Harry Sisson Says Everything Has Gotten Worse Since Trump Won SOOO X Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons

Poor Harry Sisson. Seems his Biden gravy train is starting to dry up a bit ... and by a bit we mean a lot. Oh, we're sure some sad, angry, Democrat or Leftist will find a way to continue using this impressively ignorant young man but for now, the party's over.

And holy Hell, that he doesn't even understand the most basic timeline around a presidential election says so much about him, and none of it's any good.

Case in point, Sisson says everything has gotten worse in this country since Trump won.

Watch:

Things have gotten WAY WORSE since Trump got elected!!! pic.twitter.com/IJd7onkeos — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 5, 2025

Of course, we all know Biden is actually still the president for another two weeks and has been in office 'since the election' so ultimately, Sisson is raging at the guy who's team has been paying him to pretend he likes him.

Funny, right?

Hey dumbass - he's not even in office yet 🤡



Your president is going down as the worst in history — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) January 5, 2025

Biden's legacy is definitely not a good one.

Nutsack, I’m not even gonna call you an idiot at the risk of offending any idiots that may have listened to that moronic rant and now feel even less intelligent.



And Trump is your President. Just FYI😎 — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) January 5, 2025

So he really should at least wait a few months before he claims everything sucks under Trump because yeah, everything is still under Biden.

And don't get us wrong, we know it still sucks, but we're hopeful that will come to an end very soon.

BREAKING: Dem-paid twink acknowledges that Biden's scorched earth, end-of-administration moves have made things worse since election day. — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) January 5, 2025

Great headline.

Heh.

Ummm. Your person is still in office, numb nuts. — Yehuda Remer (@ThePewPewJew) January 5, 2025

Just sayin'.

Stay triggered, my friend.. stay triggered. — Jimmy crack corn 🇺🇸 (@JimCorn1776) January 5, 2025

We imagine the great triggering is only getting started.

Eat your Wheaties, folks.

