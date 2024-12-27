Sen. Joe Manchin TEARS Into Biden on Behalf of Murder Victim's Family for...
VIP
She Can't Quit Us! Twitchy Triggered Taylor Lorenz SO MUCH She Took to Bluesky to Whine About Us and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on December 27, 2024
Twitter Screenshot

Thank goodness we can embed posts from Bluesky because Taylor Lorenz has blocked many of our editors, writers, and of course, the account as a whole. And while we don't cover her all that often (as much as she would like to think otherwise), we absolutely HAVE to cover her when she not only gets fussy with us for an article we write about her BUT goes to the Leftist utopia called Bluesky to complain about us 'right-wing weirdos.'

Sure, we're the weirdos.

I can’t explain how strange it is to have entire sections of the media industry publishing non stop articles + videos about every single inconsequential thing I say & do. I imagine this is what it’s like to be famous but I’m only famous to the most brain wormed right wing weirdos. It’s disorienting

[image or embed]

— Taylor Lorenz (@taylorlorenz.bsky.social) December 25, 2024 at 8:08 PM

Oh no no no, just because we make fun of her that does not mean she's in any way shame or form famous. Case in point, we make fun of people like Alyssa Milano and Billy Baldwin and ultimately their fame is based on what annoying has-beens they really are. It's not a good thing for the most part when we cover you, especially if you're a Leftist wack-job who thinks people without masks are RAW-DOGGING the air.

Looking at the replies, we can why she went to Bluesky for some sympathy:

you should get together with anita sarkeesian and other bizarrely maligned online media women and start a podcast about something completely unrelated

— vanoreo (@vanoreo.bsky.social) December 25, 2024 at 8:10 PM

It's not bizarre for people to call them all out. 

Nut jobs get called out, it is what it is.

Side note: Yes, please, do a podcast of broken Leftist women complaining about how the world broke them because you know, that's never been done before.

I bet he thinks he's a "real" journalist, too. And your post was public so I have no idea why he's about when it was posted. These guys totally have a group chat where they share screenshots of anything you say, for sure. Probably more than one.

— Shayna 🍉🔯🏳️‍🌈🏳️ (@shaynaa.bsky.social) December 25, 2024 at 11:01 PM

Yes, it's all a plot. We sit around in our basement in Russia (Ron Perlman is still convinced we're Russian assets) eating cookies, drinking vodka, watching Dr. Zhivago and waiting with baited breath for Taylor Lorenz to say something stupid. YOU CAUGHT US.

Lots of quality content over there on Bluesky.

Heh.

At least you get to be rent free in their empty heads

[image or embed]

— ProChoice Mike (@vichyregime2.bsky.social) December 26, 2024 at 9:05 AM

The irony.

The rights obsession with Lorenz is so freakin weird.

[image or embed]

— Skunky Weasel (@skunkyweasel.bsky.social) December 25, 2024 at 8:47 PM

What they call obsession we call clicks and taps.

Hey, can we help it if our readers love to point and laugh with us at Taylor? Psh.

===========================================================================

