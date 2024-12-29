Media SWOONS! Julie Kelly BLISTERS Biden's DOJ for BRAGGING About 1000 Guilty Pleas...
9-1-1? We'd Like to Report a Murder: Scott Jennings DISMANTLES CNN Panel Defending...
VIP
Poll Shows Americans Don't Give Even 1 Single Flying EFF About Political Opinions...
Jamie Raskin Getting All Big and BAD About RESISTING Trump's Politicization of the...
OOF! Biden Dishes Out WHOPPER of an Insult at Kamala Harris's Expense Babbling...
Democrat Jasmine Crockett Shows Off Her Special Brand of Stupid on MSNBC in...
Did Harry Sisson Create His X Account While in Grade School? Internet Detectives...
Voters’ Remorse: Angry Democrats Want to Sue Florida Politician Who Jumped to Republican...
Abort Cavort? The Associated Press ‘Celebrates’ Abortion Increase with Pic of Smiling, Cla...
VIP
Council Member Lets 'Low' Constituents Know Just What He Thinks of Them
VIP
Legacy Media Slathers Latest Coat of Whitewash Over Biden's Sins (and Their Own)
German President Thinks X Is a Threat to Democracy
Here We Go (Again!): Dr. Birx, CDC Warn Bird Flu Could Turn Into...
BREAKING: Explosive South Korean Airplane Crash Caught on Video, Dozens Reported Dead

Foiled AGAIN! Elon Musk and MAGA Come to Consensus on H-1B and BAHAHA the Left/Media HARDEST Hit

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on December 29, 2024
Brandon Bell/Pool via AP

If you've spent any time on X/Twitter this past week you witnessed a fairly large blow-up between Big Tech bros like Elon Musk and MAGA over the H-1B Visa program. Of course, our pals on the Left and in the useless, fading legacy media latched onto the debate hoping for some sort of massive break up that would FRACTURE the Right and RUIN DONALD J. TRUMP ... 

Advertisement

But alas, they won't be getting any of that because people on the Right are not mental cases looking to be outraged and oppressed by those who disagree with them. Sure, the debates can get ugly and even turn into knock-down fights BUT in the end, we almost always figure it out.

Unless Never Trump is involved but they're not really on the Right so we digress.

The debate culminated here:

This thread from Robert Sterling is pretty damn good and definitely worth your time. Normally we would share the whole thing because it is a good read HOWEVER the focus on this article is how the Right worked this H-1B 'mess' out.

Musk responded:

Recommended

9-1-1? We'd Like to Report a Murder: Scott Jennings DISMANTLES CNN Panel Defending Biden's Legacy (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Well well well, what do you know? The Right debated a hot topic, the debate even got heated because people care SO MUCH on both sides, BUT like adults, it all worked itself out in the end. Sort of like how the Right and Left used to debate until the Left completely lost its mind and started seeing every disagreement as some sort of racist slur.

It has been an exceptionally stupid 16 years or so.

*cough cough*

Almost as if this was the way it was supposed to work all along.

Crazy.

Honestly, the program as is sucks so much ANY improvement would be major.

Yeah, we really should.

Then again, we never really stopped being one big happy family, we just had a disagreement that needed to be had.

Advertisement

===========================================================================

Related:

Poll Shows Americans Don't Give Even 1 Single Flying EFF About Political Opinions of Celebrities and DUH

Jamie Raskin Getting All Big and BAD About RESISTING Trump's Politicization of the DOJ Goes REALLY Wrong

OOF! Biden Dishes Out WHOPPER of an Insult at Kamala Harris's Expense Babbling About His BIGGEST Regret

HO LEE FOOK: Newly Surfaced Pic BUSTS Joe Biden for His LIES About NOT Doing Business With Hunter and WOW

Byron Donalds Drops Mother of ALL Truth Bombs About Who REALLY Pardoned Dozens of Killers and Rapists

===========================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

9-1-1? We'd Like to Report a Murder: Scott Jennings DISMANTLES CNN Panel Defending Biden's Legacy (Watch)
Sam J.
Media SWOONS! Julie Kelly BLISTERS Biden's DOJ for BRAGGING About 1000 Guilty Pleas from J6 Protesters
Sam J.
Jamie Raskin Getting All Big and BAD About RESISTING Trump's Politicization of the DOJ Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
OOF! Biden Dishes Out WHOPPER of an Insult at Kamala Harris's Expense Babbling About His BIGGEST Regret
Sam J.
Democrat Jasmine Crockett Shows Off Her Special Brand of Stupid on MSNBC in Lame Attack on Trump
Warren Squire
Poll Shows Americans Don't Give Even 1 Single Flying EFF About Political Opinions of Celebrities and DUH
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
9-1-1? We'd Like to Report a Murder: Scott Jennings DISMANTLES CNN Panel Defending Biden's Legacy (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement