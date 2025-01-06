Monday Morning Meme Madness

It's here! The first Monday of 2025 has been thrust upon us.
We, however, will be just fine because our New Year's resolution is to continue assaulting Mondays with humor.
Let's get going with the best memes, jokes, and clips we saw on Twitter/X this week.
Mentally preparing to go back to the office today pic.twitter.com/nr9GAGJuER— Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) January 2, 2025
It was a rough return. We're not gonna lie.
January 3, 2025
HAHA! She accidentally became the leader of a troll army.
January 3, 2025
We might as well ring in the new year with dad jokes, right? 😂
The moment The Avengers realized they gotta start doing background checks on new members pic.twitter.com/mEZeWFwvrq— Samantha (@Samantha_SN1) January 3, 2025
LOL! That's a nice edit right there.
Mothers really don’t get the appreciation they deserve. https://t.co/4di4NwHe6H— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 5, 2025
When he was born, people asked how big the baby was and they gave a circumference.
January 3, 2025
We guarantee that happened on a Monday. 😂
I just spit out my coffee, lmao.pic.twitter.com/ERQpL9bSqG— Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) January 6, 2025
LOL.
Ross is my hero. His man card needs to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/swsseNLLh0— MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) January 4, 2025
She deserves everything she got. 😂
George Soros looking quite good here. Must be the lighting. pic.twitter.com/gNHhKyd2GQ— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2025
Recommended
This doesn't seem very positive, Mr. Musk, but it's funny!
Trying not to post anything negative under the new algo 😂 pic.twitter.com/6DByg4435t— Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) January 4, 2025
Yeah … we're not gonna make it.
Good morning, citizens of @X-ville.— J∅kër Kîng 👑 (@j0ker937) January 5, 2025
Let's have a positive day for ol'Elon, shall we? lol.
I don't know if he's looked or not, but his social credit score on here isn't any better than the rest of us.
But hey, he spent 44 billion.
It's his sandbox, we're just playing in it.🃏👑 pic.twitter.com/TUAKoLHMsk
Yes, we realize most of these are probably staged, but this was well done. 😂
January 5, 2025
Ha! Well played, sir. Well played.
Oh, the joys of parenthood. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZGPzxb6fYD— Uncensored USA 🇺🇸 (@CarlosSimancas) January 5, 2025
The gagging had us dying, folks! 💀💀💀
90s darling Jennifer Love Hewitt going with a natural look at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/8xs585n0Ed— 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 5, 2025
Yes, Hollywood is slobbering over itself again, and Twitter/X users gave them the respect they deserve.
This is fantastic. pic.twitter.com/VqAH1RcZcA— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 5, 2025
Mother Nature incited an insurrection in her face.
I think a squirrel fell off my roof... pic.twitter.com/C9MkvtjCIP— ฿₳₮₮ⱠɆ ฿ɎⱤĐ (@BattleByrd) January 5, 2025
The potential squirrel splat mark is amazing! LOL.
Too soon? pic.twitter.com/1tg4lS0Wf0— M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) January 5, 2025
That explains a lot.
January 6, 2025
LOL. Nice.
Dad ends son’s basketball career in 17 seconds pic.twitter.com/Q1B6rkZVwh— non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) January 5, 2025
That boy got cooked! 😂
January 6, 2025
He's not even gonna know why he's in trouble.
January 5, 2025
True story. LOL.
Come On Ladies… pic.twitter.com/7IBGkDxmPw— 𝕰𝖒𝕲 (@Emilio2763) January 5, 2025
If you have teenage boys, then you know these are the kinds of videos they laugh at. 😂
Kamala has to certify Trump’s win tomorrow.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 5, 2025
We know y'all sometimes take issue with what is and isn't a meme, and we admit that we share a lot of funny videos that are just funny and not memes. (That's your fault, by the way, because you laugh at them!)
Well, that last tweet is not a meme. It's not a clip. Heck, it's not even a joke necessarily.
But dang is it funny! 😂😂😂
This will always crack me up. pic.twitter.com/LT1u9EM1U5— Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) January 4, 2025
We're pretty sure we've shared this one before, but we agree … it's still funny.
IYKYK pic.twitter.com/X3bF4Wcp43— Judianna (@Judianna) December 30, 2024
LOL, now that's funny.
Air Force woman has hilarious reaction to being tased 😂 pic.twitter.com/IhLDVTCEpr— OnlyBangers (@OnlyBangersEth) January 4, 2025
LOLOLOL! She wasn't the only one who got a shock.
https://t.co/chfwsxCeTG pic.twitter.com/cbrxlb1Uiy— G (@stevensongs) January 2, 2025
That really captures his depth as an actor. 😂
Ahhhh f*** it, we ball 😂😂 https://t.co/k4EEBPAYu1 pic.twitter.com/fs4GEJ3asE— 🅿️atrick⭐️ (@patrick7111996) December 30, 2024
Bwahaha!
DANG! That was harsh. Soooo good. 😂😂😂
January 4, 2025
HAHAHA! Blessed be the memers!
Dude explains the stupid pronunciation rules for the English language 😂 pic.twitter.com/Y4rCX7PpoP— Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) December 31, 2024
Nailed it!
January 6, 2025
That's definitely bad. Even worse is waiting to see what grade you got on your … umm … their science fair project. 😂
Bro understood the assignment 😂 pic.twitter.com/O7vlTMK0Go— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) January 2, 2025
There is dad joke hope for the future!
January 6, 2025
Hey, you can never be too prepared.
OMG! I’m dying. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VT9Mz6zfKu— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) December 30, 2024
LOL! Yep, it's sometimes like that.
January 6, 2025
LOLOLOL!
January 5, 2025
We love Keanu, but this is perfect! 😂
“After he tackled the QB he was giving him the business down there, that’s a 15 yard penalty” 😂 pic.twitter.com/2mbJfG3nry— Football’s Greatest Moments (@FBGreatMoments) January 4, 2025
The NFL should bring back this spirit.
January 4, 2025
LOLOLOL!
Here's a funny throwback clip for you from the before times … back when there was no confusion between boys and girls.
Wait for it 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/R2e27hRIDN— A Man Of Memes (@RickyDoggin) January 5, 2025
HA! It's a good thing that was a prank because those boys were never going to learn anything in that class.
January 5, 2025
That's it for this week, folks! Hopefully, your Monday doesn't feel like you have to survive the 21st season of Grey's Anatomy.
We know you're survivors though, and no matter what this Monday has in store for you, we'll see you back here next week for more fun!
Until we meme again …
