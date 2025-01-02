Hunter's Laptop IS Real! Check Out EPIC List of Conspiracy Theories That Were Actually TRUE All Along

Over the past four years we have seen many many MANY conspiracy theories end up being TRUE, from the Hunter Biden laptop story to illegals being flown into American cities in the middle of the night. Under Biden, the federal government has gotten so out of hand and corrupt that people no longer hear something really outlandish and then think to themselves, 'Nah, that's too crazy.'

In fact, it seems the crazier something is, the more likely it's true.

Insurrection Barbie put together this list:

“Conspiracy Theories” that came true:



1. Noncitizens voting.



2. Illegals migrants are being flown into American cities in the middle of the night.



3. Covid was a lab leak.



4. Eating the cats and dogs.



5. The border is not secure.



6. There were informants working with… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) December 31, 2024

Her post continues:

... There were informants working with the FBI at the capital 1/6.



7. Hunter Biden laptop is real. 8. Masks, vaccines and social distancing never worked. 9. Biden has dementia. 10. Fauci funded gain of function research.

Biden has dementia.

Yeah, we were big meanies even considering that one even though it was clear something has been wrong with Joe cognitively since before he even won in 2020. Democrats are now admitting it and pretending they just didn't KNOW.

Right.

Sure.

Tell us another one.

But wait, there's more!

12. Government screwing with the weather (“sunscreen” in Ozone layer because someone won’t reign in Bill Gates)



13. The jab does alter DNA and will kill people and or make them sterile



14. The gender cult/trans really were after the kids and women’s spaces all along



15. Diddy… — Kristen Lamb (@KristenLambTX) January 1, 2025

Her post continues:

15. Diddy a serial abuser and most of Hollywood abusing kids with him 16. The masks, lockdowns and social distancing were total fabricated bullshit and were never based on any science 17. Biden had no intention of finishing his campaign in 2024, he’d run someone else 18. Kamala’s support was bought and paid for not genuine 19. Russians didn’t blow their own pipeline 20. Olympics would figure out a way to let men compete in female divisions And, and, and…..

Each one sounds crazier than the last and yet under Biden, obviously not THAT crazy.

===========================================================================

