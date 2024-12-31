Thread Asks Trans Women Who Are 'Really Attractive' How They DID It and OMG-LOL We're Officially Dead Now

Speaker Squeaker? Mike Johnson Says He Has Votes to Stay on the Job...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:15 PM on December 31, 2024
AngieArtist

Big thanks to our friend Chris Queen at out sister site PJ Media for bringing this thread to our attention. As he knew when he saw this, this has Twitchy written all over it. Seems someone somewhere (it honestly looks like Facebook) asked trans women how they got so attractive ... 

No really.

Maybe we should just let the thread speak (write?) for itself because guys, it's a humdinger.

Here we go (do NOT drink anything while reading through, trust us on this one):

One has to wonder if he can feel that five o'clock shadow on that rather large jaw as well.

Oh come on, we're just joking. 

Sorta. 

Ahem.

Ummmm ... we got nothin.

There it is. 

Just blessed.

We wish he could figure out why he's not.

Who knew? THAT'S right, all of us.

Don't look at us, we just work here.

Having the same thought process.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Legit LOL.

And same, girl. Same.

We suppose the big take-away from this thread is that no matter how much trans women play dress-up, they're still men. And always will be. Sure, we can all laugh at this thread (we did, a lot) but ultimately this serves as a reminder of just how broken these men really are and the damage the entire trans movement has done to thousands of people.

But mainly this is just funny as Hell.

