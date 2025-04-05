Evil White Man 'Ken' Stars in 'Harassment and Sensitivity' Training Video

The title card at the end says this training comes to us courtesy of Skillsoft, an online learning platform that is "building the teams that companies need." What companies don't need is more of Ken, a straight, white cis man who makes inappropriate comments about the disabled, transgender people, obese people, and sex.

Maybe they should make Rep. Jasmine Crockett sit through this training, seeing as she referred to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as "Hot Wheels."

Highlight reels from actual 'Harassment and Sensitivity' employee training, used by some of the top Fortune 500 companies. pic.twitter.com/4UTjmMPHOC — B S (@BS1134202358) April 5, 2025

We're amazed Ken hasn't been fired yet. And sued.

Ken is the only one with a personality. — OutlanderSystems (@OutlanderSystem) April 5, 2025

Ken is the hero we all need — B S (@BS1134202358) April 5, 2025

Yep. I’ve had to sit through this one. And they make it so you can’t fast-forward. pic.twitter.com/Ng4wHOOUiD — 🇺🇸Lan Astaslem🇺🇸 (@LanAstaslem29) April 5, 2025

The original poster must have left out the part where Ken says something racist to a black employee.

Straight into my veins — hork. (@clonewarveteran) April 5, 2025

The rancor monster is upset that Ken noticed it is wearing a circus tent as a dress. — skunky (@skunky) April 5, 2025

I’ll hire that guy. And have beers with him!😎👍🏼 — Twzted_Synapse (@Twzted_Synapse) April 5, 2025

Ken rocks, I’m team Ken https://t.co/Bn55U246KI — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 5, 2025

Can Ken be reformed through corporate training videos like these? Or will the DEI department replace him with someone a little more diverse?

