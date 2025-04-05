After DOJ Dust-Up, AG Pam Bondi Restores Gun Rights to Actor Mel Gibson,...
Evil White Man 'Ken' Stars in 'Harassment and Sensitivity' Training Video

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on April 05, 2025
Skillsoft

The title card at the end says this training comes to us courtesy of Skillsoft, an online learning platform that is "building the teams that companies need." What companies don't need is more of Ken, a straight, white cis man who makes inappropriate comments about the disabled, transgender people, obese people, and sex.

Maybe they should make Rep. Jasmine Crockett sit through this training, seeing as she referred to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as "Hot Wheels."

We're amazed Ken hasn't been fired yet. And sued.

The original poster must have left out the part where Ken says something racist to a black employee.

Can Ken be reformed through corporate training videos like these? Or will the DEI department replace him with someone a little more diverse?

***

