Connect the DOTS! Kamala Harris Following in Obama's Corrupt Footprints After LOSS with MAGICAL 'Deal'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on December 31, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Well, well, well, would you look at that? Kamala Harris is set to receive a $20 million dollar book deal ... conveniently the exact amount of debt she's in after blowing through the billions of dollars her campaign raised. Almost as if there was a pattern here.

Because there is.

WHOA. 

Gosh, she's super lucky to have a book deal that will magically pay off the tens of millions of debt she has. 

We're guessing it's just the retainer for the book.

And likely a book she herself won't even write.

Now, this is a fair point as well. Let's not pretend Democrats are ever all that great about paying off debt HOWEVER, the amount of her supposed book deal is awfully ... convenient. And specific.

And LARGE.

Not to mention Obama's history with such things and his influence over her and her campaign.

It's been done before.

We imagine it will be all about the passage of time.

Or being unburdened by what has been with a dash of JOY JOY JOY.

Then again, as we said earlier (up there!), we sincerely doubt she herself will write a single word of this book so it won't be quite as bad as you'd think. 

Don't get us wrong, it will still suck, but maybe it won't be the word salad we've come to expect from Kammy.

