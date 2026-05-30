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Tom Steyer Wants Prosecutions After WH Meme Shows Aliens Being Put Back on the Other Side of the Wall

Doug P. | 10:41 AM on May 30, 2026
Screenshot

The White House social media team trolls lefties like no other, and this week we saw another example.

There's an "aliens" theme to this one directed toward Democrats who make illegals their number one priority, and it caught the attention of California gubernatorial candidate and billionaire (but he's "one of the good ones," or something) Tom Steyer:

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Steyer's campaign promises have been to abolish ICE, throw agents in jail for the crime of enforcing federal laws, and turn California into a sanctuary warzone, so we're not surprised that meme offended him:

Prosecute them for... what exactly? 

Pandering to the lunatic fringe is just what Steyer does. 

All while laughably trying to portray Republicans as the "anti-free speech" party. 

*****

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people (looking at you, billionaire Tom). 

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