LOOK on Her Face! Pic of Biden Handing Liz Cheney Her Medal Goes VIRAL and the Comments OH the Comments

Joe Biden awarding Liz Cheney a medal for her 'part' in the January 6th Committee clown show is truly the icing on the Liz-Cheney-Sucks Cake. Now, knowing Joe the way we do (and his handlers), they very well may have done this to further humiliate Cheney after they used her as a lapdog for Kamala Harris just a couple of months ago. The look on her face tells us she really didn't want to be there ...
BREAKING: President Biden awards presidential medal to Trump critic Liz Cheney. pic.twitter.com/JfPyIZKJ4J— Grant Stinchfield (@stinchfield1776) January 3, 2025
Which makes the fact that the photo of her face has gone fairly viral due to people commenting on her expression over and over again.
Talk about a big ol' dose of KAMRA, right here.
Liz looks very depressed. https://t.co/2ADX0UTQ95— Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) January 3, 2025
Depressed.
Saggy.
Embarrassed.
Humiliated.
All of it sounds good to us.
Imagine having to walk through life knowing YOU PICKED THE WRONG TEAM! https://t.co/pAUVfS2dpe— Jerrod Sessler for Congress 🇺🇸 (@Sessler) January 3, 2025
Perhaps going along with Nancy Pelosi was NOT the best idea, Liz.
Just putting that out there.
What a complete joke! @Liz_Cheney can hang it in her prison cell! https://t.co/oaR3L1M651— Rich X (@RichSmith84) January 3, 2025
And it's not even a funny joke at that.
medal to J6 committee member who broke the law, Liz Cheney.— Bill Maron (@BillMaron3) January 3, 2025
FIFY https://t.co/9HszHZUfIN
That perfectly sums up the Biden administration, don't you think?
“If I’d known this was my payoff, I’d have never been for sale.”— ⓋoxⓆuindaro†s Guide 2 Everything! (@VQG2E) January 3, 2025
-Liz Cheney’s Expression https://t.co/Ll4th2YgGp
Oh, she'd have still been for sale.
She's a Cheney.
Justice is Coming pic.twitter.com/cJ1b0g9Mw5— Harry 'Breaker' Morant🇺🇲🇦🇺✝️🍟 (@JLebowski961563) January 3, 2025
Recommended
We can only hope.
lol pic.twitter.com/ryuh3aUPwI— 🐝 for Brenda (@fightfite) January 3, 2025
She's probably wishing for a pardon instead of a shiny medal.
Liz just realized she looks like her dad.— eggie (@coloradobnr) January 3, 2025
Ouch.
