Lawyer UP, Bro! Adam Schiff GUSHING Over Justice and Trump's Sentencing Goes REALLY...
JD Vance Just Needs One PRICELESS Tweet to Humiliate Joe Biden for Giving...
VIP
John Harwood Just Keeps Proving He's a Boil on the Butt of Humanity
Take the L! Former Union Stooge Explains How Trump Didn't REALLY 'Win' in...
NEW Footage of Cybertruck Explosion From Different Angle Raises Even More DAMNING Question...
California Bleeding: The Golden State Scores Dead Last for Growth for Fifth Year...
X Marks the Scott! Jennings Attaches ‘Community Note’ to Democrat’s Lie in Real...
Months-Long Transition Fertile Ground for Lame Duck President Biden to Plant Seeds of...
Scott Presler Delivered Pennsylvania for Trump but Can He Sway John Fetterman to...
Presidential Medal of Freedom Honoree Posed for Photo With Future Would-Be Trump Assassin
VIP
Here Are Britain's Social Media Police at Work Again Over a 'Malicious' Facebook...
Speak of the Devil! Scary Video Shows What REALLY Happened During Hillary Clinton’s...
Does Sarah McBride Have Her (His) Own Professional Photographer in Tow?
Its Days Are Numbered! White House Brags About Rejoining Paris Climate Agreement Trump...

Harry Sisson Says Everything Has Gotten Worse Since Trump Won SOOO X Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on January 05, 2025
Twitter

Poor Harry Sisson. Seems his Biden gravy train is starting to dry up a bit ... and by a bit we mean a lot. Oh, we're sure some sad, angry, Democrat or Leftist will find a way to continue using this impressively ignorant young man but for now, the party's over.

Advertisement

And holy Hell, that he doesn't even understand the most basic timeline around a presidential election says so much about him, and none of it's any good.

Case in point, Sisson says everything has gotten worse in this country since Trump won. 

Watch:

Of course, we all know Biden is actually still the president for another two weeks and has been in office 'since the election' so ultimately, Sisson is raging at the guy who's team has been paying him to pretend he likes him.

Funny, right?

Biden's legacy is definitely not a good one. 

So he really should at least wait a few months before he claims everything sucks under Trump because yeah, everything is still under Biden.

And don't get us wrong, we know it still sucks, but we're hopeful that will come to an end very soon.

Recommended

JD Vance Just Needs One PRICELESS Tweet to Humiliate Joe Biden for Giving Some Really BAD People Medals
Sam J.
Advertisement

Great headline.

Heh.

Just sayin'.

We imagine the great triggering is only getting started.

Eat your Wheaties, folks.

===========================================================================

Related:

John Harwood Just Keeps Proving He's a Boil on the Butt of Humanity

Take the L! Former Union Stooge Explains How Trump Didn't REALLY 'Win' in Accidentally Hilarious Thread

NEW Footage of Cybertruck Explosion From Different Angle Raises Even More DAMNING Questions (Watch)

You LOVE to See It! DEI Leader Whines That Her Industry Is in Trouble and There Is GREAT Rejoicing

LOOK on Her Face! Pic of Biden Handing Liz Cheney Her Medal Goes VIRAL and the Comments OH the Comments

===========================================================================

Tags: 2024 JOE BIDEN PRESIDENT TRUMP 2024 ELECTION HARRY SISSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance Just Needs One PRICELESS Tweet to Humiliate Joe Biden for Giving Some Really BAD People Medals
Sam J.
Lawyer UP, Bro! Adam Schiff GUSHING Over Justice and Trump's Sentencing Goes REALLY REALLY Wrong (Watch)
Sam J.
NEW Footage of Cybertruck Explosion From Different Angle Raises Even More DAMNING Questions (Watch)
Sam J.
Take the L! Former Union Stooge Explains How Trump Didn't REALLY 'Win' in Accidentally Hilarious Thread
Sam J.
X Marks the Scott! Jennings Attaches ‘Community Note’ to Democrat’s Lie in Real Time on CNN
Warren Squire
Speak of the Devil! Scary Video Shows What REALLY Happened During Hillary Clinton’s Medal Ceremony
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
JD Vance Just Needs One PRICELESS Tweet to Humiliate Joe Biden for Giving Some Really BAD People Medals Sam J.
Advertisement