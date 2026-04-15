Tom Steyer's Radical Campaign Promise: Abolish ICE, Jail ICE Agents, and Turn CA Into a Sanctuary Warzone

Apparently, Tom Steyer is kicking his campaign into overdrive now that he got his wish and Swalwell is out of the Governor race in California. His new platform: how he'll imprison ICE officers. Yes, really.

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NEW: CA gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer (D) releases an immigration platform that is radically left of Gov. Newsom. It includes:



- Abolish ICE

- Put ICE agents in jail & “treat them like the mob”.

- Bring those “kidnapped & detained by ICE back home.”

- Give CA AG power to… https://t.co/XqM8eK7Hhf — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 14, 2026

That will really help make California a better place to live and do business. What a guy!

The true test of a leader is not who they disparage and attack, but who they defend and uplift. Donald Trump attacks and robs the most vulnerable in our society, while protecting and enriching the most powerful. I’ve made it clear: ICE must be abolished. ICE is acting like a criminal organization, carrying out indiscriminate racial profiling and using violence, intimidation, terrorism, and the murder of Americans to extend Trump’s rule by fear. It’s not enough for Democrats to simply engage in rhetoric, and “stand” against ICE or Trump. California must build a system that fights fire with fire. To stop this authoritarian takeover, we must counter ICE head-on, and go after both their agents on the streets and their leadership within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). How do we do this? The same way we took on the mob. Put ICE agents and their leadership in jail for their crimes, because that’s how you take on a violent extremist group and win. As Governor, I will do the following five things. Each point builds on one another to create a comprehensive strategy that gives the State of California the power it needs to take on ICE and win. First, I will go after ICE’s modus operandi: using racial discrimination to detain, arrest, attack, and brutalize Americans. I will pass aggressive legislation that builds on current California statutes and outlaws any law enforcement agency from profiling anyone based on their race, ethnicity, language, occupation, or location. We are done letting federal badges serve as a shield for abuse in our state. Second , I will give the state Attorney General the authority to hold ICE’s leadership accountable for violence. My plan will pursue supervisory liability. This body of law empowers the California justice system to criminally prosecute and imprison not just the ICE agents who are committing these crimes, but the leadership directing them to do so. Third, I will appoint and fund a special investigative unit and work with the Attorney General who is specifically tasked with enforcing these California laws, including laws related to the conditions at detention facilities. This investigative unit will collect the evidence the Attorney General can use to prosecute offenders and their leadership. Fourth, I will bring those detained and kidnapped by ICE back home by creating a much larger and stronger immigration legal defense infrastructure in our state – funding for more attorneys, investigators, and accredited representatives, as well as legal aid and law school programs—to assist and help those who have been imprisoned without due process. Getting the thousands of unlawfully detained immigrant men, women, and children the legal representation they need is one of the most direct ways to defend them from deportation. Data show that 62 percent of immigrants without a lawyer are ordered deported, compared to 27 percent of those who have legal assistance. Backed by expanded protections against racial profiling, legal representation empowers detained individuals to report ICE’s crimes to the special investigator and California’s Attorney General, and take the agents to court. And Fifth , I will launch a massive statewide “Know Your Rights” public education and public awareness campaign. Every Californian, regardless of their immigration status, should know their constitutional and legal rights if you are stopped, detained, or questioned by ICE agents, if you are assembled to protest against ICE, if you are filming ICE agent activities, or if you witness unlawful and illegal actions perpetrated by ICE agents.

Insert 'too long, didn't read' meme here. It's actually much longer, but those are just the initial points.

Good luck California it was nice knowing you https://t.co/jlyzBCc3c0 — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) April 15, 2026

CA is doomed if this Tom Steyer gets elected! 🚨 https://t.co/MCTGNVOx83 — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) April 14, 2026

the craziest thing about gavin newsom has always been that he is the least crazy democrat available to govern california https://t.co/Xq7bfitH3e — Mike Solana (@micsolana) April 14, 2026

That is so scary.

I unironically hope that Tom Steyer wins and tries this



180 years of Californian statehood has been quite enough https://t.co/43OSn5AXMx — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 14, 2026

How is California such a beautiful place and the politicians are so crazy?





Begging for the Insurrection Act https://t.co/gQmEy8MZHh — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 15, 2026

Not much difference between this and southern states prior to the Civil War claiming they could nullify acts of Congress. https://t.co/1ajYIMjASA — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) April 15, 2026

So, Steyer is trying to start a Civil War. Good to know.

WOW: Radical Democrat Tom Steyer just wrecked his campaign for CA governor before it even got anywhere.



He’s openly calling to JAIL federal law enforcement officers.



That’s blatant insurrection—and patently insane.



Steyer is not a serious candidate. https://t.co/nKj6JoWTCJ — John Strand (@JohnStrandUSA) April 15, 2026

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Not so fast. There are probably a whole bunch of folks in California who agree with Steyer.

WOW: Radical Democrat Tom Steyer just wrecked his campaign for CA governor before it even got anywhere.



He’s openly calling to JAIL federal law enforcement officers.



That’s blatant insurrection—and patently insane.



Steyer is not a serious candidate. https://t.co/nKj6JoWTCJ — John Strand (@JohnStrandUSA) April 15, 2026

This is outside my lane and I'm not exactly a huge fan of heavy-handed tactics, but this positioning on immigration is insane. Bring back illegal immigrants already deported? Seriously? @TomSteyer https://t.co/6Rply1kd9z — T Wolf 🌁 (@Twolfrecovery) April 14, 2026

Oh yes, he really proposed that, too.

Tom Steyer is like the unpopular kid in school who can’t figure out how to make people like him so he does insane things for attention and ends up in jail.



Spending $100M to get 10% in a primary is a pretty good indication you should call it quits and go back to Munchkin Land. https://t.co/SCT4Ov6P9h — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) April 14, 2026

He has a whole lot of money and very little sense .... the common kind, at least.

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