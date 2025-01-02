We Did NOT Have Keith Olbermann Attacking Brian Stelter for Reporting the TRUTH...
Hunter's Laptop IS Real! Check Out EPIC List of Conspiracy Theories That Were Actually TRUE All Along

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:50 PM on January 02, 2025
Twitchy

Over the past four years we have seen many many MANY conspiracy theories end up being TRUE, from the Hunter Biden laptop story to illegals being flown into American cities in the middle of the night. Under Biden, the federal government has gotten so out of hand and corrupt that people no longer hear something really outlandish and then think to themselves, 'Nah, that's too crazy.'

In fact, it seems the crazier something is, the more likely it's true.

Insurrection Barbie put together this list:

Her post continues:

... There were informants working with the FBI at the capital 1/6.

7. Hunter Biden laptop is real. 

8. Masks, vaccines and social distancing never worked. 

9. Biden has dementia. 

10. Fauci funded gain of function research.

Biden has dementia.

Yeah, we were big meanies even considering that one even though it was clear something has been wrong with Joe cognitively since before he even won in 2020. Democrats are now admitting it and pretending they just didn't KNOW.

Right.

Sure.

Tell us another one.

But wait, there's more!

Her post continues:

15. Diddy a serial abuser and most of Hollywood abusing kids with him

16. The masks, lockdowns and social distancing were total fabricated bullshit and were never based on any science

17. Biden had no intention of finishing his campaign in 2024, he’d run someone else

18. Kamala’s support was bought and paid for not genuine 

19. Russians didn’t blow their own pipeline 

20. Olympics would figure out a way to let men compete in female divisions 

And, and, and…..

Each one sounds crazier than the last and yet under Biden, obviously not THAT crazy.

