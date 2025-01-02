Hunter's Laptop IS Real! Check Out EPIC List of Conspiracy Theories That Were Actually TRUE All Along

Over the past four years we have seen many many MANY conspiracy theories end up being TRUE, from the Hunter Biden laptop story to illegals being flown into American cities in the middle of the night. Under Biden, the federal government has gotten so out of hand and corrupt that people no longer hear something really outlandish and then think to themselves, 'Nah, that's too crazy.'
In fact, it seems the crazier something is, the more likely it's true.
Insurrection Barbie put together this list:
“Conspiracy Theories” that came true:— Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) December 31, 2024
1. Noncitizens voting.
2. Illegals migrants are being flown into American cities in the middle of the night.
3. Covid was a lab leak.
4. Eating the cats and dogs.
5. The border is not secure.
6. There were informants working with…
Her post continues:
... There were informants working with the FBI at the capital 1/6.
7. Hunter Biden laptop is real.
8. Masks, vaccines and social distancing never worked.
9. Biden has dementia.
10. Fauci funded gain of function research.
Yeah, we were big meanies even considering that one even though it was clear something has been wrong with Joe cognitively since before he even won in 2020. Democrats are now admitting it and pretending they just didn't KNOW.
Right.
Sure.
Tell us another one.
But wait, there's more!
12. Government screwing with the weather (“sunscreen” in Ozone layer because someone won’t reign in Bill Gates)— Kristen Lamb (@KristenLambTX) January 1, 2025
13. The jab does alter DNA and will kill people and or make them sterile
14. The gender cult/trans really were after the kids and women’s spaces all along
15. Diddy…
Her post continues:
15. Diddy a serial abuser and most of Hollywood abusing kids with him
16. The masks, lockdowns and social distancing were total fabricated bullshit and were never based on any science
17. Biden had no intention of finishing his campaign in 2024, he’d run someone else
18. Kamala’s support was bought and paid for not genuine
19. Russians didn’t blow their own pipeline
20. Olympics would figure out a way to let men compete in female divisions
And, and, and…..
Each one sounds crazier than the last and yet under Biden, obviously not THAT crazy.
