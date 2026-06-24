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Dem Rep. Ted Lieu's Insane Spin on Trump Canceling a Bill Signing Is Unhinged Even for Him

Doug P. | 3:33 PM on June 24, 2026
Twitchy

President Trump has made the SAVE America Act a top priority and made it clear that things are going to be stalled until Congress makes it happen: 

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After that story came out, Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu was doing his thing again. That "thing" is of course spouting insanity, but this one's extra crazy even for him: 

Lieu's nuts, and also the "Trump falls asleep all the time" BS is extra special coming from one of the Democrats who insisted that Biden was at the top of his game. 

Rapid Response 47 had this reply:

Apparently Lieu doesn't need a drug to help him act like a low IQ moron. 

And Lieu actually seems proud of that. 

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Deranged and dumb are not good combinations, especially for a member of Congress.  

That GIF was created with Lieu in mind. 

*****

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