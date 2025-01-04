WATCH: Douglas Murray Tells Groomer Gang Apologist Pols We Wouldn't Criticize Them If They'd Do Their Job

The biggest issue that's not getting nearly enough coverage these days is the U.K. 'grooming gang' scandal. This writer put 'grooming gang' in quotes because it doesn't even begin to cover the horrific abuses of young British girls at the hands of largely Pakistani gangs who raped, trafficked, and otherwise abused those girls while British authorities looked the other way, blamed the victims, and ran cover for the criminals.

Why?

Because they didn't want to seem 'racist.'

One of the most vocal critics of the government, Tommy Robinson, is currently behind bars and in solitary confinement. He's been arrested before, for publicly airing his documentary 'Silenced', which authorities said contained 'false information.'

Now British author and activist Douglas K. Murray is pointing out the obvious: if the British government had done its job, guys like Robinson wouldn't exist.

WATCH:

"If al these people had been doing their jobs, it wouldn't matter what Tommy Robinson had or hadn't said."@DouglasKMurray, discussing how politicians and media make a bogeyman out of Tommy Robinson to distract from their failure to speak up about Muslim rape gangs.… pic.twitter.com/JJPEffA1p1 — Connor Tomlinson (@Con_Tomlinson) January 3, 2025

He's right.

Robinson exists as a proxy for issues like immigration and Islam, which politicians dare not speak about, and actively made worse, for decades.



Rather than hand-wring about Robinson: deal with the problems his supporters are concerned about. — Connor Tomlinson (@Con_Tomlinson) January 3, 2025

Exactly.

He's their scapegoat and boogeyman.

"Pick a target; freeze it; personalize it" is Rule 13 of Rules for Radicals by Saul Alinsky, an American.



It's a Cluster B technique used on scales large and small. Definitely not an exclusively British thing. — dicentra (@dicentra33) January 4, 2025

Definitely not just a British thing. But it's far worse in Britain than elsewhere.

Every word of this clip is spot on @DouglasKMurray. "Something Britain is astoundingly good at, is avoiding primary problems by highlighting people who mention the problem in a way that isn't to everyone's taste." — Polish Housewife (@HousewifePolish) January 4, 2025

Exactly.

If Muslim rape gangs are a problem, then Muslim rape gangs are a problem. You aren't going to be solving the problem by hiding it.



I want to say authority is retarded but evil sounds more appropriate. — wade 🇨🇦 (@iamiamiiam) January 3, 2025

They're evil.

It's a leftie 'deflection' technique. Ie: don't focus on THE PROBLEM - focus on the REACTION to the problem. — AlbiEternus (@AlbiEternus) January 3, 2025

Always.

This is just the British version of 'Republicans pounce!'

As usual, @DouglasKMurray speaks the truth with crystal clear clarity. A must listen. https://t.co/Smu9heCo1T — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) January 4, 2025

Murray is a brilliant man.

Yet again Douglas explains calmly and rationally why our nation is in the huge mess it finds itself today with people in trusted positions trying to sweep serious issues under any carpet they can find. https://t.co/lf9LmBC67y — Robert Prior (@robertprior) January 4, 2025

Those in power should listen to Murray, rather than try to demonize him, too.

There is nobody like @DouglasKMurray in ruthless accuracy and honesty. https://t.co/qvyYl45SN0 — Khal (@Deresmajesteter) January 4, 2025

He's very, very good.