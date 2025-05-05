President Trump Signs Executive Order Defunding Gain-of-Function Research

We're old enough to remember when the Washington Post tried to shame Sen. Tom Cotton for spreading the "debunked" conspiracy theory that the coronavirus could have escaped from a lab — it took the paper 15 months to update that headline. We're old enough to remember Sen. Rand Paul grilling Anthony Fauci on funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. They weren't eating bats … they were experimenting on bats to see if they could make a biological weapon.
On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning the funding of gain-of-function research overseas.
Trump signs Executive Order to end federal funding for gain-of-function virus research which many now believe caused the COVID pandemic. pic.twitter.com/mWKz2deuy3— Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) May 5, 2025
And just like that, Fauci and his Chinese cohorts are put on notice.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 5, 2025
The same Fauci who accepted a preemptive pardon from President Joe Biden.
Elon Musk was thrilled:
This is great. No more funding “research” that kills millions of people!— gorklon rust (@elonmusk) May 5, 2025
The real name for “gain of function” is death maximization. That’s what Fauci was actually researching. https://t.co/rc4NPr2C1E
Now he should expand the executive order to NGOs... the Gates Foundation is financing what appears to be gain of function research... pic.twitter.com/LzkBfcIs27— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 5, 2025
"Gain-of-function" research should be banned around the world.— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 5, 2025
The WHO should be pushing for a global ban.
Yes—we should never have been doing this anyway!— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 5, 2025
Now we need to hold Fauci accountable for the irreparable damage he has done.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 5, 2025
It's bioweapon research, plain and simple. Fauci needs to be indicted and jailed for it.— Wombat.socho (@wombat_socho) May 5, 2025
It’s a euphemism for bioweapon development.— Clandestine (@WarClandestine) May 5, 2025
Crimes against humanity.
If Trump reopens Alcatraz. Anthony Fauci should be the first inmate pic.twitter.com/vbsrjlJh4E— Fred Bell (@nyfcbjr) May 5, 2025
Again, Biden granted Fauci a preemptive pardon to protect him from the Trump administration trying to hold him accountable.
