'How'd It Work Out?' Scott Jennings HILARIOUSLY Destroys Clintonista Karen Finney

The list of Democrat scalps racked up by CNN panelist Scott Jennings is growing so large, he may need to add a new wing to his Hall of Triumph (a building we just made up but would totally support being built).

From the host of the program he appears on most frequently, Abby Philip, to Cornel West, Cari Champion, Bakari Sellers, Neera Tanden, and so many others, any Democrat political operative should be terrified of sitting across the table from him.

The latest leftist sad sack to succumb to Jennings' superior wit and intellect was none other than former Hillary Clinton spokesperson, Karen Finney.

But we think Finney was just too easy for Jennings. He managed to bury her in just four words.

It started with Jennings demolishing RINO and Biden voter Geoff Duncan (who was lamenting the 'death' of the Republican Party, LOL) by listing all of President Trump's accomplishments after just six months in office. Then, Finney decided to weigh in, talking about how hard she worked 'across the aisle' to defeat Trump.

Big mistake. YUGE mistake.

Watch as Jennings lays waste to her with a single question:

The guy who ENDORSED Biden on the day of the infamous 2024 debate has some thoughts on the state of the Republican Party.



Allow me to set the record straight on what President Trump has delivered on the Republican agenda 👇 pic.twitter.com/pkYIJl4J6u — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 11, 2025

KA-BOOM!.

Also, memo to Karen Finney: If your big example of 'conservative support' is Bill Kristol, you don't actually have any conservative support.

The moment was so delicious, we want to watch it over and over. Thankfully, Jennings posted a zoomed-in video of just the segment with Finney:

And we ... can't ... stop ... LAUGHING!

'You know what, Scott?'

The look on her face and the tone in her voice tell us everything. She got OBLITERATED.

And everyone knew it.

The Diceman would be SO proud.

Burn Alert ⚠️ 📢 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tx9pY8V9fA — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) July 11, 2025

😂 you’re a national treasure bro 😂 pic.twitter.com/xSINQZia3M — Andrew Moser (@Andrew_Moser_) July 11, 2025

That, he is.

And he almost ... almost, mind you ... makes us want to watch CNN. Or at least watch him demolish Phillips and every one of her guests night after night.

[Incidentally, now would be a great time to remind our readers that Jennings has joined Salem Media and his new radio show on the Salem Radio Network will debut on July 14.]

But we love him no matter what network he is on.

He's had so many mic drop moments on CNN, we're thinking about buying stock in Shure or Sennheiser.

They get so mad when you ask a simple question 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/B1UMbskWAD — Dave Ross (@drosssports) July 11, 2025

Oh, she got BIG mad.

This and her reaction was hilarious to watch. 😂 — Living In CA 🌴☀️🇺🇸 (@1LivingInCA) July 11, 2025

'You know what, Scott?'

Sorry, we're still not tired of her reaction. We had to type it out on more time.

I am so glad you isolated this clip, I was expressing my joy at this moment in your prior post. Now I can enjoy this on a loop…..all day. Happy Friday! — Betty H (@HebBetty2022) July 11, 2025

We've watched it about 25 times so far. And the weekend is just beginning!

Hello, 911?

You know the rest.

Scott is so damm good at this. https://t.co/OhZybTPVPu — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 11, 2025

That he is.

But we're sure even he would say it helps that they are so bad at this. That's what happens to your brain when you live in a TDS bubble like Finney does.

Liberals should avoid appearing with Scott Jennings because they are humiliated every time. — Paul Scalice (@scalice_paul) July 11, 2025

We can only imagine the look of anxiety on some of the leftists' faces (and the existential lump of dread that forms in their stomachs) when they see the panelist list for the evening, and Jennings is one of the names on it.

BEST COMMENT EVER!

"How'd that work out?" lmao https://t.co/IyCxqfLODn — LiberalsControlXmods (@LeftistCUNTrolX) July 11, 2025

You’re Killing Me Scott, and I Love It! https://t.co/JUsK2OP5j3 — Tony Pulido (@pul09633422) July 11, 2025

There have been rumors that Jennings may be interested in running for Senate in Kentucky.

While we would hate for him to leave CNN, can you imagine him doing this to Elizabeth Warren or Adam Schiff?

Endless entertainment!

But until that day comes, if it does, we'll just have to settle for the non-stop laughs Jennings delivers for us almost every night on CNN.

