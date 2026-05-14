Rep. Jamie Raskin Pretends Not to Know What Sanctuary Cities Are

Has Rep. Jamie Raskin not heard of sanctuary cities? Mayors explicitly instruct law enforcement not to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. Raskin wanted to know why ICE doesn't just pick up illegal aliens at the jail as they're being released back into the public. They try — they file detainers to do exactly that. The problem is that sanctuary cities don't honor these detainers and deliberately release the illegal aliens without alerting ICE.

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Jamie Raskin asks why ICE can't just "pick up" criminal illegals from jail before they are released.



Who is going to tell this moron that Democrats are REFUSING cooperation and instead releasing the criminals back into communities? pic.twitter.com/zMOkTaOuiA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 14, 2026

What a clown show. — Erik Telford (@ErikTelford) May 14, 2026

Because of the delusional sanctuary laws the major democratic cities put in place.

Plus, let’s not talk about the lack of cooperation by those same cities, with federal law enforcement.

You know this @RepRaskin — Bill Dubs (@billdubs) May 14, 2026

He knows, he is trying to paint false reality for the blue hairs. — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) May 14, 2026

He knows… This is all part of Jamie’s performance art… And he’s a master at it… — Tom Basler (@tom_tom9733) May 14, 2026

Raskin's district is in a Sanctuary county in Sanctuary state, Maryland. He is a liar and clown. — CommonSenseIsn'tCommonAnymore (@DCFanFirst) May 14, 2026

Not only does HE UNDERSTAND WHY, he also champions the WHY! — Teresa¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@SthrnMomNGram) May 14, 2026

Because he thinks his followers are too stupid to know this. — Ariel (@ArielBos1) May 14, 2026

Seriously? This fool is 100% behind the entire sanctuary city BS and has been cheering on the anti-ICE antifa crazies. He is about as corrupt as they come — Inmanity (@inmanity) May 14, 2026

@RepRaskin perhaps you need to learn what sanctuary cities and states are. No one believes anyone in Congress can be this dumb, but here we are. — Dave Rau (@DavidRau101) May 14, 2026

Good Lord he can't be that uninformed. I hope Tom Homan calls to explain it to him. — TrueWest (@Trestresjolie) May 14, 2026

He can’t be this stupid. Playing games. — Frances (@Frances67985547) May 14, 2026

He knows. This is just more of his usual disingenuous misleading BS. — glenda 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@glenda286342182) May 14, 2026

He’s stealing the words directly from Tom Homan’s lips and attempting to make the concept his own. Stolen Valor. He/They never have a solution of their own. And yes, the problem is blue sanctuary cities and states won’t cooperate. He remains a sleeze. — Flyonthewall (@Flyonth85407331) May 14, 2026

Is he this stupid? Has his brain fried on something? That’s exactly what @ICEgov wants to do and is prevented from doing! Oh my! 🤦‍♀️ — ANiermeyer (@ANiermeyer7272) May 14, 2026

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Moron, dolt, dumbass. I don't know. Pick one.



I guess Jamie never heard of sanctuary city policies implemented solely by his party. — Jeff Hard Author (@AuthorHard) May 14, 2026

The moron knows. They just have an agenda. — Rik_N_Backer🇺🇸 (@rik_backer) May 14, 2026

Maryland, while it doesn't officially consider itself a sanctuary state, is the home of at least eight sanctuary cities. Raskin knows about ICE detainers. Why is he pretending not to?

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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