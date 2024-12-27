Wokal Distance's Thread Explaining How to Thread the H-1B Needle Between MAGA and Tech Bros Is PERFECTION

X has been all 'a-flutter' with heated debates and back-and-forths about what to do with America's failed H-B1 Visa program.

MAGA does not trust the government not to abuse the program and cut Americans out of the hiring process.

Tech BROS don't want to give up their cheap talented help.

It is quite the conundrum, that's for sure.

Luckily, Wokal Distance put together a fairly exceptional thread on how to 'thread this needle.'

1/

Today's fight shows the coalition between tech and MAGA is uneasy.



MAGA sees HB-1 visas get abused in order to drive down wages and want to end the HB-1 visa.



Tech doesn't want to lose high level talent thinks HB-1 visa's are needed.



Here's how to thread this needle...🧵 — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) December 26, 2024

Take a look:

2/

For starters, MAGA doesn't trust the government or corporations on immigration



They think open borders people will game the system by handing out HB-1 visa's like candy



This concern must be addressed. To do this, the government must:



A) stop the flood of illegal immigration — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) December 26, 2024

So far so good.

3/

B) Create a robust deportation policy, rigorously enforced, that deports illegal immigrants (including visa over-stayers, illegal border crossers, fraudsters.....all of them)



When this is done, and is working effectively, then you can address the concerns of tech people... — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) December 26, 2024

In other words STOP THE FREAKING BLEEDING first.

4/

Tech is concerned about their ability to get programers to compete with China.



They have a point.



China has 1.4 Billion people, America has 334 Million. The sheer size of Chinas population means they can train huge armies of programers that outnumber American programers... — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) December 26, 2024

True.

5/

If it's numbers game China wins. The only way the U.S. can compete with China's numbers is by having BETTER programmers



To do that the U.S. will have to recruit world class talent from wherever they can get it, which means accepting a certain number of immigrant programmers — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) December 26, 2024

Hang in there ...

6/

MAGA is concerned that corporations are just importing cheap foreign labor to replace Americans, Tech is concerned about not getting enough programmers.



Here is how we accommodate and address the concerns of both groups: — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) December 26, 2024

This.

7/

We must first fix the education systems by ripping out all the woke nonsense and DEI requirements. A return to merit based education will produce more (and better) American talent.



Second we must incentivize the scouting of American talent by universities and coporations... — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) December 26, 2024

8/

That way bright young American talent can be cultivated from within the United States.



Once this is done tech should be incentivized to innovate it's training programs to increase quality so American talent is trained to the highest standards, producing top tier workers... — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) December 26, 2024

9/

This will require a full reform of the school system, and the complete and total removal of woke/DEI/Social Justice ideologies from the system and a return to Merit Based education.



If you do this, you can then allow for top tier talent from forgien countries to immigrate... — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) December 26, 2024

In other words, get the focus in schools BACK on education.

That benefits all of us.

Keep going.

10/

On the understanding that America has optimized its ability to cultivate talent, and is now taking in extra people as a bonus, they are not replacing Americans with foreigners.



The U.S. can get high level talent in *addition* to Americans not by *replacing* Americans. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) December 26, 2024

11/

If this is done properly, the net effect will a large amount of outward migration. That is, the number of people *deported* from America will be greater than the number imported.



The U.S. will deport millions of illegal immigrants and import thousands of legal ones.... — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) December 26, 2024

12/

That is, many more people will be deported than imported.



If million of low skilled illegals are replaced by thousands of high-skilled immigrants (that adopt thenculture, norms, and expectations of American culture)



Then both MAGA and tech get what they want. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) December 26, 2024

Quality, not quantity.

13/

The worst thing that can happen is to have tech and MAGA fight with each other.



Let'a not do that, lets create a policy that gets everyone what they want — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) December 26, 2024

14/

Finally, I should note that much tech work gets farmed out overseas because it's cheap to do so.



So cancelling HB1's does not guarantee Americans get tech work because coororations can just contract out workers in other countries to work remotely.



Cancelling HB1's.... — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) December 26, 2024

15/

Is therefore only useful if you cultivate American talent, and thst means fixing the education system and the incentive structure for hiring workers.



A lot needs to happen, but we *CAN* thread the needle.



/fin — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) December 26, 2024

The worst thing that can happen is to have tech and MAGA fight with each other.

Bingo.

Especially when we just all started getting along.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================