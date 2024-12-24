SUCH a Tool: Anthony Scaramucci Threatens Elon Musk to Stay Out of Politics and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb

Anthony Scaramucci served in his capacity during the Trump administration for such a short amount of time that we can literally count small moments of time in 'Scaramuccis'. The guy is a skeezy doosher who is obviously desperate to remain relevant.

No way he actually thought it was a good idea to go on TV and threaten Elon Musk to stay out of politics.

Someone close to Mooch who cares about him should really tell him this isn't a mob movie. Watch:

🚨NEW: Anthony Scaramucci warns Elon to “stick to business."



“He's just got to be very, very careful because he's making enemies that he doesn't realize."



"Lay off the gas on politics a little bit because these people could hurt you."



"It's no no need for you to get hurt.… pic.twitter.com/hIlLfSMH1m — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 24, 2024

His post continues:

"It's no no need for you to get hurt. You're doing so well in your life." WTF. This clown sounds like a wannabe deep state mobster.

Hence the word CLOWN.

And what the Hell? No need for Elon to get hurt? Is he saying anyone who empowers the American people is in danger? Yeah, this was not bright even for the little train who couldn't.

Mooch is such a tool. As if Elon doesn’t know who his enemies are😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) December 24, 2024

Maybe Mooch should consider whether or not it's smart to threaten the wealthiest man in the whole world. Just sayin'.

There are few people on planet earth who have ritually humiliated themselves as much as Anthony Scaramucci. — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) December 24, 2024

His dedication and willingness to humiliate himself over and over again is pretty impressive.

That sounds like a threat. Wow. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 24, 2024

Because it was.

Our government and everyone connected to it is nothing but a caricature.

Here we have the Italian mobster saying “ nice store you have there it would a shame if anything happened to it” — CageyBee (@CageyBee33) December 24, 2024

We will give Mooch this, he ACCIDENTALLY made a very good point about WHY we need someone like Elon Musk now more than ever. If Mooch thinks Musk is in danger for speaking up and out against our government then what about everyday normal citizens?

Are we in danger from our own government?

Hrm.

I think Anthony Scaramucci has summed up the exact issue we all have with Washington elites and how they run things. — mstradoozles (@shoozles67) December 24, 2024

The federal government has grown far too much and attained far too much power if the people should feel threatened or afraid of it. Let's hope Trump really does come in and do what he promised, send the illegals home and shrink the government.

Let's GOOOOO.

