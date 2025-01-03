LOOK on Her Face! Pic of Biden Handing Liz Cheney Her Medal Goes VIRAL and the Comments OH the Comments

Joe Biden awarding Liz Cheney a medal for her 'part' in the January 6th Committee clown show is truly the icing on the Liz-Cheney-Sucks Cake. Now, knowing Joe the way we do (and his handlers), they very well may have done this to further humiliate Cheney after they used her as a lapdog for Kamala Harris just a couple of months ago. The look on her face tells us she really didn't want to be there ...

BREAKING: President Biden awards presidential medal to Trump critic Liz Cheney. pic.twitter.com/JfPyIZKJ4J — Grant Stinchfield (@stinchfield1776) January 3, 2025

Which makes the fact that the photo of her face has gone fairly viral due to people commenting on her expression over and over again.

Talk about a big ol' dose of KAMRA, right here.

Liz looks very depressed. https://t.co/2ADX0UTQ95 — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) January 3, 2025

Depressed.

Saggy.

Embarrassed.

Humiliated.

All of it sounds good to us.

Imagine having to walk through life knowing YOU PICKED THE WRONG TEAM! https://t.co/pAUVfS2dpe — Jerrod Sessler for Congress 🇺🇸 (@Sessler) January 3, 2025

Perhaps going along with Nancy Pelosi was NOT the best idea, Liz.

Just putting that out there.

What a complete joke! @Liz_Cheney can hang it in her prison cell! https://t.co/oaR3L1M651 — Rich X (@RichSmith84) January 3, 2025

And it's not even a funny joke at that.

medal to J6 committee member who broke the law, Liz Cheney.

FIFY https://t.co/9HszHZUfIN — Bill Maron (@BillMaron3) January 3, 2025

That perfectly sums up the Biden administration, don't you think?

“If I’d known this was my payoff, I’d have never been for sale.”

-Liz Cheney’s Expression https://t.co/Ll4th2YgGp — ⓋoxⓆuindaro†s Guide 2 Everything! (@VQG2E) January 3, 2025

Oh, she'd have still been for sale.

She's a Cheney.

We can only hope.

She's probably wishing for a pardon instead of a shiny medal.

Liz just realized she looks like her dad. — eggie (@coloradobnr) January 3, 2025

Ouch.

