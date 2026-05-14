Chelsea Handler Laments 'Where Are All the Good Men?' — The Culture That...
Sen. Chris Van Hollen Takes His Kash Patel Alcohol Test Challenge to Chris...
Only in Newsom’s California: $23 Million Wasted So 300 Kids Could Get...
TMZ Poll Asking If Spencer Pratt's Ad Is Misleading Comes to an End...
ARGLE RAR! Jonathan Turley Calls Shady AF Marc Elias Out for Being a...
That Lee Zeldin Kept from LAUGHING After Patty Murray Asked Him This Abortion...
Newsom Gets Caught as His Career Comes to a Close
AWFUL: Fairfax County DA Steve Descano Forced to Admit He Reduced Sentence for...
Eye Roll of the Day: Politico Reports Dems Are Prepared to 'Ditch the...
VIP
Kamala Harris Wants Dems to Hold a 'No Bad Ideas' Brainstorm Session (Here's...
CNN (!) DROPS Dimbulb AG Jay Jones for Ranting About Politics Instead of...
Supporters GASPED! Fairfax Co DA Steve Descano's Terrible, No-Good Congressional Testimony...
HA! Never Seen Her Make THAT Face Before: Ana Navarro Flames OUT After...
VIP
VA Democrats Who Ran for Now Nonexistent Lobster District Have a Whole Lot...

Rep. Jamie Raskin Pretends Not to Know What Sanctuary Cities Are

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on May 14, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Has Rep. Jamie Raskin not heard of sanctuary cities? Mayors explicitly instruct law enforcement not to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. Raskin wanted to know why ICE doesn't just pick up illegal aliens at the jail as they're being released back into the public. They try — they file detainers to do exactly that. The problem is that sanctuary cities don't honor these detainers and deliberately release the illegal aliens without alerting ICE.

Advertisement

Recommended

Chelsea Handler Laments 'Where Are All the Good Men?' — The Culture That Repelled Them Answers Back
justmindy
Advertisement
Advertisement

Maryland, while it doesn't officially consider itself a sanctuary state, is the home of at least eight sanctuary cities. Raskin knows about ICE detainers. Why is he pretending not to?

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ICE JAMIE RASKIN SANCTUARY CITIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chelsea Handler Laments 'Where Are All the Good Men?' — The Culture That Repelled Them Answers Back
justmindy
ARGLE RAR! Jonathan Turley Calls Shady AF Marc Elias Out for Being a Seditious LUNATIC and He Can't DEAL
Sam J.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen Takes His Kash Patel Alcohol Test Challenge to Chris Hayes
Brett T.
Only in Newsom’s California: $23 Million Wasted So 300 Kids Could Get $76K Government Hearing Aids
justmindy
Supporters GASPED! Fairfax Co DA Steve Descano's Terrible, No-Good Congressional Testimony BLOWS UP (Vid)
Sam J.
HA! Never Seen Her Make THAT Face Before: Ana Navarro Flames OUT After Getting Owned in Duffy Debate -Vid
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Chelsea Handler Laments 'Where Are All the Good Men?' — The Culture That Repelled Them Answers Back justmindy
Advertisement