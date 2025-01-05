JD Vance Just Needs One PRICELESS Tweet to Humiliate Joe Biden for Giving...
Lawyer UP, Bro! Adam Schiff GUSHING Over Justice and Trump's Sentencing Goes REALLY REALLY Wrong (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on January 05, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Adam Schiff supports Trump getting sentenced because he claims the federal justice system 'really let down the country.' 

Say what?

The weaponization of our justice system by Democrats to target and try to take Trump down was what let down this country, not a Leftist judge looking to give the media some red meat so they can call Trump a truly convicted felon. Of course, Schiff isn't smart enough to think forward to the fact that after the sentence Trump can and will appeal it.

Not to mention you know, Trump won the election and Schiff could be in for a world of hurt.

THAT would be justice, just sayin'.

Watch:

He's just unbearable.

Bingo.

He's grasping for straws because he knows he and his party just had their backsides handed to them.

We make this same face every time we see anything from Adam Schitt ... sorry ... Schiff.

Advertisement

