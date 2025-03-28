Scott Jennings Schools Dems Preaching ‘Accountability’ Who Let Biden Skate After Getting Troops Killed

Silent Approval? Pelosi Refuses to Condemn Domestic Terror Attacks on Tesla Vehicle Dealer...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:30 AM on March 28, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats lecturing President Donald Trump and his team about accountability in the Signal 'scandal' is laughable. Who can forget Democrats did nothing to hold former President Joe Biden accountable for the American soldiers he got killed in his disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal? Democrat Neera Tanden tried to pull this ‘accountability’ nonsense on Scott Jennings, but he was having none of it.

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

CNN panel lectures America on military “accountability”……and then melts down when Scott Jennings points out that no one was held accountable for the disaster in Afghanistan or Biden’s open border.

NEERA TANDEN: “The military requires accountability. It’s the most accountable organization. You are supposed to be accountable to higher-ups. Politics isn’t supposed to have to do with any of this, and the fact that that’s happening, that they’re just basically saying nothing to do here, is a big problem, I think, for those who believe in accountability.”

@ScottJenningsKY: “I think Republicans aren’t interested in any lectures on accountability in the military after the Biden administration. I mean, the bar for getting rid of a Secretary of Defense is apparently pretty high. You can get 13 people killed and go AWOL and not tell the commander-in-chief, and that’s not a fireable offense.”

“But these lectures about accountability and national security after letting 10 million people into the country who raped and murdered and committed violent acts and no remorse or accountability.”

NEERA TANDEN: “What are you talking about? They closed the border.”

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

Democrats had their window to hold Biden responsible for Afghanistan and the open southern border and did nothing. Posters say they have no room to lecture or make ‘accountability’ demands of anyone.

We can’t believe Tanden lied about the border being secured during Biden’s term. Commenters say she’s deranged.

Trump is doing exactly what he should do - ignoring the ‘journalists’ and Democrats who voted for Biden and allowed him to skate on the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle.

