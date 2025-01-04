AP 'Religion' Reporter Gets Bodied for SLOBBERING Piece About Trans Congress 'Trailblazer'...
WATCH: Douglas Murray Tells Groomer Gang Apologist Pols We Wouldn't Criticize Them If They'd Do Their Job

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 04, 2025
Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP

The biggest issue that's not getting nearly enough coverage these days is the U.K. 'grooming gang' scandal. This writer put 'grooming gang' in quotes because it doesn't even begin to cover the horrific abuses of young British girls at the hands of largely Pakistani gangs who raped, trafficked, and otherwise abused those girls while British authorities looked the other way, blamed the victims, and ran cover for the criminals.

Why? 

Because they didn't want to seem 'racist.'

One of the most vocal critics of the government, Tommy Robinson, is currently behind bars and in solitary confinement. He's been arrested before, for publicly airing his documentary 'Silenced', which authorities said contained 'false information.'

Now British author and activist Douglas K. Murray is pointing out the obvious: if the British government had done its job, guys like Robinson wouldn't exist.

WATCH:

He's right.

Exactly.

He's their scapegoat and boogeyman.

Definitely not just a British thing. But it's far worse in Britain than elsewhere.

Exactly.

They're evil.

Always.

This is just the British version of 'Republicans pounce!'

Murray is a brilliant man.

Those in power should listen to Murray, rather than try to demonize him, too.

He's very, very good.

