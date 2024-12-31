Mike Lee Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons Taking Biden Admin's Unconstitutional Shadow Govt APART in Thread

Mike Lee is quickly becoming one of our favorite accounts when it comes to discussing the Constitution and of course, holding the Biden administration accountable, especially the shadow government we all suspect has actually been 'running' things for the past four years.

A group of likely unelected bureaucrats at that.

Take a look.

🧵 🚨 1. The Constitution’s Presentment Clause and the Unconstitutionality of Making Federal Law By Bureaucratic Fiat pic.twitter.com/66Y9Y27Epv — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 31, 2024

*sings* ... I'm just a bill ...

2. The Presentment Clause, found in Article I, Section 7 of the U.S. Constitution, explains in clear terms how a bill becomes a federal law. pic.twitter.com/qRDAzo7d66 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 31, 2024

3. Under the Presentment Clause, a bill can become a law only if it’s (a) passed by both houses of Congress, and then (b) presented to the president for approval or veto. It supplements Article I, Section 1, which makes clear that *all legislative power* is vested in Congress. pic.twitter.com/NF0yNzK4oQ — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 31, 2024

Read that again, all legislative power is vested in Congress.

4.The Presentment Clause is fundamental to maintaining the separation of powers and ensuring that lawmaking remains a function performed exclusively by elected senators and representatives, who stand accountable to the public through regular elections. pic.twitter.com/NpRdGZqAAe — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 31, 2024

Separation of powers. Ya' don't say.

5. The Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in INS v. Chadha (1983) explained and reinforced the principles embedded in the Presentment Clause. pic.twitter.com/IRe3IMze71 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 31, 2024

6. In Chadha, the Court struck down the legislative veto—a mechanism that became common between the late 1930s and the early 1980s by which Congress (in some cases only one chamber of Congress, in other cases both) could unilaterally veto decisions made by executive agencies… pic.twitter.com/Mk6KpKeOdq — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 31, 2024

His post continues:

... (effectively modifying existing law) without presenting that decision to the president.

Uh huh.

7. The Court held that legislative vetoes are unconstitutional because they circumvent the bicameralism and presentment requirements of the Constitution’s Presentment Clause. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 31, 2024

8. The Supreme Court’s ruling in Chadha emphasized that the legislative process must involve both houses of Congress and the president, reflecting the Constitution’s balancing of power among the branches of government. pic.twitter.com/5h2FwlM4b5 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 31, 2024

Balancing of power between the branches of government.

What a novel idea.

9. By prescribing this process, the Framers prevented the legislative branch from enacting or changing federal law alone—bicameral passage *and* presentment to the president are required. pic.twitter.com/5eTGCfQeUu — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 31, 2024

10.The same logic applies with regard to administrative lawmaking. pic.twitter.com/afHFEl93q1 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 31, 2024

Ahem.

11. Changing federal law is inherently a legislative function—after all, it involves making a new law—and thus shouldn’t be something that any branch of government (particularly the executive, whose role in the legislative process is narrow) can perform unilaterally. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 31, 2024

It's too bad Biden is too far gone to get any of this ...

12. When unelected bureaucrats within the executive branch can make rules with the force of law, this balance is disrupted, as it bypasses the direct involvement of elected lawmakers, undermining democratic accountability. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 31, 2024

Note, this full thread is available on X, we are just including the highlights here.

19. The Constitution’s design for lawmaking was intended to ensure that legislative power remains with those elected by and accountable to the people, a principle that should not be subverted by bureaucratic lawmaking. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 31, 2024

In other words, Fauci and other unelected bureaucrats like him have zero business driving or deciding any sort of law in this country, and further, Biden allowing any sort of shadow government (*cough cough*) to push legislation is not only evil, but unconstitutional as well.

And fin.

