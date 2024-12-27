SUSPICIOUS: NYC's Bryant Park Christmas Village Goes Up in Flames
HO LEE FOOK: Newly Surfaced Pic BUSTS Joe Biden for His LIES About NOT Doing Business With Hunter and WOW

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:25 PM on December 27, 2024
National Archives and Records Administration

For years now, Joe Biden has insisted over and over and over again that he had nothing to do with Hunter's business dealings. He's claimed he's not 'The Big Guy' getting his 10% - heck, he's gone so far as to claim Hunter made no money from his dealings with China.

It's looking more and more like he lied.

Again.

Honestly at this point we'd be more surprised if Biden just told the truth about something, anything.

Check out this picture ... who is Joe hanging out with? Hrm.

From Townhall:

America First Legal (AFL) released some damning photos related to President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, according to a Monday announcement.

The pictures appear to show both Biden’s meeting with Hunter’s Chinese business associates and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which contradicts the president’s claims about his involvement in his son’s business dealings.

The photos reveal then-Vice President Joe Biden introducing his son to high-ranking Chinese officials. They also show him interacting with Jonathan Li and Ming Xue, Hunter’s business associates from BHR Partners.

RUH-ROH. No wonder Biden is all sorts of pardon-happy with his own son.

Also, kudos to Townhall, ESPECIALLY Managing Editor Jennifer Van Laar.

We so adore her.

Heh.

Byron Donalds Drops Mother of ALL Truth Bombs About Who REALLY Pardoned Dozens of Killers and Rapists
Sam J.
Oopsie.

Because THAT doesn't make Joe look guiltier or anything.

Cripes.

But we thought Joe never met Hunter's Chinese business pals.

Hrm.

It gets worse and worse.

And it sounds like there are even MORE photos.

Because of course there are.

Please note we did not make a 'Sum Ting Wong' joke after we did the 'Ho Lee Fook' joke ... oh, oops, we just did. OUR BAD. We'll apologize for it later, promise.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================

