President Trump Signs Executive Order Defunding Gain-of-Function Research

We're old enough to remember when the Washington Post tried to shame Sen. Tom Cotton for spreading the "debunked" conspiracy theory that the coronavirus could have escaped from a lab — it took the paper 15 months to update that headline. We're old enough to remember Sen. Rand Paul grilling Anthony Fauci on funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. They weren't eating bats … they were experimenting on bats to see if they could make a biological weapon.

On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning the funding of gain-of-function research overseas.

Trump signs Executive Order to end federal funding for gain-of-function virus research which many now believe caused the COVID pandemic. pic.twitter.com/mWKz2deuy3 — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) May 5, 2025

And just like that, Fauci and his Chinese cohorts are put on notice. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 5, 2025

The same Fauci who accepted a preemptive pardon from President Joe Biden.

Elon Musk was thrilled:

This is great. No more funding “research” that kills millions of people!



The real name for “gain of function” is death maximization. That’s what Fauci was actually researching. https://t.co/rc4NPr2C1E — gorklon rust (@elonmusk) May 5, 2025

Now he should expand the executive order to NGOs... the Gates Foundation is financing what appears to be gain of function research... pic.twitter.com/LzkBfcIs27 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 5, 2025

"Gain-of-function" research should be banned around the world.



The WHO should be pushing for a global ban. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 5, 2025

Yes—we should never have been doing this anyway! — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 5, 2025

Now we need to hold Fauci accountable for the irreparable damage he has done. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 5, 2025

It's bioweapon research, plain and simple. Fauci needs to be indicted and jailed for it. — Wombat.socho (@wombat_socho) May 5, 2025

It’s a euphemism for bioweapon development.



Crimes against humanity. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) May 5, 2025

If Trump reopens Alcatraz. Anthony Fauci should be the first inmate pic.twitter.com/vbsrjlJh4E — Fred Bell (@nyfcbjr) May 5, 2025

Again, Biden granted Fauci a preemptive pardon to protect him from the Trump administration trying to hold him accountable.

