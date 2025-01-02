Bro, READ THE ROOM! LA Gov Jeff Landry Posts Steak Dinner Pic AFTER Terror Attack and WOW, Was THAT Dumb

To be completely fair, we sort of understand what Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry was TRYING to do here by posting this fairly thoughtless picture of himself at a fancy restaurant while talking about the Sugar Bowl. He was likely trying to make sure Louisianans know they're going to be ok and as a country we won't allow terror to win HOWEVER ... it just wasn't the right time for this. Instead of coming off as strong and supportive it comes across as tone-deaf and self-serving.

See for yourself:

Ate dinner tonight in New Orleans. Proud to be a part of this incredibly resilient city. See everyone at the game tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/JhEJDb5E9P — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) January 2, 2025

Yeah, it's just not great.

As you can already guess, this did not go very well for Landry on X.

A deadly terror attack hits your city. People are in mourning. Victims are hospitalized. But yea, let's go for a steak. And post a photo of it. https://t.co/HY41tVzgyI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 2, 2025

And by not great we mean really really really really bad.

The governor after looking at his mentions pic.twitter.com/q5GacROswY — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 2, 2025

While people are suffering in the hospital, while families are mourning their dead, hell while the average American is not making ends meet you spent how much on dinner? Please tell us.



To make it easier here’s the menu. $400? $600 and did you pay for it personally or did you… pic.twitter.com/1iLL1eUy5p — MattWGraver (@MattWGraver) January 2, 2025

So not only did he flaunt eating out, but it was a super expensive restaurant.

Again, dude, read the room.

You need to understand the best time to delete this was before you hit post — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) January 2, 2025

Wow you and your guests have no shame whatsoever, nothings going to stop you from doing your thing.. hope you enjoy your dinner while families are mourning. — MJL (@MJL4Trump) January 2, 2025

You should have been on the phone throughout the entire day calling parents and family members,

visiting the injured at the hospital,

holding the FBI responsible for getting out true facts.



You are out of touch with your country and those in your city who felt afraid and… — Mrs Hoss of PA (@MrsHoss_of_PA) January 2, 2025

Out of touch.

That's putting it nicely.

Everyone who thought this post was a good idea should be fired — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) January 2, 2025

This.

“I’m so saddened by the loss of life due to the terrorist attack that wanted to show how resilient the city is by eating a $135 tomahawk steak with my friends and then attending a football game tomorrow” https://t.co/L5vrxg0m6U pic.twitter.com/MyWySgmIm6 — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 2, 2025

Now, Landry did sort of follow up ...

It’s important to understand that we have many visitors in the city of New Orleans right now. Safety is our top priority and we want our guests and the world to know that Louisiana does not cower to radical islamic terrorists.



Our restaurants and all New Orleans has to offer… — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) January 2, 2025

Yeah, this ain't it, dude.

