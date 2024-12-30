Honey, TAKE ALL the Seats! Jen Rubin Learns the HARD Way Trump Supporters Are DONE Putting UP With Her BS

Oh look, Box-Wine, Bat-Crap-Crazy Jennifer Rubin sat down with George Face-Ate-His-Neck Conway to talk smack about Trump supporters. Gosh, we imagine every single American who voted for our president-elect Donald J. Trump AGAIN is super upset that these two d-bags don't like them.

Ha.

Ha ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

What a pair of sad, angry losers. And yes, they're losers in more ways than one.

Watch:

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin insinuates that MAGA voters are illiterate:

Jennifer Rubin: "Why would ABC , Disney, who has more money than God, settle with Donald Trump?"

George Conway: "I honestly don't know."

Rubin: "I have asked why would ABC [settle in the… pic.twitter.com/wJXP1pFw4p — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 30, 2024

Post continues:

Rubin: "I have asked why would ABC [settle in the defamation case with Donald Trump]:They are convinced that if they would just move a little bit to the right, all those MAGA readers out there - now you notice the contradiction there, MAGA readers - pick up the WaPo and they would have more readers. Yes, reader. There is nothing that the Washington Post could possibly do that would have those people take out a subscription."' I can't believe the people I'm insulting me aren't supporting me' is a common theme these days.

By all means, Jen, continue calling half the country stupid because that worked out so well for Democrats in November. Seriously. Keep pushing this hateful narrative.

She just sucks.

Yikes.

These people are an echo chamber of self importance for each other.

That’s it.

There time is over.

TG.

Relics.

Done. — Specialist MD (@rheumatics) December 30, 2024

An echo chamber of self-importance. Perfect.

I'm sure there's a plausible explanation for it, but the "wrist brace with a color scheme" strikes me as a perfect example of the type: a prop to validate, a grasp at victimhood, a not-so-subtle way to say "look at me!" — Senator Tim Whatley (no anti-dentites, please) (@senator_tim) December 30, 2024

We noticed the wrist brace as well. Honestly, she just looks like some old woman who wandered out of her nursing home, got lost, and decided to sit down with a homeless, mentally ill person and babble about people who don't care about her.

It's very strange.

And really, a little sad.

She’s vile — No more mean tweets 🇮🇱 (@AndrewDeikel) December 30, 2024

She is.

