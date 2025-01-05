Lawyer UP, Bro! Adam Schiff GUSHING Over Justice and Trump's Sentencing Goes REALLY REALLY Wrong (Watch)

Adam Schiff supports Trump getting sentenced because he claims the federal justice system 'really let down the country.'

Say what?

The weaponization of our justice system by Democrats to target and try to take Trump down was what let down this country, not a Leftist judge looking to give the media some red meat so they can call Trump a truly convicted felon. Of course, Schiff isn't smart enough to think forward to the fact that after the sentence Trump can and will appeal it.

Not to mention you know, Trump won the election and Schiff could be in for a world of hurt.

THAT would be justice, just sayin'.

Watch:

Adam Schiff — widely known as "Pencil Neck" — says he supports the "decision to go forward with the sentencing" of President Trump in New York because "the federal justice system really let down the country."



Via @jacobkschneider pic.twitter.com/bMxI6aftR2 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 5, 2025

He's just unbearable.

The only good thing out of this sentencing is now President Trump can appeal this travesty and have it dismissed with prejudice. — 🇺🇸Gail🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸Keep Fighting for America. (@MahkeResistance) January 5, 2025

Bingo.

Translation: he’s really upset that their illegal and immoral lawfare scheme didn’t work in preventing Trump from running for president. — Patriotic Ape 🇺🇸🦍 (@PatrioticApe) January 5, 2025

He's grasping for straws because he knows he and his party just had their backsides handed to them.

Don’t worry ..the justice system is gonna see what you were upto..Trump didn’t commit crimes.. — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) January 5, 2025

He hasn’t learned that trying to “get Trump” never worked out for them! — Nicki 🇺🇸 (@so_anyway_) January 5, 2025

We make this same face every time we see anything from Adam Schitt ... sorry ... Schiff.

Lawyer up, buddy! — Jack 0608 (@J67113J) January 5, 2025

This is gonna be fun.

