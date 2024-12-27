EYE-Opening (Not a Good Way): Dan Crenshaw NUKED By Community Notes After Making...
'Aim Higher, Do BETTER'! Nicole Shanahan's Thread on H-1B Visa Debate an EPIC, Kick-Butt, MUST-READ

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:00 AM on December 27, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

If you've spent any time on X in the past 24 hours, you have seen a fairly heated debate between Elon Musk techies and some MAGA peeps about the hiring of immigrants for certain positions and industries, namely H-1B visas. It's easy to get bogged down in the back and forth without really knowing which side is right SO this thread from Nicole Shanahan is a fairly revolutionary read about this outdated program ... and about American excellence.

See for yourselves:

Grab a snack, this ain't a short read.

Keep going.

Guess what that is.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Post continues:

... on cheap labor at the expense of the American way of life is predatory.

Blaming our culture for why American STEM grads won’t take underpaying jobs is ridiculous and insulting.

Ding ding ding.

She gets it.

Post continues:

... salaries.

In return, if you’re good at your job, you're then put on a fast track to get a Green Card, which means legal status and the chance to bring your family over through chain migration.

Sort of like holding a Green Card hostage.

Ahem.

Post continues:

... commerce and agriculture in order to give their children a right to study painting, poetry, music, architecture, statuary, tapestry, and porcelain.”

Sort of like saying let there be war in my time so my children may know peace.

Post continues:

... broken. Instead of tackling these complex issues head-on, Big Tech monopolies and tech VCs are looking for the fastest way to outcompete globally and become industry giants. It's paid off—look at the insane valuations of these companies!

We can't entirely blame them for this approach—it's been the industry norm for 40 years—but we can insist they seek out the tough, lasting solutions. No more temporary fixes.

Read that again.

No more temporary fixes.

Post continues:

But, do I think removing the incentive of attaining legal status would reduce the volume of foreign applicants? Absolutely.

And, guess what? That might finally force Big Tech to look for workers right here at home (and pay them a competitive wage). Americans expect fair pay, which means these companies would have to start sharing their wealth rather than hoarding it.

Ruh-roh.

Post continues:

They won't surrender that power, and frankly, it's not right to imply they should.

Meritocracy for the win!

Post continues:

1. Immigration policy must be designed to protect the American way of life and its workforce. Singapore’s work permit program, which they designed in the '90s, was built from this standard and could provide good inspiration. They use a modern-day designation system to manage the influx of labor across various sectors.

⁃ Employers face levies (essentially fees that employers have to pay for each foreign worker they hire. It's a way to manage the number of foreign workers coming in by making it more expensive to employ them, encouraging companies to also look for talent locally).
⁃ There are Dependency Ceilings, which essentially limit the number of foreign workers based on the local workforce—this is KEY.
⁃ They impose restrictions on the countries from which workers can come.⁃ Permits are diversified across industries to ensure balance.

2. Special economic zones are amazing and can transform local tech job markets. Hiring locally is going to be critical for making sure Americans are taking key tech industry roles AND able to support their families.

Hiring locally.

What a shocking idea.

Aim higher and do better.

Seems pretty simple, just sayin'.

===========================================================================

