Las Vegas Cybertruck Explosion Suspect ID'd and WOW, His Connection to the NOLA Terrorist Is DAMNING

The driver of the Cybertruck that exploded in front of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas yesterday has been identified as 37-year-old Matthew A. Livelsberger from Colorado Springs, and what we're learning about him in real-time is cuh-ray-zee.

Once again X is doing the mainstream media's jobs for them.

I looked into the background of Matthew A. Livelsberger, the 37-year-old from Colorado Springs who drove a Turo-rented Tesla and blew up at the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas in a huge explosion.



Livelsberger is also a U.S. Army veteran, like the New Orleans ISIS terror suspect.… pic.twitter.com/36nZrhiC2S — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 2, 2025

His post continues:

Livelsberger is also a U.S. Army veteran, like the New Orleans ISIS terror suspect. Livelsberger's LinkedIn is no longer online but there are ghost remnants of his background: • Special forces intelligence sergeant • Defense analysis and strategic studies degree from Norwich UniversityDenver7 reporter @TonyKovaleski says Livelsberger served at the same military base as New Orleans jihadist Shamsud-Din Jabbar.

Wow.

From RedState:

Both Livelsberger, the suspect in the Las Vegas Tesla Cybertruck explosion, and Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, the driver in the New Orleans truck rampage, served at Fort Carson during their military careers, sources told Denver7 News. This sprawling base, located near Colorado Springs, has long been home to units specializing in combat readiness, including the 4th Infantry Division. Livelsberger and Jabbar overlapped at Fort Carson during a pivotal period when they prepared for deployments to Afghanistan. Jabbar served in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010, working in human resources and IT. Livelsberger’s specific role at Fort Carson remains under investigation, but officials confirmed he was stationed there during the same timeframe. According to a LinkedIn profile, Livelsberger appears to have been a Special Forces Green Beret.

Gosh, this seems important.

WHAT THE HELL?

So they identified the guy who was in the Cybertruck that blew up at Trump's place in Vegas.



His supposed LinkedIn is below.



✅Green Beret NCO?

✅Intelligence and Operations Specialist?

✅19 years, 1 month of Army service?

✅"Remote Autonomous Systems"?



Holy crap is the… pic.twitter.com/HIFqHxBQ7X — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) January 2, 2025

His post continues:

Holy crap is the information op gonna be unreal on this one. Could somebody please hit Ctrl-Alt-Del on 2025 please? kthxbai

Not the best way to start out 2025, that's for sure.

How many days until Trump takes over?

