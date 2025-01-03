Nick Adams: Aussie turned MAGA
*HIC* Nancy Pelosi Posts Hilariously TERRIFYING (Drunk?) Video and X Replies are Comedy GOLD (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on January 03, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

When Nancy Pelosi was overseas, fell, and reportedly broke her hip people on the Right showed her far more decency and compassion than she would ever have shown any of us so the fact she's not only recording a close-up of her bizarre plastic face but bragging about bringing her San Francisco values with her back to Congress?

Has she SEEN San Francisco lately?

Terrifying. And so much PASS.

No. Thank. You.

Watch this insanity:

*HIC*

Ok, how drunk was she when she recorded this? Oh COME ON, there is no way she's sober here.

X had all sorts of hilarious 'thoughts' about her San Fran values:

Not a great visual, yo.

Ok, we're starting to see a fairly disturbing yet hilarious theme here. Just saying.

There's only so much skin on the face you can 'lift', you know?

Yeah, she can keep those values to herself, thanks.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================

