Oh Honey, No: Jessica Tarlov Faceplants Saying White Supremacy Is More Dangerous Than Jihadism

In the wake of the New Orleans terrorist attack, which certainly looks like it was carried out by an American radicalized into Islamic extremism, people have been shouting at Joe Biden and Karine Jean-Pierre about whether they think that 'white supremacy' is still the number one terrorist threat to the United States.

Of course, Biden and his spokesclown walk away from such questions without answering them because no rational human being can possibly think this. At least, no one can think or say that and expect to be taken seriously.

Enter Jessica Tarlov, one of the token batpoop-crazy leftists employed by Fox News. We're sure that Fox employs Tarlov for a semblance of being fair and balanced, but maybe they should go with a Democrat who IS a little more balanced mentally and doesn't cite crazy, manipulated statistics.

Yesterday, Tarlov not only agreed with Biden's 'white supremacy' claim, she actually tried to defend it. Watch:

Jessica Tarlov just claimed that "White supremacists" have taken more lives in U.S. terror attacks than Jihadists, black nationalists and far-left-wingers combined. pic.twitter.com/sPugivW8v6 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 3, 2025

OK, before we dive into her comments, a quick word about her source, the New America Foundation. This is a left-wing 'think tank,' funded by Bill and Melinda Gates. Their publications cover topics like 'inclusivity,' climate change (of course), and the age-old question that they love, 'Is Trump a Fascist?' (It will come as no surprise that the New America Foundation believes that, yes, he is.)

In other words, their numbers about terrorism aren't worth the paper they are printed on.

Oh, and did you notice when their timeline for comparison conveniently started? After 9/11. Well gosh, we think the numbers might scoot just a little bit over to the jihadist column if you start your analysis, say, a year earlier.

Needless to say, no one was buying it, least of all Tarlov's co-hosts on The Five.

All democrats propagandists like @JessicaTarlov can do is lie. It’s their only tactic. https://t.co/zTpRfX3lSn — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 4, 2025

We love how the others on the panel shot back with questions about gang violence, illegal immigrant violent crime, and prison violence, all of which reduced her into such a blubbering, stuttering mess, she honestly blurted out at the end, 'How many people fell off an ice cream truck?'

LOL, what?

Imagine a "democrat strategist" blithely ignoring the victims of 9-11 for the sole purpose of pushing misinformation about the actual number of Americans killed by jihadists.



Oh wait... https://t.co/93nHNS0zfF — Mary Jane⤵ (@Sarcasm_DuJour) January 4, 2025

The gall of her -- and the New America Foundation -- to just skip right past that event and start the count after it was over.

And even without 9/11, the numbers are still wrong.

You don't get to sit there and say you don't know when rebuttals come your way after making that claim. Of course, she leaves out the two biggest statistics of all, gang violence and illegal immigrants. — Michael Salvo 🇺🇲 (@salvo4tx) January 3, 2025

The fact that she ran behind the figurative ice cream truck when they all came back at her was hilarious. And it shows that she has no understanding of these issues, she was just reading something that the New America Foundation gave her to say.

Thankfully, the other hosts are a lot smarter than she is.

I’m dumber for just hearing this! 🤡🌎 https://t.co/udi4gwzwD9 — Wendy Payson (@payspn) January 3, 2025

Sorry about that. But we're here so we can all laugh at moronic statements like Tarlov's together.

HA. We don't know what that has to do with terrorism, but it made us spit-laugh, so we're grateful for that.

What planet does Jessica Tarlov live on? — Millie Ledford Lee (@M_Ledford_Lee) January 3, 2025

We call it Planet Libtard. Where the sky is green, the water is purple, the only food is vegan, and facts and truth are irrelevant. Only the narrative matters.

Tarlov just insulted all victims of 9/11 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 3, 2025

And there it is.

Set all of the misinformation and vapidity aside. 9/11 was less than 25 years ago. The fact that Tarlov felt so comfortable just brushing that aside is contemptible. Disingenuous too, of course, but ultimately disgraceful to everyone who lost their lives to jihadists on that day, not to mention their families.

You and the New America Foundation may want us to forget that happened, Jessica Tarlov, but you can rest assured that we will not.

And DEFINITELY not to support a false political narrative.

***

