting Death

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:30 AM on July 29, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Drew

On Monday night, a man went on a shooting spree in a New York City skyscraper. Police say 27-year-old Shane Devon Tamura killed four people, including an NYPD officer, before turning his gun on himself and ending his own life. Democrat Party NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani decided to weigh in on the tragedy and the loss of life, including officer Didarul Islam. His post on X drew immediate outrage because he’s been vocal in the past about defunding the police and ridiculing officers.

Advertisement

Here’s the post that sparked the firestorm. (READ)

Yep, no prayers, just thoughts. Mamdani is in Uganda celebrating his recent wedding nuptials at his parents’ multimillion-dollar estate in pure hypocritical socialist fashion.

Posters were merciless. They pulled up old posts on X where Mamdani called for abolishing the New York City Police Department and, by extension, all police.

Amazing, isn’t it?

But there wasn’t just one post. Here’s another. When Mamdani says he wants to 'defund the police,' he means stripping them of everything.

Recommended

'Possibly White': It Took CNN About Two Minutes to Disgrace Itself Covering NYC Active Shooter
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

That’s him as well. We’re detecting a pattern.

Here’s a third one where Mamdani makes fun of a police officer who is weeping. Many officers are weeping right now, as posters point out. Is natural still healing, Mamdani?

Hopefully, this will open New Yorkers’ eyes to what a terrible person Mamdani is. But this is New York, so they’ll probably elect him anyway.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY GUN CONTROL GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Possibly White': It Took CNN About Two Minutes to Disgrace Itself Covering NYC Active Shooter
Grateful Calvin
Who’s That? Fox News Fans Shocked to See What Bret Baier Looks Like Before He Hits the Makeup Chair
Warren Squire
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
It’s Mirror Time! Pete Buttigieg Says Trump Has Appointed 'Incompetent People' to Cabinet Positions
Warren Squire
Your Terms Are Acceptable: Axios Hilariously Laments How Well Trump Is Doing With Trade Deals
Grateful Calvin
Atlantic Writer Says 33 of Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Colleagues Declined to be Interviewed
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Possibly White': It Took CNN About Two Minutes to Disgrace Itself Covering NYC Active Shooter Grateful Calvin
Advertisement