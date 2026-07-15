Red, White, and Ewww: The View’s Sunny Hostin Says American Flags in Neighborhoods Make Her Feel Unsafe

It’s interesting to watch the harpies on ABC’s The View preach against prejudging others. They have a major practitioner of prejudice in their ranks. Co-host Sunny Hostin thinks if you live in a neighborhood and proudly fly the American flag, you’re likely a far-right, white supremacist to be avoided. Yes, she’s triggered by the sight of the American flag, presumably in rural and suburban communities. It’s total insanity, but she’s doubling down on it.

Advertisement

Here she is unfurling her madness. (WATCH)

"I stand by that."

On The View's podcast today, Sunny Hostin doubles down on saying the American flag makes her feels "unsafe" when she sees it in a neighborhood.

As an example, she talk about seeing a Confederate flag on a house when she walked along a beach. pic.twitter.com/v9gijKpr2z — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 13, 2026

How sad. She'd need medicated if she came to the rural village I live in. 100s of American flags. Some painted on barns and bales of hay. pic.twitter.com/UcPg4cHTPZ — Stephanie (@StephanieWilban) July 14, 2026

Wait… she’s happy and peaceful?? When lol — Marie🇺🇸 (@byrnesmom) July 14, 2026

Happy? Peaceful? She’s obviously mentally unwell.

Hostin goes deeper into her psychosis. Apparently, American flags are okay in ‘military communities.’ (READ)

She says she is suspicious of non-military communities with lots of American flags." Unfortunately, at this point in our country, the American flag has been co-opted by the far-right. They call themselves patriots," she scoffs. "At this time, the American flag has been co-opted by the far-right, many in the far-right. And white supremacists."

Imagine being Hostin and driving through a small town and assuming everyone flying the Stars and Stripes is a KKK member. (WATCH)

She says she is suspicious of non-military communities with lots of American flags.

"Unfortunately, at this point in our country, the American flag has been co-opted by the far-right. They call themselves patriots," she scoffs. "At this time, the American flag has been co-opted… pic.twitter.com/3yY30SdDQm — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 13, 2026

What is a non-military neighborhood. You mean regular people that fly the flag of the country they live in? — Brock (@leibrs) July 13, 2026

So what she's saying isn't that she's afraid of the American flag, she's afraid of white people. Funny coming from someone who lives in one of the whitest suburbs in the country. — Peter Torkamada (@PTorkamata) July 14, 2026

That’s what it sounds like. She presumes everyday flag-flying Americans are out to get her.

Hostin must have a breakdown every Fourth of July. Apparently, in rural and suburban areas, they're staging huge Klan rallies. Posters ask why she's still here if that's the case.

She's a race baiting grifter. She's also rich & has the ability to live in any country she wants, if America is that scary to her. — We really shook the pillars of Heaven this time. (@Rustolla76) July 14, 2026

Advertisement

She is such a sad pathetic excuse for a human being. Notice she is so triggered but doesn't move out of the country! What a joke she is! — J R (@azboysfan) July 14, 2026

There are flags all over the Hamptons...She must then sell her house and run! — Citycentric (@Citycentri67623) July 14, 2026

She should leave for a country whose flag doesn't scare her — afreeindividual (@afreeindividual) July 14, 2026

We’ll gladly help her pack and purchase a one-way ticket. Guess American Airlines is out of the question, though.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.