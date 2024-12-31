Connect the DOTS! Kamala Harris Following in Obama's Corrupt Footprints After LOSS with MAGICAL 'Deal'

Well, well, well, would you look at that? Kamala Harris is set to receive a $20 million dollar book deal ... conveniently the exact amount of debt she's in after blowing through the billions of dollars her campaign raised. Almost as if there was a pattern here.

Because there is.

Kamala Harris is set to receive a $20 million dollar “book deal”



Connect the dots, this is the EXACT SAME amount as her campaign overspent and is in debt



“Book deals” are one of American Politicians favorite ways to launder money, just ask Barack Obama pic.twitter.com/B3yKixPjyi — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) December 30, 2024

WHOA.

Gosh, she's super lucky to have a book deal that will magically pay off the tens of millions of debt she has.

Anyone else think there should be a 20 year moratorium on elected officials from being able to make book deals starting from their last day in office? — Mindy MF Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) December 30, 2024

What if no one buys it. Does she still get the cash? — Cathy Simms (@CathySimms4) December 30, 2024

We're guessing it's just the retainer for the book.

Book deals are legalized payoffs. If the office of the presidency is that of the people, then how is packaging its story the sole intellectual property of the elected? — Stiles Bitchley ☆☆ (@StilesBitchley2) December 30, 2024

Money laundering via script — 49ERNATIVE (@DankerD) December 30, 2024

And likely a book she herself won't even write.

You’re severely misinformed if you think a penny of her personal money will be put towards campaign debts — Vincent venn Diagram (@SojournerTruthe) December 30, 2024

She won’t be spending her personal wealth from a book deal to repay campaign debt.



The campaign debt will sit unpaid until the political world pays it. It is money owed to consulting firms and other companies that extended credit.



Kamala Harris doesn’t owe it personally. — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) December 30, 2024

Now, this is a fair point as well. Let's not pretend Democrats are ever all that great about paying off debt HOWEVER, the amount of her supposed book deal is awfully ... convenient. And specific.

And LARGE.

Not to mention Obama's history with such things and his influence over her and her campaign.

Trump knows pic.twitter.com/uX1EnrDPOF — mike @1 maga love trump!!!! (@mke12009) December 30, 2024

It's been done before.

I’m sure it’s gonna be a real page turner…🙄 pic.twitter.com/fircHPUb8T — Professor Nutbutter (@Cons_Wildcat) December 30, 2024

We imagine it will be all about the passage of time.

Or being unburdened by what has been with a dash of JOY JOY JOY.

Then again, as we said earlier (up there!), we sincerely doubt she herself will write a single word of this book so it won't be quite as bad as you'd think.

Don't get us wrong, it will still suck, but maybe it won't be the word salad we've come to expect from Kammy.

