LOOK on Her Face! Pic of Biden Handing Liz Cheney Her Medal Goes VIRAL and the Comments OH the Comments

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on January 03, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Joe Biden awarding Liz Cheney a medal for her 'part' in the January 6th Committee clown show is truly the icing on the Liz-Cheney-Sucks Cake. Now, knowing Joe the way we do (and his handlers), they very well may have done this to further humiliate Cheney after they used her as a lapdog for Kamala Harris just a couple of months ago. The look on her face tells us she really didn't want to be there ...

Which makes the fact that the photo of her face has gone fairly viral due to people commenting on her expression over and over again.

Talk about a big ol' dose of KAMRA, right here.

Depressed.

Saggy.

Embarrassed.

Humiliated.

All of it sounds good to us.

Perhaps going along with Nancy Pelosi was NOT the best idea, Liz.

Just putting that out there.

And it's not even a funny joke at that.

That perfectly sums up the Biden administration, don't you think?

Oh, she'd have still been for sale.

She's a Cheney.

We can only hope.

She's probably wishing for a pardon instead of a shiny medal.

Ouch.

