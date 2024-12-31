Thread Asks Trans Women Who Are 'Really Attractive' How They DID It and...
'Borderline Treasonous': Scott Jennings Talks Jimmy Carter's Selfish, Dangerous Ex-Preside...
Byron Donalds Goes Straight-Up WRECKING BALL on Media for Hiding Biden's Very OBVIOUS...
CNN Anchor Panics Live on Air: Cancels Debate! Ask Larry Anything!
A Slap in the Face: Court Rejects Pentagon Appeal in Biden-Harris Plea Deal...
Drew Holden OWNS Lamestream Media in DAMNING Thread Exposing How They Covered for...
Leftist Rag Current Affairs Face-Plants SPECTACULARLY Over Hate-Filled Hit Piece on 'Eliti...
Connect the DOTS! Kamala Harris Following in Obama's Corrupt Footprints After LOSS with...
REEEE! Keith Olbermann's Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs Carter Posts Go Viral for ALL...
'In Retrospect, This is FUNNY AF': WATCH How Hard Kamala, Dems, and Media...
WATCH: Wikipedia Co-Founder Describes How the Site Turned to Leftist Garbage
VIP
Sean Trende of Real Clear Politics Proposes a Twenty-Eighth Amendment to the Constitution
Border Patrol Union President: Sanctuary City Officials Will Be ‘Dealt With’ if They...
Pane-ful Shopping: Los Angeles Grocery Store Has Entire Section of Items in Glass...

Mike Lee Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons Taking Biden Admin's Unconstitutional Shadow Govt APART in Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on December 31, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Mike Lee is quickly becoming one of our favorite accounts when it comes to discussing the Constitution and of course, holding the Biden administration accountable, especially the shadow government we all suspect has actually been 'running' things for the past four years.

Advertisement

A group of likely unelected bureaucrats at that.

Take a look.

*sings* ... I'm just a bill ... 

Read that again, all legislative power is vested in Congress.

Separation of powers. Ya' don't say.

Recommended

'Borderline Treasonous': Scott Jennings Talks Jimmy Carter's Selfish, Dangerous Ex-Presidential Meddling
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

His post continues:

... (effectively modifying existing law) without presenting that decision to the president.

Uh huh.

Balancing of power between the branches of government.

What a novel idea.

Advertisement

Ahem. 

It's too bad Biden is too far gone to get any of this ... 

Note, this full thread is available on X, we are just including the highlights here.

In other words, Fauci and other unelected bureaucrats like him have zero business driving or deciding any sort of law in this country, and further, Biden allowing any sort of shadow government (*cough cough*) to push legislation is not only evil, but unconstitutional as well.

Advertisement

And fin.

===========================================================================

Related:

Drew Holden OWNS Lamestream Media in DAMNING Thread Exposing How They Covered for Joe/Hunter Biz Dealings

Leftist Rag Current Affairs Face-Plants SPECTACULARLY Over Hate-Filled Hit Piece on 'Elitist' JD Vance

Connect the DOTS! Kamala Harris Following in Obama's Corrupt Footprints After LOSS with MAGICAL 'Deal'

REEEE! Keith Olbermann's Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs Carter Posts Go Viral for ALL the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons

'In Retrospect, This is FUNNY AF': WATCH How Hard Kamala, Dems, and Media Tried Selling Her 'JOY' (Watch)

===========================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Borderline Treasonous': Scott Jennings Talks Jimmy Carter's Selfish, Dangerous Ex-Presidential Meddling
Amy Curtis
Byron Donalds Goes Straight-Up WRECKING BALL on Media for Hiding Biden's Very OBVIOUS Cognitive Issues
Sam J.
Drew Holden OWNS Lamestream Media in DAMNING Thread Exposing How They Covered for Joe/Hunter Biz Dealings
Sam J.
Leftist Rag Current Affairs Face-Plants SPECTACULARLY Over Hate-Filled Hit Piece on 'Elitist' JD Vance
Sam J.
Thread Asks Trans Women Who Are 'Really Attractive' How They DID It and OMG-LOL We're Officially Dead Now
Sam J.
REEEE! Keith Olbermann's Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs Carter Posts Go Viral for ALL the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Borderline Treasonous': Scott Jennings Talks Jimmy Carter's Selfish, Dangerous Ex-Presidential Meddling Amy Curtis
Advertisement