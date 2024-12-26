WOW: NEW Revelations Show Biden Admin's COVID Lab Leak Cover-Up Even WORSE Than We Originally Thought

Buckle up folks because what we are starting to learn about COVID and how hard the Biden/Harris administration worked to cover up the lab-leak theory is pretty damn damning. The most damning of the damning.

We imagine we will learn even more as Trump's inauguration grows ever closer and then especially after he's taken office. Trump will (hopefully) release it all, every ugly, corrupt, infuriating thing our federal government did to sway an election.

Oops, sorry ... we meant to say, 'protect us from a virus.'

Take a look:

🚨New revelations by WSJ on how Biden-Harris Admin covered up COVID-19’s origins, including spy leaders excluding the FBI (at the time allegedly the only U.S. intel agency that had assessed Covid likely came from a Wuhan lab) from the 2021 briefing of Biden. But that’s not all… pic.twitter.com/RA4jHWHNfr — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) December 26, 2024

No, that's not at all ... not even a little bit.

From Townhall:

The situation can be complicated and hard to follow, but if you read the above excerpts provided by Jerry Dunleavy, it boils down to this: There was a rabid, seemingly inexplicable desire by most of the federal government under Joe Biden to rebuff any suggestion COVID-19 leaked from a lab. Much of that effort centers on an April 2021 assessment that was presented to Biden and would become the backbone of his administration's response to the origins of the virus. As is revealed above, the FBI had ascertained a lab leak from Wuhan was the most likely explanation, placing a "moderate confidence" in their findings. Notably, that was the highest level of confidence applied by any of the other intelligence arms despite the rest of them backing the "zootonic theory" of natural origins. Yet, no one from the FBI was even present at the briefing with Biden to present the counter.

The Biden/Harris knowingly covered up the leak.

Why oh why would they do that?

Scientists at DIA’s National Center for Medical Intel concluded COVID-19 had lab origin — but that was allegedly at odds with DIA’s assessment, so the center’s assessment wasn’t incorporated in the report shown to Biden, & the scientists were told to stop sharing those findings… pic.twitter.com/ELzfhbTUyD — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) December 26, 2024

Told to stop sharing those findings.

Ya' don't say.

State Dept official who served as consultant to WHO was opposed to lab leak hypothesis & thought WHO’s CCP-influenced inquiry should be taken seriously. She was made director for Global Health Security for National Intel Council — which had sway over Covid origins investigation… pic.twitter.com/UxIqqYItbj — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) December 26, 2024

Conflict of interest anyone? Anyone?

The report on COVID-19’s origins put together by the Office of the Director of National Intel under Avril Haines & by the National Intel Council included info pushing natural origin that the FBI didn’t believe had scientific merit & excluded some info on the lab leak hypothesis. pic.twitter.com/rQzyIrMRUx — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) December 26, 2024

Well well well ...

Avril Haines is an Obama sycophant. That reinforces the idea that Team Obama was behind the Covid fauxdemic — Gordon 💥🇺🇸💥🇮🇱 (@StopTheCoup2020) December 26, 2024

*cough cough*

