HO LEE FOOK: Newly Surfaced Pic BUSTS Joe Biden for His LIES About NOT Doing Business With Hunter and WOW

For years now, Joe Biden has insisted over and over and over again that he had nothing to do with Hunter's business dealings. He's claimed he's not 'The Big Guy' getting his 10% - heck, he's gone so far as to claim Hunter made no money from his dealings with China.

It's looking more and more like he lied.

Again.

Honestly at this point we'd be more surprised if Biden just told the truth about something, anything.

Check out this picture ... who is Joe hanging out with? Hrm.

Brand New Photos Expose Joe Biden's Lies About Involvement With Hunter's Business Dealings

https://t.co/i9XNBKnIxQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 27, 2024

From Townhall:

America First Legal (AFL) released some damning photos related to President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, according to a Monday announcement. The pictures appear to show both Biden’s meeting with Hunter’s Chinese business associates and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which contradicts the president’s claims about his involvement in his son’s business dealings. The photos reveal then-Vice President Joe Biden introducing his son to high-ranking Chinese officials. They also show him interacting with Jonathan Li and Ming Xue, Hunter’s business associates from BHR Partners.

RUH-ROH. No wonder Biden is all sorts of pardon-happy with his own son.

Also, kudos to Townhall, ESPECIALLY Managing Editor Jennifer Van Laar.

Just want to give @jenvanlaar all the credit for this. She broke the story of these meetings all the way back in 2020.



She’s being further vindicated, and isn’t getting the flowers she deserves. https://t.co/Unh3aXgEzg — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 27, 2024

We so adore her.

Heh.

/1🚨 BREAKING 🚨



AFL has obtained new photos of Joe Biden meeting with Hunter Biden’s Chinese business associates and introducing Hunter to China’s President Xi Jinping. pic.twitter.com/SB13yaXiXv — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024

/2 These photos shed light on the connections between then-Vice President Biden, Hunter and his Chinese business associates, and Chinese government officials, including President Xi Jinping. — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024

Oopsie.

/4 Following the Presidential Records Act, NARA had planned to release these photographs on October 23, 2024 — thirteen days before Election Day. pic.twitter.com/bK0F4Qv9mV — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024

/5 Lawyers and representatives for President Biden and President Obama delayed NARA’s release of these photos — as they did with other critical records — until after Election Day. https://t.co/kQul6RhQUC — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024

Because THAT doesn't make Joe look guiltier or anything.

Cripes.

/7 Joe Biden also appeared to introduce Hunter to China’s then-Vice President Li Yuanchao. pic.twitter.com/OVg03DU3ux — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024

But we thought Joe never met Hunter's Chinese business pals.

Hrm.

/9 Joe Biden also appeared to meet with the Director and Managing Partner of BHR Partners, Ming Xue. pic.twitter.com/bVqYN3DpjX — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024

It gets worse and worse.

/14 Even so, the Biden-Harris Administration is preventing the release of 182 of the 313 photographs that NARA processed. pic.twitter.com/qqWEwbsYbK — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024

And it sounds like there are even MORE photos.

Because of course there are.

