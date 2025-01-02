DISTURBING: NOLA Terrorist's Mosque's Response to Terror Attack Filled With MAJOR Red Flag...
Bro, READ THE ROOM! LA Gov Jeff Landry Posts Steak Dinner Pic AFTER Terror Attack and WOW, Was THAT Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on January 02, 2025
Twitchy

To be completely fair, we sort of understand what Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry was TRYING to do here by posting this fairly thoughtless picture of himself at a fancy restaurant while talking about the Sugar Bowl. He was likely trying to make sure Louisianans know they're going to be ok and as a country we won't allow terror to win HOWEVER ... it just wasn't the right time for this. Instead of coming off as strong and supportive it comes across as tone-deaf and self-serving.

See for yourself:

Yeah, it's just not great.

As you can already guess, this did not go very well for Landry on X.

And by not great we mean really really really really bad.

So not only did he flaunt eating out, but it was a super expensive restaurant.

Again, dude, read the room.

Out of touch.

That's putting it nicely.

This.

Now, Landry did sort of follow up ...

Yeah, this ain't it, dude.

===========================================================================

