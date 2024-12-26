Let's See If These Cable Nets Doubling Down on TDS Boosted Post-Election Ratings...
Matt Yglesias: Why Aren't Conservatives Bothered by Crime in Conservative States?

PANDER-IFIC! Kamala Claims She Grew Up Celebrating KWANZAA, There's Just a COUPLE of Problems (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on December 26, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Awwww, would you look at that? Even now, Kamala Harris is working really really really hard to pander to Black Americans even after they rejected her in higher numbers than ever before. Maybe she thinks pretending she celebrated Kwanzaa her entire life will make the 'black brothas' forget Obama trying to guilt them into voting for her. Or maybe she's learned nothing from her fail of a campaign and still thinks these sort of videos work ...

Either way, there are a couple of problems with her post.

C'mon, you knew there would be.

Watch:

Post continues:

Karenga also founded the United Slaves Organization, a violent black nationalist organization with ties to the FBI.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

So, did she really grow up celebrating Kwanzaa? If so, why did she pretend to be the first female Indian senator in 2016? Do Indians celebrate Kwanzaa?

We have so many questions ... heh.

WOW: NEW Revelations Show Biden Admin's COVID Lab Leak Cover-Up Even WORSE Than We Originally Thought
Sam J.
There is nothing legitimate about Kamala.

Not one damn thing.

Interestingly enough, this sort of reads for Kamala.

Ahem.

Democrats keep toying with the idea of running her again in 2028.

That would be a HOOT.

Remember when she said her favorite rapper was Tupac?

And not a good one.

So very proud.

