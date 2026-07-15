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Red, White, and Ewww: The View’s Sunny Hostin Says American Flags in Neighborhoods Make Her Feel Unsafe

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:25 AM on July 15, 2026
Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP, File

It’s interesting to watch the harpies on ABC’s The View preach against prejudging others. They have a major practitioner of prejudice in their ranks. Co-host Sunny Hostin thinks if you live in a neighborhood and proudly fly the American flag, you’re likely a far-right, white supremacist to be avoided. Yes, she’s triggered by the sight of the American flag, presumably in rural and suburban communities. It’s total insanity, but she’s doubling down on it.

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Here she is unfurling her madness. (WATCH)

Happy? Peaceful? She’s obviously mentally unwell.

Hostin goes deeper into her psychosis. Apparently, American flags are okay in ‘military communities.’ (READ)

She says she is suspicious of non-military communities with lots of American flags."

Unfortunately, at this point in our country, the American flag has been co-opted by the far-right. They call themselves patriots," she scoffs. "At this time, the American flag has been co-opted by the far-right, many in the far-right. And white supremacists."

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Imagine being Hostin and driving through a small town and assuming everyone flying the Stars and Stripes is a KKK member. (WATCH)

That’s what it sounds like. She presumes everyday flag-flying Americans are out to get her.

Hostin must have a breakdown every Fourth of July. Apparently, in rural and suburban areas, they're staging huge Klan rallies. Posters ask why she's still here if that's the case.

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We’ll gladly help her pack and purchase a one-way ticket. Guess American Airlines is out of the question, though.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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