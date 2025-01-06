Monday Morning Meme Madness

It's here! The first Monday of 2025 has been thrust upon us.

We, however, will be just fine because our New Year's resolution is to continue assaulting Mondays with humor.

Let's get going with the best memes, jokes, and clips we saw on Twitter/X this week.

Mentally preparing to go back to the office today pic.twitter.com/nr9GAGJuER — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) January 2, 2025

It was a rough return. We're not gonna lie.

HAHA! She accidentally became the leader of a troll army.

We might as well ring in the new year with dad jokes, right? 😂

The moment The Avengers realized they gotta start doing background checks on new members pic.twitter.com/mEZeWFwvrq — Samantha (@Samantha_SN1) January 3, 2025

LOL! That's a nice edit right there.

Mothers really don’t get the appreciation they deserve. https://t.co/4di4NwHe6H — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 5, 2025

When he was born, people asked how big the baby was and they gave a circumference.

We guarantee that happened on a Monday. 😂

I just spit out my coffee, lmao.pic.twitter.com/ERQpL9bSqG — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) January 6, 2025

LOL.

Ross is my hero. His man card needs to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/swsseNLLh0 — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) January 4, 2025

She deserves everything she got. 😂

George Soros looking quite good here. Must be the lighting. pic.twitter.com/gNHhKyd2GQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2025

This doesn't seem very positive, Mr. Musk, but it's funny!

Trying not to post anything negative under the new algo 😂 pic.twitter.com/6DByg4435t — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) January 4, 2025

Yeah … we're not gonna make it.

Good morning, citizens of @X-ville.

Let's have a positive day for ol'Elon, shall we? lol.

I don't know if he's looked or not, but his social credit score on here isn't any better than the rest of us.

But hey, he spent 44 billion.

It's his sandbox, we're just playing in it.🃏👑 pic.twitter.com/TUAKoLHMsk — J∅kër Kîng 👑 (@j0ker937) January 5, 2025

Yes, we realize most of these are probably staged, but this was well done. 😂

Ha! Well played, sir. Well played.

Oh, the joys of parenthood. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZGPzxb6fYD — Uncensored USA 🇺🇸 (@CarlosSimancas) January 5, 2025

The gagging had us dying, folks! 💀💀💀

90s darling Jennifer Love Hewitt going with a natural look at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/8xs585n0Ed — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 5, 2025

Yes, Hollywood is slobbering over itself again, and Twitter/X users gave them the respect they deserve.

Mother Nature incited an insurrection in her face.

I think a squirrel fell off my roof... pic.twitter.com/C9MkvtjCIP — ฿₳₮₮ⱠɆ ฿ɎⱤĐ (@BattleByrd) January 5, 2025

The potential squirrel splat mark is amazing! LOL.

That explains a lot.

pic.twitter.com/fQZXucT7HE — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) January 6, 2025

LOL. Nice.

Dad ends son’s basketball career in 17 seconds pic.twitter.com/Q1B6rkZVwh — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) January 5, 2025

That boy got cooked! 😂

He's not even gonna know why he's in trouble.

True story. LOL.

If you have teenage boys, then you know these are the kinds of videos they laugh at. 😂

Kamala has to certify Trump’s win tomorrow. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 5, 2025

We know y'all sometimes take issue with what is and isn't a meme, and we admit that we share a lot of funny videos that are just funny and not memes. (That's your fault, by the way, because you laugh at them!)

Well, that last tweet is not a meme. It's not a clip. Heck, it's not even a joke necessarily.

But dang is it funny! 😂😂😂

This will always crack me up. pic.twitter.com/LT1u9EM1U5 — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) January 4, 2025

We're pretty sure we've shared this one before, but we agree … it's still funny.

LOL, now that's funny.

Air Force woman has hilarious reaction to being tased 😂 pic.twitter.com/IhLDVTCEpr — OnlyBangers (@OnlyBangersEth) January 4, 2025

LOLOLOL! She wasn't the only one who got a shock.

That really captures his depth as an actor. 😂

Bwahaha!

DANG! That was harsh. Soooo good. 😂😂😂

pic.twitter.com/mCz9b3zK1W — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) January 4, 2025

HAHAHA! Blessed be the memers!

Dude explains the stupid pronunciation rules for the English language 😂 pic.twitter.com/Y4rCX7PpoP — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) December 31, 2024

Nailed it!

That's definitely bad. Even worse is waiting to see what grade you got on your … umm … their science fair project. 😂

Bro understood the assignment 😂 pic.twitter.com/O7vlTMK0Go — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) January 2, 2025

There is dad joke hope for the future!

Hey, you can never be too prepared.

LOL! Yep, it's sometimes like that.

LOLOLOL!

We love Keanu, but this is perfect! 😂

“After he tackled the QB he was giving him the business down there, that’s a 15 yard penalty” 😂 pic.twitter.com/2mbJfG3nry — Football’s Greatest Moments (@FBGreatMoments) January 4, 2025

The NFL should bring back this spirit.

LOLOLOL!

Here's a funny throwback clip for you from the before times … back when there was no confusion between boys and girls.

Wait for it 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/R2e27hRIDN — A Man Of Memes (@RickyDoggin) January 5, 2025

HA! It's a good thing that was a prank because those boys were never going to learn anything in that class.

That's it for this week, folks! Hopefully, your Monday doesn't feel like you have to survive the 21st season of Grey's Anatomy.

We know you're survivors though, and no matter what this Monday has in store for you, we'll see you back here next week for more fun!

Until we meme again …