Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  5:30 AM on January 06, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Grok image)

It's here! The first Monday of 2025 has been thrust upon us.

We, however, will be just fine because our New Year's resolution is to continue assaulting Mondays with humor.

Let's get going with the best memes, jokes, and clips we saw on Twitter/X this week.

It was a rough return. We're not gonna lie.

HAHA! She accidentally became the leader of a troll army.

We might as well ring in the new year with dad jokes, right? 😂

LOL! That's a nice edit right there.

When he was born, people asked how big the baby was and they gave a circumference.

We guarantee that happened on a Monday. 😂

LOL.

She deserves everything she got. 😂

This doesn't seem very positive, Mr. Musk, but it's funny!

Yeah … we're not gonna make it.

Yes, we realize most of these are probably staged, but this was well done. 😂

Ha! Well played, sir. Well played.

The gagging had us dying, folks! 💀💀💀

Yes, Hollywood is slobbering over itself again, and Twitter/X users gave them the respect they deserve.

Mother Nature incited an insurrection in her face.

The potential squirrel splat mark is amazing! LOL.

That explains a lot.

LOL. Nice.

That boy got cooked! 😂

He's not even gonna know why he's in trouble.

True story. LOL.

If you have teenage boys, then you know these are the kinds of videos they laugh at. 😂

We know y'all sometimes take issue with what is and isn't a meme, and we admit that we share a lot of funny videos that are just funny and not memes. (That's your fault, by the way, because you laugh at them!)

Well, that last tweet is not a meme. It's not a clip. Heck, it's not even a joke necessarily.

But dang is it funny! 😂😂😂

We're pretty sure we've shared this one before, but we agree … it's still funny.

LOL, now that's funny.

LOLOLOL! She wasn't the only one who got a shock.

That really captures his depth as an actor. 😂

Bwahaha!

DANG! That was harsh. Soooo good. 😂😂😂

HAHAHA! Blessed be the memers!

Nailed it!

That's definitely bad. Even worse is waiting to see what grade you got on your … umm … their science fair project. 😂

There is dad joke hope for the future!

Hey, you can never be too prepared.

LOL! Yep, it's sometimes like that.

LOLOLOL!

We love Keanu, but this is perfect! 😂

The NFL should bring back this spirit.

LOLOLOL!

Here's a funny throwback clip for you from the before times … back when there was no confusion between boys and girls.

HA! It's a good thing that was a prank because those boys were never going to learn anything in that class.

That's it for this week, folks! Hopefully, your Monday doesn't feel like you have to survive the 21st season of Grey's Anatomy.

We know you're survivors though, and no matter what this Monday has in store for you, we'll see you back here next week for more fun!

Until we meme again …

