Foiled AGAIN! Elon Musk and MAGA Come to Consensus on H-1B and BAHAHA the Left/Media HARDEST Hit

If you've spent any time on X/Twitter this past week you witnessed a fairly large blow-up between Big Tech bros like Elon Musk and MAGA over the H-1B Visa program. Of course, our pals on the Left and in the useless, fading legacy media latched onto the debate hoping for some sort of massive break up that would FRACTURE the Right and RUIN DONALD J. TRUMP ...

But alas, they won't be getting any of that because people on the Right are not mental cases looking to be outraged and oppressed by those who disagree with them. Sure, the debates can get ugly and even turn into knock-down fights BUT in the end, we almost always figure it out.

Unless Never Trump is involved but they're not really on the Right so we digress.

The debate culminated here:

H-1B DATA MEGA-THREAD 🧵



I downloaded five years of H-1B data from the US DOL website (4M+ records) and spent the day crunching data.



I went into this with an open mind, but, to be honest, I'm now *extremely* skeptical of how this program works.



Here's what I found 👇 pic.twitter.com/7MtC1bD8oV — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) December 29, 2024

This thread from Robert Sterling is pretty damn good and definitely worth your time. Normally we would share the whole thing because it is a good read HOWEVER the focus on this article is how the Right worked this H-1B 'mess' out.

Musk responded:

Easily fixed by raising the minimum salary significantly and adding a yearly cost for maintaining the H1B, making it materially more expensive to hire from overseas than domestically.



I’ve been very clear that the program is broken and needs major reform. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2024

Well well well, what do you know? The Right debated a hot topic, the debate even got heated because people care SO MUCH on both sides, BUT like adults, it all worked itself out in the end. Sort of like how the Right and Left used to debate until the Left completely lost its mind and started seeing every disagreement as some sort of racist slur.

It has been an exceptionally stupid 16 years or so.

*cough cough*

See, we debated a problem and now we’re talking about solution. You know, like an adult political coalition does. @elonmusk https://t.co/KkBmrqLPGC — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 29, 2024

Almost as if this was the way it was supposed to work all along.

Crazy.

Clean up the corruption, attract and retain the best builders, and eliminate identity-based preferences. That is how we win. — Jared Jensen (@jared_jensen75) December 29, 2024

This would be a major improvement — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 29, 2024

Honestly, the program as is sucks so much ANY improvement would be major.

Can we all go back to being one big happy family now? 🫶🏻 — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) December 29, 2024

Yeah, we really should.

Then again, we never really stopped being one big happy family, we just had a disagreement that needed to be had.

