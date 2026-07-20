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He Said WHAT About ICE?! Ted Lieu Hits New Self-Awareness LOW Just One DAY Before NYC ICE Attack

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:30 PM on July 20, 2026
Twitchy

Ted Lieu is one of the few elected Democrats who we actually believe writes his own posts on X. Otherwise, he desperately needs to fire whomever he is paying to write this nonsense ...

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Not to mention the timing of this post where he accuses Tom Homan of lying about ICE and calling it an out of control, rogue agency is a bad look, especially after the incendiary event in front of a federal building in NYC committed by a dipwad wearing anti-ICE 'stuff'.

His posts are often stupid, but this one is a DOOZY.

We especially like how, like other moronic Democrats, Lieu has started throwing in a curse word here and there to prove he's super relatable and stuff.

Heh.

There's that point as well.

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It's true. They keep saying the same stupid things about ICE with zero proof knowing their idiot base, even the dangerous ones, will believe them. 

Pathetic, right?

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DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE NEW YORK TOM HOMAN

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