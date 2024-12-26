Let's See If These Cable Nets Doubling Down on TDS Boosted Post-Election Ratings...
Matt Yglesias: Why Aren't Conservatives Bothered by Crime in Conservative States?

WOW: NEW Revelations Show Biden Admin's COVID Lab Leak Cover-Up Even WORSE Than We Originally Thought

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on December 26, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Buckle up folks because what we are starting to learn about COVID and how hard the Biden/Harris administration worked to cover up the lab-leak theory is pretty damn damning. The most damning of the damning.

We imagine we will learn even more as Trump's inauguration grows ever closer and then especially after he's taken office. Trump will (hopefully) release it all, every ugly, corrupt, infuriating thing our federal government did to sway an election.

Oops, sorry ... we meant to say, 'protect us from a virus.'

Take a look:

No, that's not at all ... not even a little bit.

From Townhall:

The situation can be complicated and hard to follow, but if you read the above excerpts provided by Jerry Dunleavy, it boils down to this: There was a rabid, seemingly inexplicable desire by most of the federal government under Joe Biden to rebuff any suggestion COVID-19 leaked from a lab. 

Much of that effort centers on an April 2021 assessment that was presented to Biden and would become the backbone of his administration's response to the origins of the virus. As is revealed above, the FBI had ascertained a lab leak from Wuhan was the most likely explanation, placing a "moderate confidence" in their findings. Notably, that was the highest level of confidence applied by any of the other intelligence arms despite the rest of them backing the "zootonic theory" of natural origins. Yet, no one from the FBI was even present at the briefing with Biden to present the counter.

The Biden/Harris knowingly covered up the leak.

Why oh why would they do that?

Told to stop sharing those findings.

Ya' don't say.

Conflict of interest anyone? Anyone?

Well well well ...

*cough cough*

