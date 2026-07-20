He Said WHAT About ICE?! Ted Lieu Hits New Self-Awareness LOW Just One DAY Before NYC ICE Attack

Ted Lieu is one of the few elected Democrats who we actually believe writes his own posts on X. Otherwise, he desperately needs to fire whomever he is paying to write this nonsense ...

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Not to mention the timing of this post where he accuses Tom Homan of lying about ICE and calling it an out of control, rogue agency is a bad look, especially after the incendiary event in front of a federal building in NYC committed by a dipwad wearing anti-ICE 'stuff'.

His posts are often stupid, but this one is a DOOZY.

Dear @RealTomHoman: Can you please review the evidence and videos before you go on national TV and say stupid shit and lie to the American people?



If you actually review the evidence in these multiple shootings you will see that ICE / BP are out of control, rogue agencies. https://t.co/xJDCraqK6Q — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 20, 2026

We especially like how, like other moronic Democrats, Lieu has started throwing in a curse word here and there to prove he's super relatable and stuff.

Heh.

Oh Ted, you say stupid s*** and lie to the American people all the time https://t.co/GVvS4HTGiK — Weeze (@140_West) July 20, 2026

There's that point as well.

Just show us where they are out of control. Every single one of their shootings has been justified. Every single time it's the rioters that are causing the problem. — Pitt Fan 1 (@driscoll1142) July 20, 2026

It's true. They keep saying the same stupid things about ICE with zero proof knowing their idiot base, even the dangerous ones, will believe them.

Pathetic, right?

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