PANDER-IFIC! Kamala Claims She Grew Up Celebrating KWANZAA, There's Just a COUPLE of Problems (Watch)

Awwww, would you look at that? Even now, Kamala Harris is working really really really hard to pander to Black Americans even after they rejected her in higher numbers than ever before. Maybe she thinks pretending she celebrated Kwanzaa her entire life will make the 'black brothas' forget Obama trying to guilt them into voting for her. Or maybe she's learned nothing from her fail of a campaign and still thinks these sort of videos work ...

Advertisement

Either way, there are a couple of problems with her post.

C'mon, you knew there would be.

Watch:

Kamala: "I grew up celebrating Kwanzaa"



Kwanzaa was invented in 1966 by Marxist professor Maulana Karenga to undermine Christmas, 2 years after Harris was born.



5 years later he was jailed for kidnapping, torturing innocent women in California.



Karenga also founded the United… pic.twitter.com/iLRzS1Njl6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 26, 2024

Post continues:

Karenga also founded the United Slaves Organization, a violent black nationalist organization with ties to the FBI.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

So, did she really grow up celebrating Kwanzaa? If so, why did she pretend to be the first female Indian senator in 2016? Do Indians celebrate Kwanzaa?

We have so many questions ... heh.

The pandering is strong with Kamala. Cringeworthy pandering, like the phony accents, the collard greens in the bathtub, the jazz records...if you can't see how disingenuous she is I don't know what to tell you. Embarrassing. — Jayroo (@jayroo69) December 26, 2024

Kamala also stole her supposed childhood “fweedom” statement. Kamala also claimed she listened to a rapper whose music wasn’t written till after the time she claimed. She and Joe Biden, both proven plagiarists! — Halle MAGA (@Halle2017) December 26, 2024

There is nothing legitimate about Kamala.

Not one damn thing.

Maulana Karenga was evil! pic.twitter.com/8a7rSTOas1 — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) December 26, 2024

Interestingly enough, this sort of reads for Kamala.

Ahem.

Kamala Harris is trying to destroy American culture with her pathological lying.



Thankfully America rejected her nonsense in the election.



Good riddance. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 26, 2024

Democrats keep toying with the idea of running her again in 2028.

That would be a HOOT.

Nobody. Absolutely nobody. Grew up celebrating whatever TF kwanza is — Case of the Wednesdays (@Wednesday1776) December 26, 2024

Kamala celebrating Kwanzaa is like claiming to be a fan of a band that wasn’t even formed yet. — Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) December 26, 2024

Remember when she said her favorite rapper was Tupac?

Literally no one in this country celebrates Kwanza except probably some very gullible black leftists. This is a joke 😂 — beefy_vibes🇺🇸 (@realitybites555) December 26, 2024

And not a good one.

Of course she does. Her Marxist professor daddy would be proud. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) December 26, 2024

So very proud.

===========================================================================

Advertisement

Related:

WOW: NEW Revelations Show Biden Admin's COVID Lab Leak Cover-Up Even WORSE Than We Originally Thought

ARGLE RAR! Matt Gaetz Shares 'Great Note' from Trump and Lefties Lose Whatever's LEFT of Their Minds

WOKEPEDIA: Here's Where Donations for Wikipedia REALLY Go and WOW, No Wonder They're a Woke Hot MESS

Sounds PRETTY Insurrection-y: The Hill Tries Making Case to STOP TRUMP from Taking Office and OH HELL NO

HO HO OH LOL-NO! Leftist Mocked for Whining About the Midwest DAD We Could Have Had With a VP Tim Walz

===========================================================================