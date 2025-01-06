BREAKING: Trump's Win CERTIFIED (and Watching Kamala Harris's Face Was the BEST PART)
Bill Nye, the Science Lie

FATALITY! Mollie Hemingway Takes Adam Schiff APART for Whining About Kash Patel in Straight-FIRE Post

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:30 PM on January 06, 2025

Adam Schiff seems nervous about Kash Patel leading the FBI. Of course, ol' Pencil-Neck used the current FBI's incompetent response to the New Orleans terrorist to attack Patel because he's either a moron OR assumes the people watching Kristen Welker are ...

Advertisement

Mollie Hemingway ain't havin' NONE of it.

Watch:

Let's be honest, we all know why Schiff is really nervous about Patel leading the FBI. Well, there are probably two reasons. 

  1. Patel will absolutely look into the Russian Collusion Hoax and the January 6th Committee circus and;
  2. The FBI will no longer be at the weaponized disposal of the Democratic Party. 

Schiff, the Left, and the entire Democratic Party are in for a BIG awakening in 2025 and we'll be there FOR IT.

He is rather grotesque, this is true.

Advertisement

Schiff has many many many reasons to be concerned, the J6 Committee is just one of them.

Yup, there's the media, always willing to make fools of themselves to support and even protect the Democratic Party.

They don't call it propaganda for nothin'!

===========================================================================

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF MOLLIE HEMINGWAY TRUMP JANUARY 6 KASH PATEL

