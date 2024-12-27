John Stossel's Video on Expensive Gov't Shams & Fails Is a Maddening MUST...
Wokal Distance's Thread Explaining How to Thread the H-1B Needle Between MAGA and Tech Bros Is PERFECTION

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on December 27, 2024
ImgFlip

X has been all 'a-flutter' with heated debates and back-and-forths about what to do with America's failed H-B1 Visa program. 

MAGA does not trust the government not to abuse the program and cut Americans out of the hiring process.

Tech BROS don't want to give up their cheap talented help.

It is quite the conundrum, that's for sure.

Luckily, Wokal Distance put together a fairly exceptional thread on how to 'thread this needle.'

Take a look:

So far so good.

In other words STOP THE FREAKING BLEEDING first.

Talk About DAMNING! TODAY'S New York Post Cover Gives Away Who Was REALLY Calling the Shots During COVID
Sam J.
True.

Hang in there ... 

This.

In other words, get the focus in schools BACK on education.

That benefits all of us.

Keep going.

Quality, not quantity.

The worst thing that can happen is to have tech and MAGA fight with each other.

Bingo.

Especially when we just all started getting along.

