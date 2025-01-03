HIC* Nancy Pelosi Posts Hilariously TERRIFYING (Drunk?) Video and X Replies are Comedy GOLD (Watch)

When Nancy Pelosi was overseas, fell, and reportedly broke her hip people on the Right showed her far more decency and compassion than she would ever have shown any of us so the fact she's not only recording a close-up of her bizarre plastic face but bragging about bringing her San Francisco values with her back to Congress?

Has she SEEN San Francisco lately?

Terrifying. And so much PASS.

No. Thank. You.

Watch this insanity:

Nancy Pelosi just posted this….

pic.twitter.com/m1kTwMpEUm — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 2, 2025

*HIC*

Ok, how drunk was she when she recorded this? Oh COME ON, there is no way she's sober here.

X had all sorts of hilarious 'thoughts' about her San Fran values:

"San Francisco values"?



What, is she going to take a dump on the Capitol steps? — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) January 3, 2025

Not a great visual, yo.

She’s Drunk posting again. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 2, 2025

She pooped her pants during this video to express her San Francisco values — Nerdrotic (@Nerdrotics) January 2, 2025

Ok, we're starting to see a fairly disturbing yet hilarious theme here. Just saying.

She's as hammered as Paul. — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) January 2, 2025

So she didn’t break a hip? Looks like she’s had one of the worst face lifts yet. They pulled her skin so tight, it took away her eyes. Yikes — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) January 3, 2025

There's only so much skin on the face you can 'lift', you know?

Yeah, she can keep those values to herself, thanks.

