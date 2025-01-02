FBI Did the Meme, AGAIN! NOLA Suspect Pledged Allegiance to ISIS on Facebook...
WHOA, Missed It! WATCH Police Chief's Face as New Orleans Mayor Says 'Terror...
Whitney Cummings ROASTS Daily Beast for Accusing Her of Pushing CONSPIRACY Theories (aka...
Biden & Harris' Open Border Policies Backfired So Hard That Even MSNBC Is...
Biden Proves J6 Committee WAS Totally Political AND Makes Liz Cheney Look Even...
Bro, READ THE ROOM! LA Gov Jeff Landry Posts Steak Dinner Pic AFTER...
DISTURBING: NOLA Terrorist's Mosque's Response to Terror Attack Filled With MAJOR Red Flag...
VIP
Biden Would Still Like Us to Believe These Things Are the Most Dangerous...
'Associated Propaganda' Gets Community Note Nuked for Framing of Cybertruck Explosion at T...
Las Vegas Cybertruck Explosion Suspect ID'd and WOW, His Connection to the NOLA...
Breaking: Mass Shooting Reported at Entertainment Venue in Queens, New York
VIP
Boston University Offering Course on 'Medieval Trans Studies'
VIP
Soft Lands Breed Soft Men
Superintendent of New Orleans Police Also a DEI Instructor

Libs of TikTok Lists Biden's 'Parting Gifts' to America 1-By-DAMNING-1 and 1/20/25 Can't Come Soon Enough

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on January 02, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Can someone smarter than us (and we know there are plenty of you) explain to us WHY we allow the president who lost the election to stay around and do damage to the country until almost the end of January. That's nearly three months where jagoffs like Biden (or whichever jagoffs are pulling his strings) to do some pretty horrible things to this country because they're petty losers.

Advertisement

Like, why couldn't Trump take over on November 6? Or even the 12th ... you know, give Biden some time to pack up his crap and get out.

Ok, so we know that can't happen and we're being somewhat melodramatic (not us!) but c'mon, when you see a list of the 'parting gifts' Biden is leaving Americans as he walks out the White House doors is infuriating.

Libs of TikTok put together a little list for us all:

Her post continues: 

January 20th can’t come soon enough.

Amen.

And to think, he still has 18 days more.

That should terrify us all.

Because they vote the wrong way, duh.

And HERE'S another Amen.

Indeed. This is why Trump was handed the MANDATE he was ...

Americans as a whole know Biden/Harris have always put them last and would continue to do so.

Recommended

WHOA, Missed It! WATCH Police Chief's Face as New Orleans Mayor Says 'Terror Attack' During Early Presser
Sam J.
Advertisement

His handlers like it that way, thank you very much.

===========================================================================

Related:

Whitney Cummings ROASTS Daily Beast for Accusing Her of Pushing CONSPIRACY Theories (aka Jokes) on NYE

Biden Proves J6 Committee WAS Totally Political AND Makes Liz Cheney Look Even WORSE in One Fell SWOOP

Bro, READ THE ROOM! LA Gov Jeff Landry Posts Steak Dinner Pic AFTER Terror Attack and WOW, Was THAT Dumb

DISTURBING: NOLA Terrorist's Mosque's Response to Terror Attack Filled with MAJOR Red Flags (Screenshot)

Las Vegas Cybertruck Explosion Suspect ID'd and WOW, His Connection to the NOLA Terrorist Is DAMNING

===========================================================================

Tags: JOE BIDEN TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA, Missed It! WATCH Police Chief's Face as New Orleans Mayor Says 'Terror Attack' During Early Presser
Sam J.
FBI Did the Meme, AGAIN! NOLA Suspect Pledged Allegiance to ISIS on Facebook BEFORE Last Summer (Watch)
Sam J.
Biden Proves J6 Committee WAS Totally Political AND Makes Liz Cheney Look Even WORSE in One Fell SWOOP
Sam J.
Whitney Cummings ROASTS Daily Beast for Accusing Her of Pushing CONSPIRACY Theories (aka Jokes) on NYE
Sam J.
DISTURBING: NOLA Terrorist's Mosque's Response to Terror Attack Filled With MAJOR Red Flags (Screenshot)
Sam J.
Biden & Harris' Open Border Policies Backfired So Hard That Even MSNBC Is Showing This Damning Chart
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA, Missed It! WATCH Police Chief's Face as New Orleans Mayor Says 'Terror Attack' During Early Presser Sam J.
Advertisement