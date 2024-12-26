VIP
Christmas Is a Miracle and You Don't Need to Look Further Than North...
Happy Holidays Tweet from the ATF Doesn't Warm The Heart
If What the Teamsters Prez Told Tucker Carlson Is True It's No Wonder...

Sounds PRETTY Insurrection-y: The Hill Tries Making Case to STOP TRUMP from Taking Office and OH HELL NO

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on December 26, 2024
ImgFlip

As the reality of Trump getting his second term continues to sink in more and more for our pals on the Left, in the media, and Democrats, the more and more they try and find a way to keep it from happening, almost as if they've been projecting insurrection vibes on Trump all along.

Hrm.

For example, they're still trying to claim the 14th Amendment will somehow disqualify Trump.

No, really.

His post continues:

OP-ED: "The Constitution provides that an oath-breaking insurrectionist is ineligible to be president. This is the plain wording of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution."

"Democrats need to take a stand against Electoral College votes for a person disqualified by the Constitution from holding office."

RASKIN: Explains that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment can be used to disqualify Trump: “It will be up to Congress on January 6, 2025 to tell the rampaging Trump mobs that he’s disqualified."

Good luck with all that, Democrats.

They just can't accept they lost, they've never been able to. That's the real reason they pushed the Russian collusion hoax nonsense as much as they did because they simply couldn't fathom that Trump beat Hillary.

And now they can't fathom that Trump beat Kamala.

Maybe they should stop running horrible women as candidates just so they can claim their party was the first to elect a female president. Just sayin'.

Sounds pretty damn insurrection-y to us.

But Trump! Orange man bad! January 6! MUH DEMOCRACY.

Gosh, that sounds pretty insurrection-y as well. Hey, we're just playing by their rules.

Ain't it though?

There is definitely a more joyful feeling in the country as a whole ... 

Suck it up, Democrats.

