Libs of TikTok Lists Biden's 'Parting Gifts' to America 1-By-DAMNING-1 and 1/20/25 Can't Come Soon Enough

Can someone smarter than us (and we know there are plenty of you) explain to us WHY we allow the president who lost the election to stay around and do damage to the country until almost the end of January. That's nearly three months where jagoffs like Biden (or whichever jagoffs are pulling his strings) to do some pretty horrible things to this country because they're petty losers.

Advertisement

Like, why couldn't Trump take over on November 6? Or even the 12th ... you know, give Biden some time to pack up his crap and get out.

Ok, so we know that can't happen and we're being somewhat melodramatic (not us!) but c'mon, when you see a list of the 'parting gifts' Biden is leaving Americans as he walks out the White House doors is infuriating.

Libs of TikTok put together a little list for us all:

Biden’s parting gift to America:



- $6 billion to Ukraine

- Sparing the lives of 9/11 masterminds

- $1 billion for the Ecuadorian Amazon

- $1 billion to African nations

- pardoning and commuting sentences of p*dos, k*llers, and spies

- Islamic t*rrorist attack



January 20th can’t… — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 2, 2025

Her post continues:

January 20th can’t come soon enough.

Amen.

And to think, he still has 18 days more.

That should terrify us all.

All while totally SHAFTING the people of North Carolina in the process. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 2, 2025

Because they vote the wrong way, duh.

He can’t get the hell out of DC fast enough. — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) January 2, 2025

And HERE'S another Amen.

This administration truly puts America last. It's time that changed. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) January 2, 2025

Indeed. This is why Trump was handed the MANDATE he was ...

Americans as a whole know Biden/Harris have always put them last and would continue to do so.

Joe Biden has been the most anti-American president in the history of the United States. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) January 2, 2025

His handlers like it that way, thank you very much.

===========================================================================

Related:

Whitney Cummings ROASTS Daily Beast for Accusing Her of Pushing CONSPIRACY Theories (aka Jokes) on NYE

Biden Proves J6 Committee WAS Totally Political AND Makes Liz Cheney Look Even WORSE in One Fell SWOOP

Bro, READ THE ROOM! LA Gov Jeff Landry Posts Steak Dinner Pic AFTER Terror Attack and WOW, Was THAT Dumb

DISTURBING: NOLA Terrorist's Mosque's Response to Terror Attack Filled with MAJOR Red Flags (Screenshot)

Las Vegas Cybertruck Explosion Suspect ID'd and WOW, His Connection to the NOLA Terrorist Is DAMNING

===========================================================================