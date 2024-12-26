Sounds PRETTY Insurrection-y: The Hill Tries Making Case to STOP TRUMP from Taking Office and OH HELL NO

As the reality of Trump getting his second term continues to sink in more and more for our pals on the Left, in the media, and Democrats, the more and more they try and find a way to keep it from happening, almost as if they've been projecting insurrection vibes on Trump all along.

Hrm.

For example, they're still trying to claim the 14th Amendment will somehow disqualify Trump.

No, really.

The Raskin plan for Congress to block Trump from taking office via the 14th Amendment is being floated again:



The op-ed on left is from today.



The video on right is Raskin from August.



OP-ED: "The Constitution provides that an oath-breaking insurrectionist is ineligible to be… pic.twitter.com/ZFwpoYvlAD — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 26, 2024

His post continues:

OP-ED: "The Constitution provides that an oath-breaking insurrectionist is ineligible to be president. This is the plain wording of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution." "Democrats need to take a stand against Electoral College votes for a person disqualified by the Constitution from holding office." RASKIN: Explains that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment can be used to disqualify Trump: “It will be up to Congress on January 6, 2025 to tell the rampaging Trump mobs that he’s disqualified." Good luck with all that, Democrats.

They just can't accept they lost, they've never been able to. That's the real reason they pushed the Russian collusion hoax nonsense as much as they did because they simply couldn't fathom that Trump beat Hillary.

And now they can't fathom that Trump beat Kamala.

Maybe they should stop running horrible women as candidates just so they can claim their party was the first to elect a female president. Just sayin'.

I'm confused, The Hill. Is this, or is this not, The Hill's official view, RE: keeping Trump out of office? Because your post on X has no stipulations or qualifications. We'll go with - this is your outlet's official position on the matter. https://t.co/pOuNSoHYfi pic.twitter.com/wz5tJyuLoK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 26, 2024

Sounds pretty damn insurrection-y to us.

The 14th Amendment states no such thing for the office of President. The 14th Amendment does not address the office of President. The only thing presidential electors. Congress would have to make a law baring Trump from taking office. There's no way that will happen. — Mike Tacular (@MikeTacular33) December 26, 2024

But Trump! Orange man bad! January 6! MUH DEMOCRACY.

Remember when Raskin objected to counting Florida’s electoral votes in Jan 2017 after Trump won? pic.twitter.com/WCUmdhyWYa — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 26, 2024

Gosh, that sounds pretty insurrection-y as well. Hey, we're just playing by their rules.

It’s funny how this would land you in jail just a few weeks ago but now…. it’s all good. https://t.co/dXEFqifCst — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 26, 2024

Ain't it though?

He should give it up. Everyone is waking up to the fact that the country will be better off with Trump and his team in office. There is an excitement and hope that cannot be stopped. — giulia12 💚 (@giulia12) December 26, 2024

There is definitely a more joyful feeling in the country as a whole ...

Suck it up, Democrats.

