FATALITY! Mollie Hemingway Takes Adam Schiff APART for Whining About Kash Patel in Straight-FIRE Post

Adam Schiff seems nervous about Kash Patel leading the FBI. Of course, ol' Pencil-Neck used the current FBI's incompetent response to the New Orleans terrorist to attack Patel because he's either a moron OR assumes the people watching Kristen Welker are ...

Mollie Hemingway ain't havin' NONE of it.

Watch:

Russia collusion hoaxer Adam Schiff tells Democrat ally Kristen Welker that the incompetent FBI response to New Orleans attack shows why a reformer should not lead FBI. pic.twitter.com/WyPPRWGt4Y — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 5, 2025

Let's be honest, we all know why Schiff is really nervous about Patel leading the FBI. Well, there are probably two reasons.

Patel will absolutely look into the Russian Collusion Hoax and the January 6th Committee circus and; The FBI will no longer be at the weaponized disposal of the Democratic Party.

Schiff, the Left, and the entire Democratic Party are in for a BIG awakening in 2025 and we'll be there FOR IT.

Pencilneck is the most disgusting creature on the TV circuit. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 5, 2025

He is rather grotesque, this is true.

He wins the award for dumbest response — California Patriot (@MichaelWra34464) January 5, 2025

So, instead of potentially putting in someone that will reform the FBI and perhaps make them more competent, pinhead wants them to remain Fumbling Bumbling Idiots? — Wayne Smith (@WayneSmith23627) January 6, 2025

He's only concerned that Kash Patel will hold J6 Committee members responsible for their obvious failures and purposeful actions to exclude exculpatory evidence and their decision to destroy all the documents. — Writer, CR HIATT⭐⭐⭐ (@CR_HIATT) January 6, 2025

Schiff has many many many reasons to be concerned, the J6 Committee is just one of them.

Unbelievable! Worse, there’s fools that nod their bobble heads in agreement!! pic.twitter.com/FLSvCdf5it — MEGA President-Elect SOS (@ElectSos) January 6, 2025

Yup, there's the media, always willing to make fools of themselves to support and even protect the Democratic Party.

They don't call it propaganda for nothin'!

