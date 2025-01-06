Mary Katharine Ham Politely NUKES Hillary By Explaining Why it's a GOOD THING She Got a Medal from Biden

As Twitchy readers know, Joe Biden in his infinite wisdom decided Hillary Clinton deserved the Medal of Freedom ... for what, we're not entirely sure but this is Biden we're talking about and let's not pretend the guy has a clue what he's doing or who he's talking about.

Many many many people were pissed off about Hill-dawg winning a medal at all BUT Mary Katharine Ham was good enough to put a silver lining on it that not only made us all laugh, but thoroughly embarrassed Hillary.

Watch:

🔥 WATCH: Fox News panelist @mkhammer: “I think it’s good that Hillary Clinton got this [Medal of Freedom] award because not a lot of novelists and fiction writers get the award. And yet the Hillary Clinton campaign financed and created one of the greatest works of fiction in… pic.twitter.com/PUzsP1WaSs — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) January 5, 2025

Post continues:

... of fiction in living memory: the Steele Dossier.” “Despite it being total fiction, it enthralled the press, the Intel community and federal law enforcement for years. So I applaud her for that work of fiction and am excited about the work she does in the future on her totally fictional presidency,” she tells @JacquiHeinrich.

This is great, yes? And watching her deliver this amount of snark with a lovely, polite smile on her face only makes it funnier.

Great delivery with the sarcasm as always! — MrsMAC (@MrsMACisback) January 6, 2025

That a straight up Boss answer!! — Col Bat Guano (@RealColBatGuano) January 6, 2025

Ain't it though?

