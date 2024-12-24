SUCH a Tool: Anthony Scaramucci Threatens Elon Musk to Stay Out of Politics and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb

X BRUTALLY Reminds Rachel Maddow About Biden's JOKE Admin After She Mocks Trump's...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on December 24, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Anthony Scaramucci served in his capacity during the Trump administration for such a short amount of time that we can literally count small moments of time in 'Scaramuccis'. The guy is a skeezy doosher who is obviously desperate to remain relevant.

No way he actually thought it was a good idea to go on TV and threaten Elon Musk to stay out of politics.

Someone close to Mooch who cares about him should really tell him this isn't a mob movie. Watch:

His post continues:

"It's no no need for you to get hurt. You're doing so well in your life."

WTF.

This clown sounds like a wannabe deep state mobster.

Hence the word CLOWN.

And what the Hell? No need for Elon to get hurt? Is he saying anyone who empowers the American people is in danger? Yeah, this was not bright even for the little train who couldn't. 

Maybe Mooch should consider whether or not it's smart to threaten the wealthiest man in the whole world. Just sayin'.

'INSANE': Mollie Hemingway Takes House Ethics Report on Matt Gaetz APART with Just 1 Teensy Bit of Proof
Sam J.
His dedication and willingness to humiliate himself over and over again is pretty impressive.

Because it was.

We will give Mooch this, he ACCIDENTALLY made a very good point about WHY we need someone like Elon Musk now more than ever. If Mooch thinks Musk is in danger for speaking up and out against our government then what about everyday normal citizens?

Are we in danger from our own government?

Hrm.

The federal government has grown far too much and attained far too much power if the people should feel threatened or afraid of it. Let's hope Trump really does come in and do what he promised, send the illegals home and shrink the government.

Let's GOOOOO.

