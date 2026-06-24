Dem Rep. Ted Lieu's Insane Spin on Trump Canceling a Bill Signing Is Unhinged Even for Him

President Trump has made the SAVE America Act a top priority and made it clear that things are going to be stalled until Congress makes it happen:

BREAKING: President Trump says he's canceling the signing of a housing bill at the Capitol, saying a voting bill should pass Congress first. https://t.co/0aLySVh3qF — The Associated Press (@AP) June 24, 2026

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After that story came out, Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu was doing his thing again. That "thing" is of course spouting insanity, but this one's extra crazy even for him:

.@RepTedLieu suggests Trump cancelled Housing bill because he got a special new drug for a terminal illness: "The White House needs to come clean...Did Donald Trump get this special drug? pic.twitter.com/ug6tlsSEwr — CSPAN (@cspan) June 24, 2026

Lieu's nuts, and also the "Trump falls asleep all the time" BS is extra special coming from one of the Democrats who insisted that Biden was at the top of his game.

Rapid Response 47 had this reply:

As the White House repeatedly made clear yesterday, this suggestion is completely false.



Did @RepTedLieu get a special drug that causes him to act like a Low IQ moron all the time? https://t.co/1M2v3KNV7Y — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 24, 2026

Apparently Lieu doesn't need a drug to help him act like a low IQ moron.

My congressman is literally one of the stupidest people on earth https://t.co/5HPli3PhYQ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 24, 2026

And Lieu actually seems proud of that.

We need to change the law so elected officials can get sued for this level of defamation. https://t.co/L03QXE88DY — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 24, 2026

We need to end any and all immunity of elected officials. They gave it to themselves to allow them to lie to and manipulate us. It should not be tolerated by We the people any longer. https://t.co/Td8e4gZwGG — The Mel K Show (@MelKShow) June 24, 2026

Ted Lieu is a deranged conspiracy theorist https://t.co/gI8BB64Ygx — Nicky🇺🇸 (@NickyScatz) June 24, 2026

Deranged and dumb are not good combinations, especially for a member of Congress.

That GIF was created with Lieu in mind.

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