Thread Asks Trans Women Who Are 'Really Attractive' How They DID It and OMG-LOL We're Officially Dead Now

Big thanks to our friend Chris Queen at out sister site PJ Media for bringing this thread to our attention. As he knew when he saw this, this has Twitchy written all over it. Seems someone somewhere (it honestly looks like Facebook) asked trans women how they got so attractive ...

No really.

Maybe we should just let the thread speak (write?) for itself because guys, it's a humdinger.

To any tr&ns women who are really attractive: how did you do it?



You’re not gonna wanna miss this thread. 🤭



🧵 pic.twitter.com/oj995deTB5 — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) December 30, 2024

Here we go (do NOT drink anything while reading through, trust us on this one):

He can feel it. pic.twitter.com/9I231ukcM7 — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) December 30, 2024

One has to wonder if he can feel that five o'clock shadow on that rather large jaw as well.

Oh come on, we're just joking.

Sorta.

Ahem.

He started believing people when they lied to him. pic.twitter.com/SMjJIWXiFG — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) December 30, 2024

Ummmm ... we got nothin.

He’s just blessed with good genetics. pic.twitter.com/CJQH12nbKA — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) December 30, 2024

There it is.

Just blessed.

He wishes he knew why he’s hot. pic.twitter.com/83H126IlsF — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) December 30, 2024

We wish he could figure out why he's not.

Those good genetics again. pic.twitter.com/20xCbIhCHx — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) December 30, 2024

Who knew? THAT'S right, all of us.

Why are so many of these men blessed with good genetics? pic.twitter.com/fCN2lxT2TF — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) December 30, 2024

Don't look at us, we just work here.

I don’t think your skincare routine can save you mate pic.twitter.com/sSLRIzhi7J — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) December 30, 2024

Having the same thought process.

I’m not reading all of that.



But I’m happy for you.



Or sorry that happened. pic.twitter.com/QU1YbwcBty — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) December 30, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Legit LOL.

And same, girl. Same.

We suppose the big take-away from this thread is that no matter how much trans women play dress-up, they're still men. And always will be. Sure, we can all laugh at this thread (we did, a lot) but ultimately this serves as a reminder of just how broken these men really are and the damage the entire trans movement has done to thousands of people.

But mainly this is just funny as Hell.

