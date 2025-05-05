Place Your Bets on How Long It'll Take Hamas to Turn Donated...
President Trump Signs Executive Order Defunding Gain-of-Function Research

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on May 05, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We're old enough to remember when the Washington Post tried to shame Sen. Tom Cotton for spreading the "debunked" conspiracy theory that the coronavirus could have escaped from a lab — it took the paper 15 months to update that headline. We're old enough to remember Sen. Rand Paul grilling Anthony Fauci on funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. They weren't eating bats … they were experimenting on bats to see if they could make a biological weapon.

On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning the funding of gain-of-function research overseas.

The same Fauci who accepted a preemptive pardon from President Joe Biden.

Elon Musk was thrilled:

Again, Biden granted Fauci a preemptive pardon to protect him from the Trump administration trying to hold him accountable.

